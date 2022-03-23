The Jungle: IWDominate on “shock” Peter Zhang controversy | LoL Esports Review

The Jungle’s cast of dGon, MonteCristo, and IWDominate do a deep dive of global League of Legends as well as the “shocking” episode around former TSM coach Peter Zhang’s firing.

Dom was surprised to see Zhang involved in the situation he found himself in when he was let go from TSM. Despite the inner turmoil, however, TSM managed to get a win against LCS leaders Cloud9.

From the LCS to the LPL, The Jungle sifted through the weeds of all these leagues as we inch closer to Spring Split playoffs where some orgs are looking to make history.

Advertisement

Discover more: Bjergsen – Why I’m Risking My TSM Legacy | Esports Stories