The Jungle: Could Rookie be better than Faker? | LoL Esports Review

The Jungle’s IWDominate, dGon, and MonteCristo looked at why Rookie is unquestionably one of the best mids of all time, the LCS’s recent star matchups, and T1’s insane streak with Faker leading the way.

Pro League of Legends around the world is at a point where we are seeing teams’ 2022 form in full display. T1 are running the tables in the LCK, while we saw an incredible match between V5 and BLG in the LPL.

Meanwhile, the LCS has been separating its title contenders from championship pretenders as the split winds down.

