The Jungle: Canyon is the best jungler ever | Worlds 2021 Final Preview

The Jungle’s dGon, MonteCristo, and IWDominate are joined by Rogue ADC Hans sama to break down the Worlds 2021 Grand Final between Damwon and EDG.

History is about to be made one way or the other. Either Damwon will win two consecutive Worlds Championships or EDG will raise its first Summoner’s Cup. For DWG KIA’s jungler, Canyon, Worlds 2021 could be the tournament that cements his legacy on the all-time list for his position.

The Jungle crew took a look at everything that’s on the line at the Worlds Grand Final kicks off on November 6.

