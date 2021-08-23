The 2021 League of Legends World Championship is moving from China to Europe

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship is moving out of China. Riot is reportedly making the decision to move the annual tournament to Europe.

According to an Upcomer report, Riot Games is scheduled to announce that the LoL 2021 World Championship will be moving from China to Europe.

This is reportedly due to Riot having trouble getting enough production crews approved to travel to China. It was also noted that as of August 20, the LCS teams representing North America still didn’t have visas to enter China.

This is the second year in a row that Worlds will see some sort of effect due to the ongoing global health concerns. Originally, the 2021 tournament was supposed to be in NA, but due to the worldwide issue, last year Riot wanted to give China the opportunity to host again with fans.

Advertisement

The event this year was set to take place in multiple cities throughout the country, with the finals in Shenzhen. Worlds will be returning to Europe after just a year break. In 2019, FunPlus Pheonix defeated Europe’s own G2 Esports 3-0.

A Riot Games spokesperson told Dexerto that an official announcement is expected tomorrow morning, August 24, 2021.