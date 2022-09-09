TFT Uncharted Realms pass details: All rewards & missions in Set 7.5

TFT Set 7.5 has gone live, and that means there’s a new Uncharted Realms pass to grind. With new missions and rewards all about the new mechanics, we’ve got the rundown on everything you need to know right here.
TFT Set 7.5, named Uncharted Realms, has taken over the Dragonlands. There’s more than 20 new champions and Dragons to tinker around with, as well as plenty of other changes.
As you dive into the deep though, don’t forget to cash in on the Uncharted Realms pass. There’s plenty of missions relating to the new mechanics, and that means new rewards to grind for. We’ve got everything you need to know about just that right here.
How much does the TFT Uncharted Realms pass cost?
Much like other battle passes, the TFT Uncharted Realms pass comes with two tracks: Free and Premium.
The Free pack is as described. You don’t have to pay anything for it, and you still get access to all the missions. The only thing you miss out on is the extra rewards which are only obtainable in the Premium Pass+. If you want to pick that up, it’ll set you back 1295 RP.
However, if you’re not sure how much time you’ll invest into TFT Set 7.5, you can always unlock the pass later on. You’ll retroactively be given all the rewards, so you won’t miss out on anything.
TFT Uncharted Realms pass missions
All of the TFT Uncharted Realms pass missions will have you testing out all the new champions, traits, and interactions in Set 7.5. Whether it be going for those massive Lagoon seashell stacks, or draining away the enemy with Swain and his army of Darkflight units, the missions will force you to use the new mechanics.
You can find the full list of TFT Uncharted Realms pass missions below.
|Mission
|Objective
|Reward
|Big Damn Heroes
|Field a 3-star Dragonmancer Dragon Hero, and field Bruiser 6
|800 XP
|Discover Sunken Treasures
|Claim 3 Dragon Treasures
|600 XP
|Dive Into Uncharted Realms
|Play a game of TFT
|800 XP
|Epic Level Bard
|Generate 21 Doots with Bard (Hyper Roll count double)
|400 XP
|Freestyle Champion
|Place 1st or 2nd in Standard or Hyper Roll, or place 1st in Double Up
|200 XP
|Get Your Nails Done
|Field a Dragon holding a Dragon’s Claw
|400 XP
|Gotta Steal ‘Em All!
|Have Zoe cast four different spells in a single round
|600 XP
|Make a Big Splash
|Field a 2-star Dragon
|200 XP
|Nomsy’s Big Adventure
|Field a 2-star Nomsy with her Trainer’s trait active at Gold, and win five player combats where both Nomsy and her Trainer survive
|800 XP
|Pool Party
|Field an army with at least five active traits
|200 XP
|Sohm’s Rejuvenating Waters
|Have Sohm detonate 50 Tideblossoms, and reach 300 Seastone stacks two times
|800 XP
|Stormy Weather
|Hit enemy units with Zephyr and Tempest’s lightning in the same round
|400 XP
|Swain’s Vicious Betrayal
|Have Swain heal for 12,000, and sacrifice 13 units to Darkflight
|800 XP
|Swiftest of Shots
|Have a Swiftshot unit reach an attack speed of 4 or higher
|600 XP
|Terra’s Earthshattering Power
|Deal 15,000 damage with Terra’s Earthquake, and have 15 units that started in Monolith hexes survive combat
|800 XP
|The Bigger They Are…
|With Scalescorn active, have Scalescorn units deal 15,000 damage to Dragons
|400 XP
|Unite the Dragonlands
|Field Dragon 4
|400 XP
|Zippy’s Grand Retinue
|Give Zippy some exercise by letting him charge at 75 enemies, and assemble Zippy’s retinue by fielding Guild 7
|800 XP
TFT Uncharted Realms pass rewards
The TFT Uncharted Realms pass rewards are based on grinding through the missions and earning that sweet experience. They don’t differ too much from previous Sets — Little Legend Eggs, Star Shards, booms, arenas, emotes, and more are on offer. There’s also the stretch tiers at the very end with the exclusive emotes.
You can find the full list of TFT Uncharted Realms pass rewards below.
|Tier
|Reward
|Pass
|0
|Poggle’s Pools Arena
|Pass+
|1
|Sauna Sprite
|Free
|2
|1-star Dragon Float Splash Boom
|Pass+
|3
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|4
|Bungo Egg
|Pass+
|5
|Prepare Yourself Emote
|Free
|6
|1-star Skipping Stones Boom
|Pass+
|7
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|8
|1-star Dragon Geyser Boom
|Pass+
|9
|Random Emote
|Free
|10
|1-star Regal Koi Starmaw
|Pass+
|11
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|12
|1-star Bucket Yeet Boom
|Pass+
|13
|Series 1-11 Egg
|Free
|14
|2-star Dragon Float Splash Boom
|Pass+
|15
|Prancie Egg
|Pass+
|16
|2-star Skipping Stones Boom
|Pass+
|17
|Random Emote
|Free
|18
|Umbra’s Retreat Arena
|Pass+
|19
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|20
|2-star Dragon Geyser Boom
|Pass+
|21
|Series 1-11 Egg
|Free
|22
|2-star Bucket Yeet Boom
|Pass+
|23
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|24
|Bungo Egg
|Pass+
|25
|Nope Emote
|Free
|26
|2-star Regal Koi Starmaw
|Pass+
|27
|3-star Dragon Float Splash Boom
|Pass+
|28
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|29
|Series 1-11 Egg
|Free
|30
|3-star Skipping Stones Boom
|Pass+
|31
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|32
|Random Emote
|Free
|33
|Legendary Little Legend Egg
|Pass+
|34
|3-star Dragon Geyser Boom
|Pass+
|35
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|36
|Prancie Egg
|Pass+
|37
|Fanfare Emote
|Free
|38
|Ao Shin’s Summit Spa Arena
|Pass+
|39
|3-star Bucket Yeet Boom
|Pass+
|40
|50 Star Shards
|Pass+
|41
|3-star Regal Koi Starmaw
|Pass+
|42
|Legendary Little Legend Egg
|Free
|43
|Uncharted Realms Egg
|Free
|44
|Grotto of the Secret Spa Arena
|Pass+
|45
|Yes…? Emote
|Free
|46
|Oh ho HO! Emote
|Free
|47
|Totally Fabulous Emote
|Free
TFT Uncharted Realms pass expiry date
The TFT Uncharted Realms pass is set to expire on December 6, 2022, just in time for TFT patch 12.23 — the final update of the year — on December 7, 2022. This is basically the confirmed release date for TFT Set 8.
If Riot pushes that back, we’ll let you know.