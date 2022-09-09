TFT Uncharted Realms pass details: All rewards & missions in Set 7.5

TFT Set 7.5 has gone live, and that means there’s a new Uncharted Realms pass to grind. With new missions and rewards all about the new mechanics, we’ve got the rundown on everything you need to know right here.

TFT Set 7.5, named Uncharted Realms, has taken over the Dragonlands. There’s more than 20 new champions and Dragons to tinker around with, as well as plenty of other changes.

As you dive into the deep though, don’t forget to cash in on the Uncharted Realms pass. There’s plenty of missions relating to the new mechanics, and that means new rewards to grind for. We’ve got everything you need to know about just that right here.

Riot Games Uncharted Realms is here, and that means a new TFT pass.

How much does the TFT Uncharted Realms pass cost?

Much like other battle passes, the TFT Uncharted Realms pass comes with two tracks: Free and Premium.

The Free pack is as described. You don’t have to pay anything for it, and you still get access to all the missions. The only thing you miss out on is the extra rewards ⁠which are only obtainable in the Premium Pass+. If you want to pick that up, it’ll set you back 1295 RP.

However, if you’re not sure how much time you’ll invest into TFT Set 7.5, you can always unlock the pass later on. You’ll retroactively be given all the rewards, so you won’t miss out on anything.

TFT Uncharted Realms pass missions

All of the TFT Uncharted Realms pass missions will have you testing out all the new champions, traits, and interactions in Set 7.5. Whether it be going for those massive Lagoon seashell stacks, or draining away the enemy with Swain and his army of Darkflight units, the missions will force you to use the new mechanics.

You can find the full list of TFT Uncharted Realms pass missions below.

Mission Objective Reward Big Damn Heroes Field a 3-star Dragonmancer Dragon Hero, and field Bruiser 6 800 XP Discover Sunken Treasures Claim 3 Dragon Treasures 600 XP Dive Into Uncharted Realms Play a game of TFT 800 XP Epic Level Bard Generate 21 Doots with Bard (Hyper Roll count double) 400 XP Freestyle Champion Place 1st or 2nd in Standard or Hyper Roll, or place 1st in Double Up 200 XP Get Your Nails Done Field a Dragon holding a Dragon’s Claw 400 XP Gotta Steal ‘Em All! Have Zoe cast four different spells in a single round 600 XP Make a Big Splash Field a 2-star Dragon 200 XP Nomsy’s Big Adventure Field a 2-star Nomsy with her Trainer’s trait active at Gold, and win five player combats where both Nomsy and her Trainer survive 800 XP Pool Party Field an army with at least five active traits 200 XP Sohm’s Rejuvenating Waters Have Sohm detonate 50 Tideblossoms, and reach 300 Seastone stacks two times 800 XP Stormy Weather Hit enemy units with Zephyr and Tempest’s lightning in the same round 400 XP Swain’s Vicious Betrayal Have Swain heal for 12,000, and sacrifice 13 units to Darkflight 800 XP Swiftest of Shots Have a Swiftshot unit reach an attack speed of 4 or higher 600 XP Terra’s Earthshattering Power Deal 15,000 damage with Terra’s Earthquake, and have 15 units that started in Monolith hexes survive combat 800 XP The Bigger They Are… With Scalescorn active, have Scalescorn units deal 15,000 damage to Dragons 400 XP Unite the Dragonlands Field Dragon 4 400 XP Zippy’s Grand Retinue Give Zippy some exercise by letting him charge at 75 enemies, and assemble Zippy’s retinue by fielding Guild 7 800 XP

TFT Uncharted Realms pass rewards

The TFT Uncharted Realms pass rewards are based on grinding through the missions and earning that sweet experience. They don’t differ too much from previous Sets ⁠— Little Legend Eggs, Star Shards, booms, arenas, emotes, and more are on offer. There’s also the stretch tiers at the very end with the exclusive emotes.

You can find the full list of TFT Uncharted Realms pass rewards below.

Tier Reward Pass 0 Poggle’s Pools Arena Pass+ 1 Sauna Sprite Free 2 1-star Dragon Float Splash Boom Pass+ 3 50 Star Shards Pass+ 4 Bungo Egg Pass+ 5 Prepare Yourself Emote Free 6 1-star Skipping Stones Boom Pass+ 7 50 Star Shards Pass+ 8 1-star Dragon Geyser Boom Pass+ 9 Random Emote Free 10 1-star Regal Koi Starmaw Pass+ 11 50 Star Shards Pass+ 12 1-star Bucket Yeet Boom Pass+ 13 Series 1-11 Egg Free 14 2-star Dragon Float Splash Boom Pass+ 15 Prancie Egg Pass+ 16 2-star Skipping Stones Boom Pass+ 17 Random Emote Free 18 Umbra’s Retreat Arena Pass+ 19 50 Star Shards Pass+ 20 2-star Dragon Geyser Boom Pass+ 21 Series 1-11 Egg Free 22 2-star Bucket Yeet Boom Pass+ 23 50 Star Shards Pass+ 24 Bungo Egg Pass+ 25 Nope Emote Free 26 2-star Regal Koi Starmaw Pass+ 27 3-star Dragon Float Splash Boom Pass+ 28 50 Star Shards Pass+ 29 Series 1-11 Egg Free 30 3-star Skipping Stones Boom Pass+ 31 50 Star Shards Pass+ 32 Random Emote Free 33 Legendary Little Legend Egg Pass+ 34 3-star Dragon Geyser Boom Pass+ 35 50 Star Shards Pass+ 36 Prancie Egg Pass+ 37 Fanfare Emote Free 38 Ao Shin’s Summit Spa Arena Pass+ 39 3-star Bucket Yeet Boom Pass+ 40 50 Star Shards Pass+ 41 3-star Regal Koi Starmaw Pass+ 42 Legendary Little Legend Egg Free 43 Uncharted Realms Egg Free 44 Grotto of the Secret Spa Arena Pass+ 45 Yes…? Emote Free 46 Oh ho HO! Emote Free 47 Totally Fabulous Emote Free

TFT Uncharted Realms pass expiry date

The TFT Uncharted Realms pass is set to expire on December 6, 2022, just in time for TFT patch 12.23 ⁠— the final update of the year ⁠— on December 7, 2022. This is basically the confirmed release date for TFT Set 8.

If Riot pushes that back, we’ll let you know.