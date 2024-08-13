TFT Tocker’s Trials new PvE mode: Release date, gameplay, more

Riot Games is bringing another PvE game mode to its popular titles, this time in Teamfigth Tactics with TFT: Tocker’s Trials. Here is everything we know about the new mode ahead of its August release.

This is Riot’s second PvE release in 2024, with Swarm mode hitting the League of Legends client in July. Tocker’s Trials is a single-player PVE mode in TFT that primarily has the same gameplay, but it pits you against increasingly challenging bosses and foes rather than other players.

Riot has called this new mode an “experimental surprise” and seems to be building off of the success of Swarm.

The mode shouldn’t be too much of a deviation from regular TFT gameplay, just with more difficult bosses and boards compared to a rotating cast of fellow human combatants.

Below is everything we know so far about TFT: Tocker’s Trials, including its release date, gameplay details, and more.

The TFT PvE mode will be released on August 27, 2024, and be playable until September 24, 2024. The mode is available on the PBE ahead of its official release date starting on August 13.

Tocker’s Trials gameplay

The new mode will use the current set of champions and augments from Magic n’ Mayhem in the PvE mode. The gameplay will be just like a regular match of TFT, with players acquiring gold and points toward their level with every turn against the computer. Charms, however, won’t be part of the mode.

There are 30 total rounds players must play through, where they must take down six bosses to win. Players will only have three lives, meaning they can only lose three times. This replaces TFT’s traditional health bar.

Each round will also award points based on performance, stacking through all 30 rounds that players can show off.

Chaos mode

Once players complete the mode for the first time, they will unlock Chaos Mode. Riot has yet to reveal the specifics of this version of Tocker’s Trails.

“There’s a reason it’s called that, but we’ll let players discover it on their own,” Riot said in a press release about the new mode.

TFT: Tocker’s Trails will only be available for a short while. However, like most game modes for its popular titles, if enough players engage with it and keep it alive, Riot will be more than happy to make it a permanent fixture or bring it back at a later date.