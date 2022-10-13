TFT Secrets of the Shallows event: Missions & rewards

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

The latest in-game TFT event, Secrets of the Shallows, is now available. Help Pengu explore uncharted realms (complete missions) and get plenty of treasure (rewards) along the way by playing with some of TFT Set 7.5’s new additions.

Want a chance to explore TFT Set 7.5 some more and earn more rewards beyond the Uncharted Realms pass? Then it’s time to help Pengu and take part in the Secrets of the Shallows event.

The latest content for the League of Legends autobattler includes a new Chibi Dragonmancer Kai’Sa skin ⁠— only available in Eggs ⁠— as well as missions with rewards on offer. We’ve got everything you need to know right here so you can help Pengu chart the Uncharted Realms.

How to start TFT Secrets of the Shallows event

To activate the TFT Secrets of the Shallows event and progress through the quest line, you need to first go to the in-game tab ⁠— placed conveniently on the home screen ⁠— and go through the dialogue with Pengu.

Once you do that, play a game of Teamfight Tactics in any mode, and wait for it to finish if you don’t win. When the game wraps up, you can continue through the story and start earning those rewards.

TFT Secrets of the Shallows missions & rewards

The TFT Secrets of the Shallows event features 13 missions, all with rewards available to players. The best part? They’re all free ⁠— you don’t need to pay for anything (unless you want to buy eggs for a chance at the Chibi Dragonmancer Kai’Sa).

The missions all revolve around exploring the new traits and champions in TFT Set 7.5, and they are unlocked progressively. Rewards vary from experience to Star Shards, and there’s even a Little Legends Egg on offer at the end.

We will update you with the latest missions in the TFT Secrets of the Shallows event as they are released, but here’s what we know so far.

Mission Objective Reward Pengu’s Ship 1 Field a 2-star Dragonmancer hero 50 Star Shards Pengu’s Ship 2 Witness the abilities of five different dragons Battle Pass XP Pengu’s Ship 3 Earn 15 points with Draconic Augments (1 for Silver, 2 for Gold, 3 for Prismatic) Battle Pass XP

TFT Secrets of the Shallows expiry date

Like previous TFT events, Secrets of the Shallows will kick around for about a month. With the event starting on October 5, 2022, players can expect it to wrap up around November 5, 2022 ⁠— just in time for the TFT Dragonlands Championship and the Set 8 teasers to roll out.