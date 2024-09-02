TFT patch 14.18 makes LoL spinoff easier for new players

The next patch for Teamfight Tactics is making League of Legends’ auto-battler cousin even easier for new players by educing the punishment when equipping items to units.

Teamfight Tactics has become an increasingly more complex and difficult game over the years. From originally just being an auto battler featuring League of Legends characters, hastily drafted up as a new mode, it’s taken on a life of its own, featuring 12 whole sets and having a dedicated fan base.

Except with the game having been out for so long, it means the player base has had plenty of time to learn the proper ways to play. This becomes an even bigger factor when each new set is released, with the best compositions being discovered early on and cemented as some of the most consistent if you want to win.

This makes the bar to entry for Riot’s auto battler rather high, but the devs are coming in with a new change in patch 14.18, aimed at addressing new player’s needs.

The next patch plans to introduce heaps of new content to TFT, including a new item and several reworks. But one standout change is being made to Magnetic Removers, now if you don’t have one at the start of a PvE round, you’re guaranteed to drop one.

This is great news for any new players, who might be unsure about what components make what items, what core items are good on certain units, and more. These Magnetic Removers will allow you to remove any item on a selected unit, allowing you to experiment a bit more without completely punishing you for doing so.

The change is also a big shakeup to veteran players, who with the new knowledge can now freely slam items onto their units, knowing they won’t have to sell them to remove their items.

Patch 14.18 for Teamfight Tactics drops on September 11, 2024.