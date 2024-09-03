TFT patch 14.18 makes history with first official 4-star units

Patch 14.18 for Teamfight Tactics is making major changes to the auto battler by allowing players to officially hit 4-star units without the need for any traits, charms, or augments.

The next patch for Teamfight Tactics is shaping up to be one of the biggest ones ever. Not only will we see the introduction of the Golden Frying Pan but we also have some new quality-of-life changes alongside balance updates to keep the game fresh and interesting.

Article continues after ad

And the list of updates is only continuing to expand, as the devs have continued to announce even more changes that look set to significantly shake up the reroll meta.

Lead designer Mortdog announced on Twitter that there will be a new official method of obtaining 4-star units, something that was previously only possible through traits and charms.

Mortdog mentioned that there were certain scenarios where players could obtain 27 copies of the same unit. This normally leads to disappointment though, as players would expect to gain a four-star copy. However, this isn’t the case, as you end up with three three-star units, and there is no way to get four-star units outside of charms or traits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is changing in Patch 14.18, though; if you manage to collect 27 copies of the same unit, you’ll be rewarded with a four-star, with increased stats and a better ability than before.

This is great for any reroll comps looking for an extra powerful carry. Units like Warwick will be fantastic for this, and others like Elise, Blitzcrank, and Poppy will greatly benefit if you have their hero augment.

With this new change, it may also be possible to gain a five-star thanks to the Moonlight Ritual charm, though this has yet to be confirmed by the developers.

Article continues after ad

The update, slated for Patch 14.18, will not only stay for set 12 but will also be a permanent addition to the game mode, allowing players who are lucky enough to bask in the glory of a four-star unit.