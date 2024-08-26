TFT patch 14.17 early notes: Major balance changes shake up meta

Patch 14.17 for Teamfight Tactics is the first major patch of Set 12, bringing in huge amounts of balance changes to several augments, traits, units, and items. Here’s everything we know so far.

The next patch for Teamfight Tactics sees one of the biggest balance changes since Set 12’s launch. Patch 14.17 has adjustments for traits, augments, items, and units, in an attempt to shift the meta away from becoming stale with reroll comps.

The main goal of patch 14.17 focuses on bringing up strategies that haven’t yet had a chance to shine in Set 12, and bumping up their power to hopefully better align with the current meta.

With how many changes are dropping in the new patch, here’s everything we know so far.

When is TFT patch 14.17 going live?

TFT patch 14.17 will be released alongside LoL patch 14.17 on August 28, 2024. As the patch deploys, both games will experience some downtime.

What’s changing TFT patch 14.17?

Major meta changes

Patch 14.17 houses some of the biggest changes to Set 12. Many of these focus on buffing up specific units, traits, and augments that have not had the time to shine, thanks to the oppressive reroll meta that has taken over the auto battler.

Ahri nerfs

Despite the nerfs in patch 14.16B, and this patch mainly being focused around buffs, Ahri is getting hit once more. The reroll Scholar composition seems far too strong, with Ahri being the main culprit. As such, she’s taking an albeit light nerf this patch to reign her in a bit more.

Teamfight Tactics patch 14.17 early notes

Champions – 1 Cost

Jayce

Attack damage increased: 50 >>> 55

Nomsy

Physical damage from Sneeze fire increased: 345/350/355% >>> 400/400/400%

Soraka

Star magic damage increased: 195/290/440 >>> 200/300/450

Healing to a nearby ally increased: 100/120/150 >>> 120/140/180

Twitch

Physical damage from ice shard increased: 160/160/160% >>> 180/180/180%

Ziggs

Mana reduced: 0/50 >>> 0/40

Champions – 2 Cost

Ahri

Spell damage reduced: 140/210/325% >>> 135/200/310%

True damage reduced: 90/135/210% >>> 85/125/195 %

Akali

Physical damage from next three attacks reduced: 155/155/170% >>> 135/135/150%

Cassiopeia

Attack speed increased: 0.75 >>> 0.80

Shyvana

Armor and magic resistance increased: 40 >>> 45

Ability power scaling increased: 45/65/100 >>> 50/70/110

Syndra

Rift damage increased: 205/310/480 >>> 215/325/500

15 casts damage increased: 100/150/235 >>> 105/155/240

Champions – 3 Cost

Hecarim

Mana reduced: 0/50 >>> 0/40

Health increased: 800 >>> 850

Attack damage charge increased: 50% >>> 120%

Charge physical damage increased: 130/130/130% >>> 145/145/155%

Charge ability power scaling reduced: 100/150/240 >>> 80/120/195

Jinx

A bugfix has resolved bonus true damage outcome through final AD, instead of base AD

Decaying attack speed changed: 105% >>> 100%

True damage AD reduced: 35% >>> 25%

Attack damage reduced: 55 >>> 50

Mordekaiser

Shield increased: 200/250/325 >>> 210/250/300

Neeko

Health regained changed: 18% max HP >>> 15% max HP plus 100 maximum health

Shen

Durability changed: 35/35/40% >>> 35/40/50%

Swain

Maximum health gained increased: 275/325/400 >>> 300/375/450

Magic damage while transformed reduced: 0/40/65 >>> 20/30/50

Bonus maximum health gained if already transformed increased: 150/200/275 >>> 180/230/280

Armor and magic resistance increased: 45 >>> 50

Veigar

Spell damage buffed: 200/300/480 >>> 240/330/475

Vex

Shield buffed: 350/405/480 >>> 380/430/480

Champions – 4 Cost

Nami

Bubble magic damage increased: 220/330/1500 >>> 240/360/1800

Gwen

Passive Snip attack changed from every two casts to every one cast

Base spell damage reduced: 125/190/570% >>> 95/145/430%

Snip damage reduced: 50/75/225% >>> 40/60/180%

Mana reduced: 0/40 >>> 0/30

Ryze

Closest enemies hit changed: 4/4/6 >>> 3/3/6

Taric

Hex range changed to 2/2/3

Champions – 5 Cost

Briar

Attack speed increased: 60/60/666% >>> 75/75/666%

Chomp physical damage increased: 200/200/999% >>> 250/250/2000%

Damage per missing health increased: 0.6% >>> 0.8%

Milio

Mana reduced: 30/130 >>> 40/120

Knick-knack damage increased: 290/435/999 >>> 333/500/1000

Morgana

Bat damage increased: 140/210/888 >>> 150/225/2000

True damage threshold increased: 25% >>> 33%

Xerath

Spell damage increased: 200/300/666 >>> 220/330/777

Traits

Arcana

Emblem: Base damage amplification increased: 8/12/18/25%

Damage amplification per Emblem reduced: 2/3/4/6%

Hecarim: Bonus attack damage adjusted: 10/25/50/80%

Xerath: True damage per three charms adjusted: 3/5/6/9%

Bastion

Armor and magic resistance adjusted: 15/40/70/120 >>> 15/40/75/140

Chrono

Freeze time at four-piece increased: 2.5 seconds >>> 3 seconds

Four-piece AP increased: 35 >>> 45

Six-piece attack speed increased: 60% >>> 80%

Eldritch

Ability power per star level increased: 10% >>> 12%

Base health increased: 1,000 >>> 1,100

Faerie

Crown damage amplification adjusted 25/40/50/75% >>> 25/40/50/75%

Queen Armor health increased: 150 >>> 250

Queen Armor armor and MR increased: 30 >>> 40

Monarch’s Crown 25 stack Damage Amp increased: 15% >>> 50%

Honeymancy

Bees changed: 3/5/8 >>> 3/6/9

Hunter

Attack damage increased: 15/40/70% >>> 15/40/80%

Takedown attack damage adjusted: 30/65/110% 30/70/120%

Incantor

Four-piece ability power increased: 20 >>> 30

Mage

Ability power adjusted: 75/90/105/135% >>> 75/90/110/150%

Multistriker

Chance to trigger attack at five-piece increased: 55% >>> 60%

Portal

Base damage from bomb nerfed: 90/285/400/1250 >>> 90/235/300/1250

Base attack speed increased: 20/21/22/55% >>> 20/25/30/55%

Healing from Poro Snax increased: 6.5/7/7.5/9% >>> 7/8/9/15%

Pyro

Execute threshold of health for Pyro champions reduced: 12/12/12/15% >>> 10/10/10/15%

Cinders collected increased: four >>> five

Attack speed from Cinders increased: 1% >>> 2%

Attack speed adjusted: 12/25/45/60% >>> 10/25/40/55%

Shapeshifter

Health increased: 10/15/21/30% >>> 10/16/24/35%

Sugarcraft

Attack damage and ability power increased: 12/25/35 >>> 20/30/40

Vanguard

Six-piece durability while shielded increased: 10% >>> 15%

Augments – Silver

AFK: Gold increased: 18 >>> 20

Combat Bandages One: Health threshold increased: 50% >>> 60%

Exiles One: Maximum health shield decreased: 25% >>> 20%

Item Ladder: Temporarily disabled due to bug

Keepers One: Health shield reduced: 160 >>> 145

Placebo: Attack speed gained increased: 1% >>> 2%

Pumping Up One: Attack speed increased: 6% >>> 8%

Augments – Gold

A Golden Quest: Tailored items reduced: three items >>> one item and one Artifact item

Ascension: No longer appears at Stage 2-1, damage amplification increased: 50% >>> 60%

Avenge the Fallen: Stats increased: 18% >>> 20%

Cauterize: Only appears at Stage 2-1

Clockwork Accelerator: Attack speed gained increased: 6% >>> 9%

Combat Bandages Two: Health threshold increased: 50% >>> 60%, health restore increased: 250-600

Deja Vu Plus: Changed from a two-star Galio to two one-star Galio’s.

Dragon’s Spirit: Rework—”Champions equipped with a Dragon’s Claw gain 100 health and 10 percent durability.”

Flexible: Health per Emblem reduced: 25 >>> 10

Hunting Frenzy: Execute threshold reduced: 12% >>> 10%

Keepers Two: Health decreased: 240 >>> 230

Long Distance Pals: Bond stats increased: 20% >>> 22%

Metabolic Accelerator: Removed

Molten Caramel Plus: Gain two Rumbles instead of a two-star Rumble

Potions 201: Attack damage and ability power gained increased: 20% >>> 25%

Pumping Up Two: Attack speed increased: 8% >>> 10%

Spellblades: Bonus damage reduced: 150% >>> 120%

Sweet Tooth Plus: Gain two Nunus instead of one two-star Nunu

Three’s Company: Random three-cost gained increased: four >>> five

Unleash the Beast: Attack speed gained increased: 30% >>> 60%

Worth the Wait: Rounds to gain another copy reduced: two >>> one

Augments – Prismatic

Anger Issues: Armor and magic resistance buffed: 30 >>> 35

Blossoming Lotus Two: Critical Strike increased: 10% >>> 12%

Final Ascension: Base damage amplification increased: 20%, ascended damage amplification increased: 50%

Giant and Mighty: Maximum health gained reduced: five >>> four

Going Long: Initial gold increased: 10 >>> 15

Hedge Fund: Gold gained increased: 20 >>> 22

Invested Plus Plus: Gold gained increased: 36 >>> 45

Level Up: XP gained immediately increased: eight >>> 12

Pumping Up Three: Attack speed increased: 10% >>> 12%

Tiniest Titan: Gold gained after combat increased: one >>> two

Tiniest Titan Plus: Gold gained after combat increased: one >>> two, gold gained immediately reduced: 15 >>> 8

Items

Adaptive Helm Base AP reduced: 15 >>> 10

Bloodthirster Base AD/AP reduced: 20 >>> 15

Blue Buff Base AD/AP reduced: 20 >>> 15

Crownguard Shield value reduced: 30% >>> 25%

Deathblade Base AD reduced: 55% >>> 50%

Gargoyle Stoneplate Base armor and magic resistance reduced: 30 >>> 25

Giant Slayer Base AD reduced: 30% >>> 25%

Base AP buffed: 20% >>> 25%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade Base attack speed reduced: 15% >>> 10%

Ionic Spark Health reduced: 150 >>> 100

Last Whisper Base attack speed reduced: 25% >>> 20%

Nashor’s Tooth Base AP reduced: 30 >>> 25

Attack speed on proc reduced: 40% >>> 35%

Rabadon’s Deathcap Damage amplification reduced: 20% >>> 15%

Red Buff Base attack speed reduced: 40% >>> 35%

Statikk Shiv Base attack speed reduced: 20% >>> 15%

Steadfast Heart Base health reduced: 200

Sterak’s Gage Base health reduced: 150

Prismatic Items

Adaptive Helm Front row resistance reduced: 60

Adaptive Helm Back row bonus reduced: 40

Bloodthirster AP buffed: 30 >>> 40

Blue Buff AD/AP reduced: 50

Bramble Vest Armor reduced: 100

Crownguard HP reduced: 200, AP reduced: 40

Giantslayer AD reduced: 40%

Guardbreaker Attack speed reduced: 30%

Damage amplification reduced: 40%

Hand of Justice Ad/AP reduced: 50%

Hextech Gunblade AD increased: 40%

Hextech Gunblade AP reduced: 40%

Ionic Spark Health reduced: 200

Magic resistance reduced: 40

Jeweled Gauntlet Ability power reduced: 55

Nashor’s Tooth Attack speed on proc reduced: 65

Rabadon’s Deathcap Damage amplification reduced: 33%

Statikk Shiv Damage buffed: 95

Artifact and support items