TFT patch 14.17 early notes: Major balance changes shake up meta
Patch 14.17 for Teamfight Tactics is the first major patch of Set 12, bringing in huge amounts of balance changes to several augments, traits, units, and items. Here’s everything we know so far.
The next patch for Teamfight Tactics sees one of the biggest balance changes since Set 12’s launch. Patch 14.17 has adjustments for traits, augments, items, and units, in an attempt to shift the meta away from becoming stale with reroll comps.
The main goal of patch 14.17 focuses on bringing up strategies that haven’t yet had a chance to shine in Set 12, and bumping up their power to hopefully better align with the current meta.
With how many changes are dropping in the new patch, here’s everything we know so far.
When is TFT patch 14.17 going live?
TFT patch 14.17 will be released alongside LoL patch 14.17 on August 28, 2024. As the patch deploys, both games will experience some downtime.
What’s changing TFT patch 14.17?
Major meta changes
Patch 14.17 houses some of the biggest changes to Set 12. Many of these focus on buffing up specific units, traits, and augments that have not had the time to shine, thanks to the oppressive reroll meta that has taken over the auto battler.
Ahri nerfs
Despite the nerfs in patch 14.16B, and this patch mainly being focused around buffs, Ahri is getting hit once more. The reroll Scholar composition seems far too strong, with Ahri being the main culprit. As such, she’s taking an albeit light nerf this patch to reign her in a bit more.
Teamfight Tactics patch 14.17 early notes
Champions – 1 Cost
Jayce
- Attack damage increased: 50 >>> 55
Nomsy
- Physical damage from Sneeze fire increased: 345/350/355% >>> 400/400/400%
Soraka
- Star magic damage increased: 195/290/440 >>> 200/300/450
- Healing to a nearby ally increased: 100/120/150 >>> 120/140/180
Twitch
- Physical damage from ice shard increased: 160/160/160% >>> 180/180/180%
Ziggs
- Mana reduced: 0/50 >>> 0/40
Champions – 2 Cost
Ahri
- Spell damage reduced: 140/210/325% >>> 135/200/310%
- True damage reduced: 90/135/210% >>> 85/125/195 %
Akali
- Physical damage from next three attacks reduced: 155/155/170% >>> 135/135/150%
Cassiopeia
- Attack speed increased: 0.75 >>> 0.80
Shyvana
- Armor and magic resistance increased: 40 >>> 45
- Ability power scaling increased: 45/65/100 >>> 50/70/110
Syndra
- Rift damage increased: 205/310/480 >>> 215/325/500
- 15 casts damage increased: 100/150/235 >>> 105/155/240
Champions – 3 Cost
Hecarim
- Mana reduced: 0/50 >>> 0/40
- Health increased: 800 >>> 850
- Attack damage charge increased: 50% >>> 120%
- Charge physical damage increased: 130/130/130% >>> 145/145/155%
- Charge ability power scaling reduced: 100/150/240 >>> 80/120/195
Jinx
- A bugfix has resolved bonus true damage outcome through final AD, instead of base AD
- Decaying attack speed changed: 105% >>> 100%
- True damage AD reduced: 35% >>> 25%
- Attack damage reduced: 55 >>> 50
Mordekaiser
- Shield increased: 200/250/325 >>> 210/250/300
Neeko
- Health regained changed: 18% max HP >>> 15% max HP plus 100 maximum health
Shen
- Durability changed: 35/35/40% >>> 35/40/50%
Swain
- Maximum health gained increased: 275/325/400 >>> 300/375/450
- Magic damage while transformed reduced: 0/40/65 >>> 20/30/50
- Bonus maximum health gained if already transformed increased: 150/200/275 >>> 180/230/280
- Armor and magic resistance increased: 45 >>> 50
Veigar
- Spell damage buffed: 200/300/480 >>> 240/330/475
Vex
- Shield buffed: 350/405/480 >>> 380/430/480
Champions – 4 Cost
Nami
- Bubble magic damage increased: 220/330/1500 >>> 240/360/1800
Gwen
- Passive Snip attack changed from every two casts to every one cast
- Base spell damage reduced: 125/190/570% >>> 95/145/430%
- Snip damage reduced: 50/75/225% >>> 40/60/180%
- Mana reduced: 0/40 >>> 0/30
Ryze
- Closest enemies hit changed: 4/4/6 >>> 3/3/6
Taric
- Hex range changed to 2/2/3
Champions – 5 Cost
Briar
- Attack speed increased: 60/60/666% >>> 75/75/666%
- Chomp physical damage increased: 200/200/999% >>> 250/250/2000%
- Damage per missing health increased: 0.6% >>> 0.8%
Milio
- Mana reduced: 30/130 >>> 40/120
- Knick-knack damage increased: 290/435/999 >>> 333/500/1000
Morgana
- Bat damage increased: 140/210/888 >>> 150/225/2000
- True damage threshold increased: 25% >>> 33%
Xerath
- Spell damage increased: 200/300/666 >>> 220/330/777
Traits
Arcana
- Emblem: Base damage amplification increased: 8/12/18/25%
- Damage amplification per Emblem reduced: 2/3/4/6%
- Hecarim: Bonus attack damage adjusted: 10/25/50/80%
- Xerath: True damage per three charms adjusted: 3/5/6/9%
Bastion
- Armor and magic resistance adjusted: 15/40/70/120 >>> 15/40/75/140
Chrono
- Freeze time at four-piece increased: 2.5 seconds >>> 3 seconds
- Four-piece AP increased: 35 >>> 45
- Six-piece attack speed increased: 60% >>> 80%
Eldritch
- Ability power per star level increased: 10% >>> 12%
- Base health increased: 1,000 >>> 1,100
Faerie
- Crown damage amplification adjusted 25/40/50/75% >>> 25/40/50/75%
- Queen Armor health increased: 150 >>> 250
- Queen Armor armor and MR increased: 30 >>> 40
- Monarch’s Crown 25 stack Damage Amp increased: 15% >>> 50%
Honeymancy
- Bees changed: 3/5/8 >>> 3/6/9
Hunter
- Attack damage increased: 15/40/70% >>> 15/40/80%
- Takedown attack damage adjusted: 30/65/110% 30/70/120%
Incantor
- Four-piece ability power increased: 20 >>> 30
Mage
- Ability power adjusted: 75/90/105/135% >>> 75/90/110/150%
Multistriker
- Chance to trigger attack at five-piece increased: 55% >>> 60%
Portal
- Base damage from bomb nerfed: 90/285/400/1250 >>> 90/235/300/1250
- Base attack speed increased: 20/21/22/55% >>> 20/25/30/55%
- Healing from Poro Snax increased: 6.5/7/7.5/9% >>> 7/8/9/15%
Pyro
- Execute threshold of health for Pyro champions reduced: 12/12/12/15% >>> 10/10/10/15%
- Cinders collected increased: four >>> five
- Attack speed from Cinders increased: 1% >>> 2%
- Attack speed adjusted: 12/25/45/60% >>> 10/25/40/55%
Shapeshifter
- Health increased: 10/15/21/30% >>> 10/16/24/35%
Sugarcraft
- Attack damage and ability power increased: 12/25/35 >>> 20/30/40
Vanguard
- Six-piece durability while shielded increased: 10% >>> 15%
Augments – Silver
- AFK: Gold increased: 18 >>> 20
- Combat Bandages One: Health threshold increased: 50% >>> 60%
- Exiles One: Maximum health shield decreased: 25% >>> 20%
- Item Ladder: Temporarily disabled due to bug
- Keepers One: Health shield reduced: 160 >>> 145
- Placebo: Attack speed gained increased: 1% >>> 2%
- Pumping Up One: Attack speed increased: 6% >>> 8%
Augments – Gold
- A Golden Quest: Tailored items reduced: three items >>> one item and one Artifact item
- Ascension: No longer appears at Stage 2-1, damage amplification increased: 50% >>> 60%
- Avenge the Fallen: Stats increased: 18% >>> 20%
- Cauterize: Only appears at Stage 2-1
- Clockwork Accelerator: Attack speed gained increased: 6% >>> 9%
- Combat Bandages Two: Health threshold increased: 50% >>> 60%, health restore increased: 250-600
- Deja Vu Plus: Changed from a two-star Galio to two one-star Galio’s.
- Dragon’s Spirit: Rework—”Champions equipped with a Dragon’s Claw gain 100 health and 10 percent durability.”
- Flexible: Health per Emblem reduced: 25 >>> 10
- Hunting Frenzy: Execute threshold reduced: 12% >>> 10%
- Keepers Two: Health decreased: 240 >>> 230
- Long Distance Pals: Bond stats increased: 20% >>> 22%
- Metabolic Accelerator: Removed
- Molten Caramel Plus: Gain two Rumbles instead of a two-star Rumble
- Potions 201: Attack damage and ability power gained increased: 20% >>> 25%
- Pumping Up Two: Attack speed increased: 8% >>> 10%
- Spellblades: Bonus damage reduced: 150% >>> 120%
- Sweet Tooth Plus: Gain two Nunus instead of one two-star Nunu
- Three’s Company: Random three-cost gained increased: four >>> five
- Unleash the Beast: Attack speed gained increased: 30% >>> 60%
- Worth the Wait: Rounds to gain another copy reduced: two >>> one
Augments – Prismatic
- Anger Issues: Armor and magic resistance buffed: 30 >>> 35
- Blossoming Lotus Two: Critical Strike increased: 10% >>> 12%
- Final Ascension: Base damage amplification increased: 20%, ascended damage amplification increased: 50%
- Giant and Mighty: Maximum health gained reduced: five >>> four
- Going Long: Initial gold increased: 10 >>> 15
- Hedge Fund: Gold gained increased: 20 >>> 22
- Invested Plus Plus: Gold gained increased: 36 >>> 45
- Level Up: XP gained immediately increased: eight >>> 12
- Pumping Up Three: Attack speed increased: 10% >>> 12%
- Tiniest Titan: Gold gained after combat increased: one >>> two
- Tiniest Titan Plus: Gold gained after combat increased: one >>> two, gold gained immediately reduced: 15 >>> 8
Items
- Adaptive Helm Base AP reduced: 15 >>> 10
- Bloodthirster Base AD/AP reduced: 20 >>> 15
- Blue Buff Base AD/AP reduced: 20 >>> 15
- Crownguard Shield value reduced: 30% >>> 25%
- Deathblade Base AD reduced: 55% >>> 50%
- Gargoyle Stoneplate Base armor and magic resistance reduced: 30 >>> 25
- Giant Slayer Base AD reduced: 30% >>> 25%
- Base AP buffed: 20% >>> 25%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade Base attack speed reduced: 15% >>> 10%
- Ionic Spark Health reduced: 150 >>> 100
- Last Whisper Base attack speed reduced: 25% >>> 20%
- Nashor’s Tooth Base AP reduced: 30 >>> 25
- Attack speed on proc reduced: 40% >>> 35%
- Rabadon’s Deathcap Damage amplification reduced: 20% >>> 15%
- Red Buff Base attack speed reduced: 40% >>> 35%
- Statikk Shiv Base attack speed reduced: 20% >>> 15%
- Steadfast Heart Base health reduced: 200
- Sterak’s Gage Base health reduced: 150
Prismatic Items
- Adaptive Helm Front row resistance reduced: 60
- Adaptive Helm Back row bonus reduced: 40
- Bloodthirster AP buffed: 30 >>> 40
- Blue Buff AD/AP reduced: 50
- Bramble Vest Armor reduced: 100
- Crownguard HP reduced: 200, AP reduced: 40
- Giantslayer AD reduced: 40%
- Guardbreaker Attack speed reduced: 30%
- Damage amplification reduced: 40%
- Hand of Justice Ad/AP reduced: 50%
- Hextech Gunblade AD increased: 40%
- Hextech Gunblade AP reduced: 40%
- Ionic Spark Health reduced: 200
- Magic resistance reduced: 40
- Jeweled Gauntlet Ability power reduced: 55
- Nashor’s Tooth Attack speed on proc reduced: 65
- Rabadon’s Deathcap Damage amplification reduced: 33%
- Statikk Shiv Damage buffed: 95
Artifact and support items
- All Support items Base health reduced from 250 >>> 150
- Corrupt Vampiric Scepter Attack damage increased: 50% >>> 60%
- Fishbones AD/AS increased: 35% >>> 40%
- Gold Collector Attack damage increased: 20% >>> 30%
- Mogul’s Mail Base health reduced: 50
- Prowler’s Claw Attack damage increased: 40% >>> 50%
- Critical Strike Chance increased: 30% >>> 50%