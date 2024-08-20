TFT patch 14.16B sees majors nerfs to Ahri and hero augments

Patch 14.16 is getting a B-patch in Teamfight Tactics after several reroll comps with Ahri and hero augments began to completely overwhelm the meta.

Teamfight Tactics set 12 has gone through a bit of a rough patch when it comes to the meta. After being released to the live servers, an unintentional feature with Syndra meant that she skyrocketed to being the most powerful unit by far.

Now after just one patch, the devs have already run into another balancing challenge, with Ahri reroll and hero augments swiftly taking the top spot. With just how powerful some of the new comps are, the devs are putting through a B-patch to cut their power so other strategies can thrive.

As announced by game design director Mortdog on Twitter, the B-patch will go live at 12PM PT on August 20 2024. The patch mainly aims to take power from units like Ahri, Fiora, and Nasus, whilst nerfing some overperforming augments too.

TFT patch 14.16B notes

Champions

Ahri

Ability True Damage decreased: 100/150/230% AP >>> 90/135/210% AP

Passive Bonus AP: 30% >>> 15%

Nilah

AD decreased: 55 >>> 50

Fiora

Ability damage decreased: 180/180/360% AD >>> 160/160/360% AD

Ability split damage decreased: 350/350/700% AD + 40/60/300% AP >>> 320/320/700% + 40/60/300% AP

Nasus

Ability damage decreased: 20% HP scaling >>> 15% HP scaling

Augments

Flexible

Next 3 stages >>> Next 2 stages

High Horsepower

Bonus attack speed reduced: 150% >>> 125%

Ability damage reduced: 300% >>> 275%

Molten Caramel

Ability damage reduced: 200% >>> 190%

Traits

Portal

3 Portal bomb base damage reduced: 135 >>> 90

Vanguard

Shield reduced: 18/35/50% HP >>> 18/30/50% HP

Pyro

Execute threshold decreased: 12/12/12/12/18% HP >>> 12/12/12/12/15% HP

Attack speed for Pyro units decreased: 12/25/45/70% >>> 12/25/45/60%

Portals

Treasure Armory

has been disabled

Riot Games Rumble is also being nerfed heavily due to his hero augment and Vanguard being hit.

Ahri is by far the biggest loser of the patch, getting her spell damage and passive bonus AP reduced, similarly, Fiora is also getting her damage slashed a bit during this patch. Similarly, Lillia and Rumble have had their hero augments nerfed, both of which made them far stronger than usual.

Pyro found a lot of success as a trait thanks to Smolder and a spatula, which ended up being an incredibly powerful late-game board. Both Vanguard and Portal are also being nerfed as well, which will further affect reroll comps.