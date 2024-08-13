TFT patch 14.16 notes: Several Augments & Charms removed, Trait adjustments & more

TFT patch 14.16 aims to bring down Preserver comps while buffing some underutilized traits like Faerie and Blaster and adjusting 2 cost units that have been dominating Teamfight Tactics.

This is the first big balance update since the launch of Set 12 with patch 14.15, so it should come as no surprise that this is a huge patch. Everything from Traits, units, Augments, and the new Charm mechanic have seen balance changes to buff or nerf certain mechanics.

Notably, Preserver and the units that made comps based around the Trait so strong have been nerfed. The devs are aiming to bring some more diversity into team compositions by buffing up certain Augments and Traits, though there are a few huge nerfs in the mix as well.

Additionally, some Charms and Augments have been removed outright.

Here’s everything you need to know about the TFT patch 14.16 notes:

When is TFT patch 14.16 going live?

TFT patch 14.16 will release alongside LoL patch 14.16 on August 13, 2024. There will be a bit of downtime for both games as the patch deploys.

Full TFT patch 14.16 notes

Riot Games

Charms

NEW Charm: (Stage 2/3) Copycat – 1g Get a 1-star copy of the first enemy unit to die next combat.

NEW Charm: (Stage 5+) Spawn Swarm – 4g Next combat: Your first two front-row units spawn a voidling after death

NEW Charm: (Stage 4+) Ironclad Spirit – 1g Next combat: Your team gains 30 Armor

NEW Charm: (Stage 4+) Mystic Spirit – 1g Next combat: Your team gains 30 Magic Resist

Backrow Star Cost: 5g ⇒ 2g

Desperate Plea has been removed

Enhance Cost: 2g ⇒ 1g

Gear Swap Removed

Minor Gambit Gold for winning: 2 ⇒ 3

Phantom Emblem Cost: 8g ⇒ 6g

Shivinate is now offered on Stage 2/3 (was 3/4)

Summon Dragon AD: 450 ⇒ 405

The Star (Ascendant) Cost: 5g ⇒ 7g

Tinker Cost: 1g ⇒ 0g

Tinker is now offered from Stage 2 onward

Treasure Party Cost: 8g ⇒ 6g

Traits

Bastion Armor/MR: 15/40/65/110⇒15/40/70/120

Blaster Damage Amp: 8/15/30% ⇒ 12/25/45%

Blaster Damage Amp after cast: 25/45/90% ⇒ 25/50/90%

Chrono: Timestop from Chrono 4 is now resisted with CC immunity

Faerie Crown damage amp: 25/35/40/75% ⇒ 25/40/45/75%

Faerie (6) Queenguard’s Armor Healing/shielding power: 30% ⇒ 35%

Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Health: 100 ⇒ 150

Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Healing from Queen damage: 12% ⇒ 15%

Frost AP/AD: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 16/35/50/80%

Preserver Healing: 2.5/4.5/7/10% HP⇒2/4/6/9% HP

Preserver Mana gain: 3/5/8/12% ⇒ 3/5/7/11%

Preserver ticks while a unit is manalocked will now grant that mana after the manalock ends

Scholar Mana per attack: 3/5/10 ⇒ 3/6/12

Warrior Damage Amp: 10/18/25% ⇒ 10/20/30%

Warrior Omnivamp: 10/18/25% ⇒ 10/20/30%

Units

1-Cost

Seraphine Mana: 10/70 ⇒ 10/60

Soraka Ability damage: 180/270/405% AP ⇒ 195/290/440% AP

Warwick Ability damage: 50% AD ⇒ 55/55/65% AD

2-Cost

Ahri Ability magic damage: 135/200/280% AP ⇒ 140/210/325% AP

Ahri Ability true damage: 90/135/210% AP ⇒ 100/150/230% AP

Galio Ability damage reduction: 15/20/25% AP ⇒ 20/25/30% AP

Kassadin Ability stacking damage: 35/50/80% AP ⇒ 30/45/70% AP

Kassadin Ability shield: 300/335/370% AP ⇒ 260/285/310% AP

Kog’Maw Ability damage: 290/300/325% AD ⇒ 280/280/290% AD

Shyvana Ability damage: 35/50/75% AP + 1.5% HP ⇒ 45/65/100% AP + 1% HP

Item class changed from Magic Tank to Magic Fighter

Syndra Ability total cast time: 0.3 seconds ⇒ 1 second This means it’ll take a full second for Syndra to start attacking after she casts

Syndra Ability bonus rift damage: 35% ⇒ 30%

Syndra Ability damage: 225/340/520% AP ⇒ 205/310/480% AP

Syndra Ability adjacent damage: 110/170/260% AP ⇒ 100/150/235% AP

3-Cost

Katarina Ability damage: 160/240/365% AP ⇒ 175/260/420% AP

4-Cost

Karma Ability no longer heals adjacent allies when an enemy dies

Ryze Ability damage: 80/120/300% AP ⇒ 85/130/300% AP

Varus ability cast time: 2.5 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds

5-Cost

Briar AD: 60 ⇒ 65

Augments

Removed Augments

Arcane Conduit, Draconic Mastery, and On the House have been completely removed

Silver Augments

Beggars Can Be Choosers Gold: 4 ⇒ 7

Find Your Center bonus health: 10% ⇒ 15%

Find Your Center is no longer offered on 2-1

Item Collector I Health per item: 10 ⇒ 5

Keepers I Shield: 175 ⇒ 160

Ones Twos Three 1-cost champions: 3 ⇒ 2

Restart Mission Number of 2-star 2-costs: 2 ⇒ 3

Restart Mission now properly states that champions are removed rather than sold

Row Rejuvenation I Base omnivamp: 7% ⇒ 8%

Gold Augments

Avenge the Fallen Bonus stats: 15 ⇒ 18

Built Different II is now exclusive with Two Tanky

Caramelized Comforts (Sugarcraft) Health per item component: 50 ⇒ 60

Caramelized Comforts (Sugarcraft) Gold drop chance per item component: 8% ⇒ 10%

Clockwork Accelerator Buff frequency: Every 4 seconds ⇒ Every 3 seconds

Endless Hunt (Hunter) has been renamed to “Hunting Frenzy”

Hunting Frenzy (Hunter) REWORKED: Your Hunters execute enemies below 12% health and gain 10% Attack Speed. Gain a Twitch and a Kog’Maw.

Eternal Growth+ Immediate health gain: 100 ⇒ 60

Explosive Growth+ XP gain per round: 10 ⇒ 11

Fast Forward AS gain: 25% ⇒ 40%

Fortune Favors the Bold: 8-10 loss cashout nerfed by ~10%

Fortune Favors the Bold: Some 13-14 loss cashouts improved

Flexible Bonus emblems: Every Stage start ⇒ Start of the next 3 stages

High Horsepower Bonus AS: 100% ⇒ 150%

High Horsepower Ability Damage Amp: 235% ⇒ 300%

Higher Education (Scholar) Mana spend: 100 ⇒ 80

Higher Education (Scholar) AS: 10% ⇒ 12%

Item Collector II Health per item: 15 ⇒ 10

Keepers II Shield: 260 ⇒ 240

Molten Caramel (Rumble) Ability Damage Amp: 190% ⇒ 200%

Molten Caramel (Rumble) Omnivamp: 15% ⇒ 20%

Pilfer Gold Granted: 4⇒0

Practice Partners (Mage) Mana gain: 4 ⇒ 5

Press the Attack (Multistriker) Damage: 5.5% HP ⇒ 5% HP

Row Rejuvenation II Base Omnivamp: 9% ⇒ 10%

School Mascot (Eldritch): No longer has Rabadon’s Deathcap at 5 and 7 Eldritch

School Mascot (Eldritch) Bonus Health: 5% ⇒ 10%

School Mascot (Eldritch) Bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 30

Spellblades Damage: 175% AP ⇒ 150% AP

Support Golem I is no longer offered on 2-1

Sweet Tooth (Nunu) Bonus Health: 200 ⇒ 100

Three’s a Crowd Bonus Health: 66 ⇒ 75

Trait Tracker is now exclusive with Flexible

Two Healthy Bonus Health: 90 ⇒ 80

Witchy Wallop (Poppy) Damage: 80% ⇒ 85%

Witchy Wallop (Poppy) Time between Wallops reduced from 0.25s ⇒ 0.15s

Worth the Wait I Round delay: 4 ⇒ 2

Prismatic Augments

Anger Issues Armor/MR: 25 ⇒ 30

Assassin’s Toolbox REWORKED: Now grants a Prowler’s Claw and an Infinity Edge immediately

At What Cost Bonus XP: 16 ⇒ 8

Dark Alley Dealings Round delay: 5 ⇒ 3

Giant and Mighty HP: 325 ⇒ 300

Immovable Object Bonus effect: 70% ⇒ 60%

Prismatic Ticket Free reroll chance: 50% ⇒ 45%

Prismatic Ticket is no longer offered on 4-2

Support Golem II is no longer offered on 2-1

What the Forge Health per Artifact: 110 ⇒ 220

Small Augment changes

Bastion Crown Champion Granted: Nunu ⇒ Shen

Blaster Crown Champion Granted: Tristana ⇒ Ezreal

Blossoming Lotus I/II no longer appear at Stage 2-1

Scholar Crown Champion Granted: Ahri ⇒ Bard

Scholar Crown Item Granted: Guardbreaker⇒Spear of Shojin

Vertically Inclined Damage Amp: 8/16% ⇒ 9/18%

Vertically Inclined no longer appears at Stage 2-1

Hyper Roll

Dummies and Golems level up one stage later

I’m the Carry Now Augment Golem stat multipliers adjusted to power up later

Frost Soldier bonus Health scaling is now lower in Hyper Roll: 200 ⇒ 110 per stage

All That Shimmers/+ is no longer available in Hyper Roll

A Golden Quest is no longer available in Hyper Roll

An Upgraded Adventure is no longer available in Hyper Roll

Bug Fixes