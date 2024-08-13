TFT patch 14.16 notes: Several Augments & Charms removed, Trait adjustments & more

TFT patch 14.16 notes: Several Augments & Charms removed, Trait adjustments & moreRiot Games
TFT patch 14.16 aims to bring down Preserver comps while buffing some underutilized traits like Faerie and Blaster and adjusting 2 cost units that have been dominating Teamfight Tactics.
This is the first big balance update since the launch of Set 12 with patch 14.15, so it should come as no surprise that this is a huge patch. Everything from Traits, units, Augments, and the new Charm mechanic have seen balance changes to buff or nerf certain mechanics.
Notably, Preserver and the units that made comps based around the Trait so strong have been nerfed. The devs are aiming to bring some more diversity into team compositions by buffing up certain Augments and Traits, though there are a few huge nerfs in the mix as well.
Additionally, some Charms and Augments have been removed outright.
Here’s everything you need to know about the TFT patch 14.16 notes:
When is TFT patch 14.16 going live?
TFT patch 14.16 will release alongside LoL patch 14.16 on August 13, 2024. There will be a bit of downtime for both games as the patch deploys.
Full TFT patch 14.16 notes
Charms
- NEW Charm: (Stage 2/3) Copycat – 1g
- Get a 1-star copy of the first enemy unit to die next combat.
- NEW Charm: (Stage 5+) Spawn Swarm – 4g
- Next combat: Your first two front-row units spawn a voidling after death
- NEW Charm: (Stage 4+) Ironclad Spirit – 1g
- Next combat: Your team gains 30 Armor
- NEW Charm: (Stage 4+) Mystic Spirit – 1g
- Next combat: Your team gains 30 Magic Resist
- Backrow Star Cost: 5g ⇒ 2g
- Desperate Plea has been removed
- Enhance Cost: 2g ⇒ 1g
- Gear Swap Removed
- Minor Gambit Gold for winning: 2 ⇒ 3
- Phantom Emblem Cost: 8g ⇒ 6g
- Shivinate is now offered on Stage 2/3 (was 3/4)
- Summon Dragon AD: 450 ⇒ 405
- The Star (Ascendant) Cost: 5g ⇒ 7g
- Tinker Cost: 1g ⇒ 0g
- Tinker is now offered from Stage 2 onward
- Treasure Party Cost: 8g ⇒ 6g
Traits
- Bastion Armor/MR: 15/40/65/110⇒15/40/70/120
- Blaster Damage Amp: 8/15/30% ⇒ 12/25/45%
- Blaster Damage Amp after cast: 25/45/90% ⇒ 25/50/90%
- Chrono: Timestop from Chrono 4 is now resisted with CC immunity
- Faerie Crown damage amp: 25/35/40/75% ⇒ 25/40/45/75%
- Faerie (6) Queenguard’s Armor Healing/shielding power: 30% ⇒ 35%
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Health: 100 ⇒ 150
- Faerie Queenguard’s Armor Healing from Queen damage: 12% ⇒ 15%
- Frost AP/AD: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 16/35/50/80%
- Preserver Healing: 2.5/4.5/7/10% HP⇒2/4/6/9% HP
- Preserver Mana gain: 3/5/8/12% ⇒ 3/5/7/11%
- Preserver ticks while a unit is manalocked will now grant that mana after the manalock ends
- Scholar Mana per attack: 3/5/10 ⇒ 3/6/12
- Warrior Damage Amp: 10/18/25% ⇒ 10/20/30%
- Warrior Omnivamp: 10/18/25% ⇒ 10/20/30%
Units
1-Cost
- Seraphine Mana: 10/70 ⇒ 10/60
- Soraka Ability damage: 180/270/405% AP ⇒ 195/290/440% AP
- Warwick Ability damage: 50% AD ⇒ 55/55/65% AD
2-Cost
- Ahri Ability magic damage: 135/200/280% AP ⇒ 140/210/325% AP
- Ahri Ability true damage: 90/135/210% AP ⇒ 100/150/230% AP
- Galio Ability damage reduction: 15/20/25% AP ⇒ 20/25/30% AP
- Kassadin Ability stacking damage: 35/50/80% AP ⇒ 30/45/70% AP
- Kassadin Ability shield: 300/335/370% AP ⇒ 260/285/310% AP
- Kog’Maw Ability damage: 290/300/325% AD ⇒ 280/280/290% AD
- Shyvana Ability damage: 35/50/75% AP + 1.5% HP ⇒ 45/65/100% AP + 1% HP
- Item class changed from Magic Tank to Magic Fighter
- Syndra Ability total cast time: 0.3 seconds ⇒ 1 second
- This means it’ll take a full second for Syndra to start attacking after she casts
- Syndra Ability bonus rift damage: 35% ⇒ 30%
- Syndra Ability damage: 225/340/520% AP ⇒ 205/310/480% AP
- Syndra Ability adjacent damage: 110/170/260% AP ⇒ 100/150/235% AP
3-Cost
- Katarina Ability damage: 160/240/365% AP ⇒ 175/260/420% AP
4-Cost
- Karma Ability no longer heals adjacent allies when an enemy dies
- Ryze Ability damage: 80/120/300% AP ⇒ 85/130/300% AP
- Varus ability cast time: 2.5 seconds ⇒ 1.5 seconds
5-Cost
- Briar AD: 60 ⇒ 65
Augments
Removed Augments
- Arcane Conduit, Draconic Mastery, and On the House have been completely removed
Silver Augments
- Beggars Can Be Choosers Gold: 4 ⇒ 7
- Find Your Center bonus health: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Find Your Center is no longer offered on 2-1
- Item Collector I Health per item: 10 ⇒ 5
- Keepers I Shield: 175 ⇒ 160
- Ones Twos Three 1-cost champions: 3 ⇒ 2
- Restart Mission Number of 2-star 2-costs: 2 ⇒ 3
- Restart Mission now properly states that champions are removed rather than sold
- Row Rejuvenation I Base omnivamp: 7% ⇒ 8%
Gold Augments
- Avenge the Fallen Bonus stats: 15 ⇒ 18
- Built Different II is now exclusive with Two Tanky
- Caramelized Comforts (Sugarcraft) Health per item component: 50 ⇒ 60
- Caramelized Comforts (Sugarcraft) Gold drop chance per item component: 8% ⇒ 10%
- Clockwork Accelerator Buff frequency: Every 4 seconds ⇒ Every 3 seconds
- Endless Hunt (Hunter) has been renamed to “Hunting Frenzy”
- Hunting Frenzy (Hunter) REWORKED:
- Your Hunters execute enemies below 12% health and gain 10% Attack Speed. Gain a Twitch and a Kog’Maw.
- Eternal Growth+ Immediate health gain: 100 ⇒ 60
- Explosive Growth+ XP gain per round: 10 ⇒ 11
- Fast Forward AS gain: 25% ⇒ 40%
- Fortune Favors the Bold: 8-10 loss cashout nerfed by ~10%
- Fortune Favors the Bold: Some 13-14 loss cashouts improved
- Flexible Bonus emblems: Every Stage start ⇒ Start of the next 3 stages
- High Horsepower Bonus AS: 100% ⇒ 150%
- High Horsepower Ability Damage Amp: 235% ⇒ 300%
- Higher Education (Scholar) Mana spend: 100 ⇒ 80
- Higher Education (Scholar) AS: 10% ⇒ 12%
- Item Collector II Health per item: 15 ⇒ 10
- Keepers II Shield: 260 ⇒ 240
- Molten Caramel (Rumble) Ability Damage Amp: 190% ⇒ 200%
- Molten Caramel (Rumble) Omnivamp: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Pilfer Gold Granted: 4⇒0
- Practice Partners (Mage) Mana gain: 4 ⇒ 5
- Press the Attack (Multistriker) Damage: 5.5% HP ⇒ 5% HP
- Row Rejuvenation II Base Omnivamp: 9% ⇒ 10%
- School Mascot (Eldritch): No longer has Rabadon’s Deathcap at 5 and 7 Eldritch
- School Mascot (Eldritch) Bonus Health: 5% ⇒ 10%
- School Mascot (Eldritch) Bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 30
- Spellblades Damage: 175% AP ⇒ 150% AP
- Support Golem I is no longer offered on 2-1
- Sweet Tooth (Nunu) Bonus Health: 200 ⇒ 100
- Three’s a Crowd Bonus Health: 66 ⇒ 75
- Trait Tracker is now exclusive with Flexible
- Two Healthy Bonus Health: 90 ⇒ 80
- Witchy Wallop (Poppy) Damage: 80% ⇒ 85%
- Witchy Wallop (Poppy) Time between Wallops reduced from 0.25s ⇒ 0.15s
- Worth the Wait I Round delay: 4 ⇒ 2
Prismatic Augments
- Anger Issues Armor/MR: 25 ⇒ 30
- Assassin’s Toolbox REWORKED: Now grants a Prowler’s Claw and an Infinity Edge immediately
- At What Cost Bonus XP: 16 ⇒ 8
- Dark Alley Dealings Round delay: 5 ⇒ 3
- Giant and Mighty HP: 325 ⇒ 300
- Immovable Object Bonus effect: 70% ⇒ 60%
- Prismatic Ticket Free reroll chance: 50% ⇒ 45%
- Prismatic Ticket is no longer offered on 4-2
- Support Golem II is no longer offered on 2-1
- What the Forge Health per Artifact: 110 ⇒ 220
Small Augment changes
- Bastion Crown Champion Granted: Nunu ⇒ Shen
- Blaster Crown Champion Granted: Tristana ⇒ Ezreal
- Blossoming Lotus I/II no longer appear at Stage 2-1
- Scholar Crown Champion Granted: Ahri ⇒ Bard
- Scholar Crown Item Granted: Guardbreaker⇒Spear of Shojin
- Vertically Inclined Damage Amp: 8/16% ⇒ 9/18%
- Vertically Inclined no longer appears at Stage 2-1
Hyper Roll
- Dummies and Golems level up one stage later
- I’m the Carry Now Augment Golem stat multipliers adjusted to power up later
- Frost Soldier bonus Health scaling is now lower in Hyper Roll: 200 ⇒ 110 per stage
- All That Shimmers/+ is no longer available in Hyper Roll
- A Golden Quest is no longer available in Hyper Roll
- An Upgraded Adventure is no longer available in Hyper Roll
Bug Fixes
- Multiple Augments have had their descriptions updated to use the new Damage Ampstat
- Fixed cases where Gwen could fail to cast and then be stuck for several seconds
- Kalista no longer throws extra spears on her first attack each combat
- Portal effects no longer miss when an allied Krug is the only unit alive
- Too tiny: Two ranged units with Tiny But Deadly will no longer fail to attack each other
- Placing Thief’s Gloves on a unit with a Champion Augment no longer removes the bufffrom them
- Accomplice’s Gloves now correctly counts as 2.5 items for the purpose of strongest unit
- The cat’s out of the bag: Yuumi can no longer spawn on the enemy side of the boardand eat the unit in that slot
- Yuumi now correctly attaches to a new unit on combat start if her host was sold
- Fixed a bug where Frost statues could fail to spawn or spawn with incorrect health
- Sneaky: The Assassinate Charm now properly shows a stealth effect on the unit that willleap during combat
- The Bunch-o’-Belts Charm now properly makes champions larger when they’reequipped with the effect’s Giants Belts
- The Overachievers portal will now properly show all charms a stage earlier than normally possible
- Not sure if I’d label this one a fix, but it was a bug: In Hyper Roll, Scuttle Puddle scuttles on stage 8 are no longer massive