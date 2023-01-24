GamingLeague of Legends

TFT patch 13.1c notes: Lasercorps changes, Radiant items

Teamfight Tactics
TFT Patch 13.1cRiot Games

Teamfight Tactics will release a smaller patch than anticipated due to the recent social engineering attack, but there are still plenty of changes coming to TFT in patch 13.1c!

Set 8 of TFT has seen plenty of shakeups to the meta, now landing on a landscape dominated by Mecha-Primes and Viego. As such, another adjustment is just what the doctor ordered.

However, after the recent social engineering attack compromised some of Riot Games’ source code, TFT developers confirmed that the upcoming patch 13.2 was being pushed in favor of a second mid-patch update.

Although bigger reworks to problem champions are being delayed an extra patch as a result, there are still over 50 changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in this upcoming patch.

What’s changing in TFT patch 13.1(c)?

Lasercorps rework

TFT developer Mortdog has confirmed that the Lasercorps trait is getting a rework, removing the percent chance to proc the bonus magic damage. However, that rework appears to have been pushed back to patch 13.3 due to the attack. Instead, Lasercorps will get a flat nerf to the damage dealt from the drones.

Radiant & Ornn item changes

Some of the rarer and more powerful items appear to have been adding too much power, so Riot has made the determination to make some adjustments to items such as Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane, The Collector, Infinity Force, and more. These will still be extremely powerful items, but they shouldn’t be quite as oppressive.

You can find the full notes for patch 13.1(c) below.

Full TFT patch 13.1(c) notes

Champions

1-cost

Ashe

  • Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 60

Gangplank

  • Trial By Fire Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 210/315/475

Lulu

  • Glitterlance Damage: 240/360/540 ⇒ 260/390/580

Wukong

  • Stone Skin Armor & Magic Resist: 50/75/100 ⇒ 60/70/80

2-cost

Ezreal

  • Sabotage Damage: 215/320/510 ⇒ 230/345/535

Fiora

  • En Garde! on hit Heal: 30/40/50 ⇒ 30/40/55

Lee Sin

  • Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 50
  • Safeguard Attack Damage ratio: 240/240/250 ⇒ 275/275/280%

Rell

  • Health: 750 ⇒ 800

Yuumi

  • Prowling Projectile Damage: 220/330/510 ⇒ 230/345/535

3-cost

Zoe

  • Trouble Bubble Damage: 375/550/925 ⇒ 390/585/975

4-cost

Aurelion Sol

  • Meteor Shower Damage: 135/200/400 ⇒ 145/215/435

Bel’Veth

  • Endless Banquet Attack Damage ratio: 50/50/150% ⇒ 75/75/200%

Miss Fortune

  • Bullet Time first bullet Damage: 45/65/210 ⇒ 40/60/180
  • Bullet Time subsequent bullet Damage: 25/35/105 ⇒ 20/30/100

Samira

  • Flair Base Damage: 100/130/666 >> 80/100/666
  • Flair Attack Damage ratio: 500/525/1500 ⇒ 480/490/1250

Sejuani

  • Health: 950 ⇒ 1000
  • Armor & Magic Resist: 60 ⇒ 70

Sett

  • Mana nerf: 75/150 ⇒ 80/180

Viego

  • Heartbreaker Damage fall off: 18/18/1% ⇒ 20/20/10%

Zed

  • Empowered Kill Mode Sunder (Armor Shred): 15/20/50 ⇒ 20/30/100

5-cost

Aphelios

  • Attack Damage: 75 ⇒ 80
  • Gravitum (Purple)
    • Attack Damage ratio: 150/150/1500% ⇒ 130/130/800%
    • Base Damage: 45/75/2000 ⇒ 45/75/500
    • Stun Duration: 1.5/2/15 ⇒ 1.25/2/15 sec
  • Infernum (Blue)
    • Spell AD%: 225/225/1500% ⇒ 275/275/1500%
    • Spell Base Damage: 45/75/2000 ⇒ 55/85/2000
    • slightly increased the cone radius
  • Severum (Red)
    • Spell Base Damage: 45/75/2000 ⇒ 55/85/2000

Nunu & Willump

  • Armor & Magic Resist: 55 ⇒ 60

Augments

Hero Augments

Ashe

  • Corps Focus base Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 15%

Galio

  • Justice Punch Mana reduction: 50 ⇒ 70

Talon

  • Ox-ian Rage base Attack Damage & Ability Power: 12 ⇒ 10

Wukong

  • Re-Energize Mana restore: 60% ⇒ 50%

Sivir

  • Endless Pizza missing Health heal percentage: 15% ⇒ 12%
  • Endless Pizza time to proc: 7 ⇒ 8 sec

Lee Sin

  • Cleansing Safeguard missing Health percentage heal: 12% ⇒ 18%

Yasuo

  • Siphoning Winds Omnivamp: 50% ⇒ 60%

Cho’Gath

  • Energy Void Magic Resist steal: 60% ⇒ 70%

Jax

  • Relentless Assault Attack Speed per third attack: 9% ⇒ 12%

Vel’Koz

  • Frostburn burn bonus damage percent: 200% ⇒ 300%

Miss Fortune

  • Bunny Mercenary shield Health: 250 ⇒ 200

Syndra

  • Power Overwhelming bonus AP, AD, MR, and Armor: 70 ⇒ 80

Augments

Cruel Pact

  • Tactician Health regen per turn: 3 ⇒ 2

Items

Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane

  • Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 20%

Radiant Spear of Shojin

  • Ability Power: 30 ⇒ 50
  • Mana on 3rd Attack: 30 ⇒ 40

Anima Visage

  • Health: 150 ⇒ 250
  • Max Health regen per sec: 4% ⇒ 2.5%

Deaths Defiance

  • Omnivamp: 20% ⇒ 25%

Dragon Claw

  • Max Health regen: 5% ⇒ 4%

Infinity Force

  • Now also grants +25 Mana and +25 Critical Strike Chance

Manazane

  • Mana restore: 150 ⇒ 120

The Collector

  • Attack Damage: 30% ⇒ 20%

Traits

ADMIN

  • On ally death gain Mana: 40 ⇒ 20
  • On ally death chance to drop Gold: 40% ⇒ 33%

Aegis

  • Magic Resist: 20/35/50/75 ⇒ 20/40/60/90

Brawler

  • Health: 20/40/65/90% ⇒ 20/40/65/99%

Duelist

  • Attack Speed per stack: 5/10/16/24 ⇒ 5/9/15/24

LaserCorps

  • Drone Damage: 65/165/200 ⇒ 60/150/200

Mascot

  • Max Health Regen per 2 seconds: 1.5/2.5/4.5/10% ⇒ 1.5/2.75/5.5/10%

Spellslinger

  • Ability Power: 25/55/85/125 ⇒ 25/60/95/140

Sureshot

  • Attack Damage bonus: 10/20% ⇒ 8/20%

