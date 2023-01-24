TFT patch 13.1c notes: Lasercorps changes, Radiant items

Teamfight Tactics will release a smaller patch than anticipated due to the recent social engineering attack, but there are still plenty of changes coming to TFT in patch 13.1c!
Set 8 of TFT has seen plenty of shakeups to the meta, now landing on a landscape dominated by Mecha-Primes and Viego. As such, another adjustment is just what the doctor ordered.
However, after the recent social engineering attack compromised some of Riot Games’ source code, TFT developers confirmed that the upcoming patch 13.2 was being pushed in favor of a second mid-patch update.
Although bigger reworks to problem champions are being delayed an extra patch as a result, there are still over 50 changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in this upcoming patch.
What’s changing in TFT patch 13.1(c)?
Lasercorps rework
TFT developer Mortdog has confirmed that the Lasercorps trait is getting a rework, removing the percent chance to proc the bonus magic damage. However, that rework appears to have been pushed back to patch 13.3 due to the attack. Instead, Lasercorps will get a flat nerf to the damage dealt from the drones.
Radiant & Ornn item changes
Some of the rarer and more powerful items appear to have been adding too much power, so Riot has made the determination to make some adjustments to items such as Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane, The Collector, Infinity Force, and more. These will still be extremely powerful items, but they shouldn’t be quite as oppressive.
You can find the full notes for patch 13.1(c) below.
Full TFT patch 13.1(c) notes
Champions
1-cost
Ashe
- Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 60
Gangplank
- Trial By Fire Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 210/315/475
Lulu
- Glitterlance Damage: 240/360/540 ⇒ 260/390/580
Wukong
- Stone Skin Armor & Magic Resist: 50/75/100 ⇒ 60/70/80
2-cost
Ezreal
- Sabotage Damage: 215/320/510 ⇒ 230/345/535
Fiora
- En Garde! on hit Heal: 30/40/50 ⇒ 30/40/55
Lee Sin
- Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 50
- Safeguard Attack Damage ratio: 240/240/250 ⇒ 275/275/280%
Rell
- Health: 750 ⇒ 800
Yuumi
- Prowling Projectile Damage: 220/330/510 ⇒ 230/345/535
3-cost
Zoe
- Trouble Bubble Damage: 375/550/925 ⇒ 390/585/975
4-cost
Aurelion Sol
- Meteor Shower Damage: 135/200/400 ⇒ 145/215/435
Bel’Veth
- Endless Banquet Attack Damage ratio: 50/50/150% ⇒ 75/75/200%
Miss Fortune
- Bullet Time first bullet Damage: 45/65/210 ⇒ 40/60/180
- Bullet Time subsequent bullet Damage: 25/35/105 ⇒ 20/30/100
Samira
- Flair Base Damage: 100/130/666 >> 80/100/666
- Flair Attack Damage ratio: 500/525/1500 ⇒ 480/490/1250
Sejuani
- Health: 950 ⇒ 1000
- Armor & Magic Resist: 60 ⇒ 70
Sett
- Mana nerf: 75/150 ⇒ 80/180
Viego
- Heartbreaker Damage fall off: 18/18/1% ⇒ 20/20/10%
Zed
- Empowered Kill Mode Sunder (Armor Shred): 15/20/50 ⇒ 20/30/100
5-cost
Aphelios
- Attack Damage: 75 ⇒ 80
- Gravitum (Purple)
- Attack Damage ratio: 150/150/1500% ⇒ 130/130/800%
- Base Damage: 45/75/2000 ⇒ 45/75/500
- Stun Duration: 1.5/2/15 ⇒ 1.25/2/15 sec
- Infernum (Blue)
- Spell AD%: 225/225/1500% ⇒ 275/275/1500%
- Spell Base Damage: 45/75/2000 ⇒ 55/85/2000
- slightly increased the cone radius
- Severum (Red)
- Spell Base Damage: 45/75/2000 ⇒ 55/85/2000
Nunu & Willump
- Armor & Magic Resist: 55 ⇒ 60
Augments
Hero Augments
Ashe
- Corps Focus base Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 15%
Galio
- Justice Punch Mana reduction: 50 ⇒ 70
Talon
- Ox-ian Rage base Attack Damage & Ability Power: 12 ⇒ 10
Wukong
- Re-Energize Mana restore: 60% ⇒ 50%
Sivir
- Endless Pizza missing Health heal percentage: 15% ⇒ 12%
- Endless Pizza time to proc: 7 ⇒ 8 sec
Lee Sin
- Cleansing Safeguard missing Health percentage heal: 12% ⇒ 18%
Yasuo
- Siphoning Winds Omnivamp: 50% ⇒ 60%
Cho’Gath
- Energy Void Magic Resist steal: 60% ⇒ 70%
Jax
- Relentless Assault Attack Speed per third attack: 9% ⇒ 12%
Vel’Koz
- Frostburn burn bonus damage percent: 200% ⇒ 300%
Miss Fortune
- Bunny Mercenary shield Health: 250 ⇒ 200
Syndra
- Power Overwhelming bonus AP, AD, MR, and Armor: 70 ⇒ 80
Augments
Cruel Pact
- Tactician Health regen per turn: 3 ⇒ 2
Items
Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane
- Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 20%
Radiant Spear of Shojin
- Ability Power: 30 ⇒ 50
- Mana on 3rd Attack: 30 ⇒ 40
Anima Visage
- Health: 150 ⇒ 250
- Max Health regen per sec: 4% ⇒ 2.5%
Deaths Defiance
- Omnivamp: 20% ⇒ 25%
Dragon Claw
- Max Health regen: 5% ⇒ 4%
Infinity Force
- Now also grants +25 Mana and +25 Critical Strike Chance
Manazane
- Mana restore: 150 ⇒ 120
The Collector
- Attack Damage: 30% ⇒ 20%
Traits
ADMIN
- On ally death gain Mana: 40 ⇒ 20
- On ally death chance to drop Gold: 40% ⇒ 33%
Aegis
- Magic Resist: 20/35/50/75 ⇒ 20/40/60/90
Brawler
- Health: 20/40/65/90% ⇒ 20/40/65/99%
Duelist
- Attack Speed per stack: 5/10/16/24 ⇒ 5/9/15/24
LaserCorps
- Drone Damage: 65/165/200 ⇒ 60/150/200
Mascot
- Max Health Regen per 2 seconds: 1.5/2.5/4.5/10% ⇒ 1.5/2.75/5.5/10%
Spellslinger
- Ability Power: 25/55/85/125 ⇒ 25/60/95/140
Sureshot
- Attack Damage bonus: 10/20% ⇒ 8/20%