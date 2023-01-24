TFT patch 13.1c notes: Lasercorps changes, Radiant items

Teamfight Tactics will release a smaller patch than anticipated due to the recent social engineering attack, but there are still plenty of changes coming to TFT in patch 13.1c!

Set 8 of TFT has seen plenty of shakeups to the meta, now landing on a landscape dominated by Mecha-Primes and Viego. As such, another adjustment is just what the doctor ordered.

However, after the recent social engineering attack compromised some of Riot Games’ source code, TFT developers confirmed that the upcoming patch 13.2 was being pushed in favor of a second mid-patch update.

Although bigger reworks to problem champions are being delayed an extra patch as a result, there are still over 50 changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in this upcoming patch.

What’s changing in TFT patch 13.1(c)?

Lasercorps rework

TFT developer Mortdog has confirmed that the Lasercorps trait is getting a rework, removing the percent chance to proc the bonus magic damage. However, that rework appears to have been pushed back to patch 13.3 due to the attack. Instead, Lasercorps will get a flat nerf to the damage dealt from the drones.

Radiant & Ornn item changes

Some of the rarer and more powerful items appear to have been adding too much power, so Riot has made the determination to make some adjustments to items such as Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane, The Collector, Infinity Force, and more. These will still be extremely powerful items, but they shouldn’t be quite as oppressive.

You can find the full notes for patch 13.1(c) below.

Full TFT patch 13.1(c) notes

Champions

1-cost

Ashe

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 60

Gangplank

Trial By Fire Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 210/315/475

Lulu

Glitterlance Damage: 240/360/540 ⇒ 260/390/580

Wukong

Stone Skin Armor & Magic Resist: 50/75/100 ⇒ 60/70/80

2-cost

Ezreal

Sabotage Damage: 215/320/510 ⇒ 230/345/535

Fiora

En Garde! on hit Heal: 30/40/50 ⇒ 30/40/55

Lee Sin

Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 50

Safeguard Attack Damage ratio: 240/240/250 ⇒ 275/275/280%

Rell

Health: 750 ⇒ 800

Yuumi

Prowling Projectile Damage: 220/330/510 ⇒ 230/345/535

3-cost

Zoe

Trouble Bubble Damage: 375/550/925 ⇒ 390/585/975

4-cost

Aurelion Sol

Meteor Shower Damage: 135/200/400 ⇒ 145/215/435

Bel’Veth

Endless Banquet Attack Damage ratio: 50/50/150% ⇒ 75/75/200%

Miss Fortune

Bullet Time first bullet Damage: 45/65/210 ⇒ 40/60/180

Bullet Time subsequent bullet Damage: 25/35/105 ⇒ 20/30/100

Samira

Flair Base Damage: 100/130/666 >> 80/100/666

Flair Attack Damage ratio: 500/525/1500 ⇒ 480/490/1250

Sejuani

Health: 950 ⇒ 1000

Armor & Magic Resist: 60 ⇒ 70

Sett

Mana nerf: 75/150 ⇒ 80/180

Viego

Heartbreaker Damage fall off: 18/18/1% ⇒ 20/20/10%

Zed

Empowered Kill Mode Sunder (Armor Shred): 15/20/50 ⇒ 20/30/100

5-cost

Aphelios

Attack Damage: 75 ⇒ 80

Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage ratio: 150/150/1500% ⇒ 130/130/800% Base Damage: 45/75/2000 ⇒ 45/75/500 Stun Duration: 1.5/2/15 ⇒ 1.25/2/15 sec

Infernum (Blue) Spell AD%: 225/225/1500% ⇒ 275/275/1500% Spell Base Damage: 45/75/2000 ⇒ 55/85/2000 slightly increased the cone radius

Severum (Red) Spell Base Damage: 45/75/2000 ⇒ 55/85/2000



Nunu & Willump

Armor & Magic Resist: 55 ⇒ 60

Augments

Hero Augments

Ashe

Corps Focus base Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 15%

Galio

Justice Punch Mana reduction: 50 ⇒ 70

Talon

Ox-ian Rage base Attack Damage & Ability Power: 12 ⇒ 10

Wukong

Re-Energize Mana restore: 60% ⇒ 50%

Sivir

Endless Pizza missing Health heal percentage: 15% ⇒ 12%

Endless Pizza time to proc: 7 ⇒ 8 sec

Lee Sin

Cleansing Safeguard missing Health percentage heal: 12% ⇒ 18%

Yasuo

Siphoning Winds Omnivamp: 50% ⇒ 60%

Cho’Gath

Energy Void Magic Resist steal: 60% ⇒ 70%

Jax

Relentless Assault Attack Speed per third attack: 9% ⇒ 12%

Vel’Koz

Frostburn burn bonus damage percent: 200% ⇒ 300%

Miss Fortune

Bunny Mercenary shield Health: 250 ⇒ 200

Syndra

Power Overwhelming bonus AP, AD, MR, and Armor: 70 ⇒ 80

Augments

Cruel Pact

Tactician Health regen per turn: 3 ⇒ 2

Items

Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane

Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 20%

Radiant Spear of Shojin

Ability Power: 30 ⇒ 50

Mana on 3rd Attack: 30 ⇒ 40

Anima Visage

Health: 150 ⇒ 250

Max Health regen per sec: 4% ⇒ 2.5%

Deaths Defiance

Omnivamp: 20% ⇒ 25%

Dragon Claw

Max Health regen: 5% ⇒ 4%

Infinity Force

Now also grants +25 Mana and +25 Critical Strike Chance

Manazane

Mana restore: 150 ⇒ 120

The Collector

Attack Damage: 30% ⇒ 20%

Traits

ADMIN

On ally death gain Mana: 40 ⇒ 20

On ally death chance to drop Gold: 40% ⇒ 33%

Aegis

Magic Resist: 20/35/50/75 ⇒ 20/40/60/90

Brawler

Health: 20/40/65/90% ⇒ 20/40/65/99%

Duelist

Attack Speed per stack: 5/10/16/24 ⇒ 5/9/15/24

LaserCorps

Drone Damage: 65/165/200 ⇒ 60/150/200

Mascot

Max Health Regen per 2 seconds: 1.5/2.5/4.5/10% ⇒ 1.5/2.75/5.5/10%

Spellslinger

Ability Power: 25/55/85/125 ⇒ 25/60/95/140

Sureshot