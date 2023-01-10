TFT patch 13.1 notes: Sweeping reroll nerfs, new Fortune’s Favor game mode

TFT patch 13.1 is here to sort out the meta issues that cropped up over the holidays. Riot is pushing some sweeping reroll nerfs to stop the Yuumi players, and there’s also some high-cost carry buffs and a new game mode to play in Fortune’s Favor: here’s the patch notes.

TFT Set 8 has survived the holidays, and players can look forward to a slight meta shift as Riot returns to the office and tinkers with balance with TFT patch 13.1.

While the patch is headlined by a new event in Lunar Gala, bringing the new Fortune’s Favor game mode to all, for those only interested in the ranked grind there will be some pressure points relieved.

Significant reroll nerfs are on the cards to at least make the strategy tolerable, and some high-cost units are being shuffled around in priority to increase carry diversity. Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 13.1, including the full notes.

Riot Games New year, new climb with TFT patch 13.1.

What’s changing in TFT patch 13.1?

Lunar Gala event adds new Fortune’s Favor game mode

TFT patch 13.1 is kicking off the new year with a new in-game event. The Lunar Gala is here, and you need to help Annie keep the celebrations rolling despite Aurelion Sol’s best efforts.

There’s the usual affair of missions and rewards to grind through, but for the first time ever, there is an event-exclusive game mode in Fortune’s Favor. It’s every TFT high rollers dream, with big rewards from Stage 1 and plenty of wacky builds possible with the shower of loot.

The Lunar Gala event kicks off on January 12, 2023, just after TFT patch 13.1 goes live.

Riot Games Get some free rewards in the Lunar Gala event.

Riot nerfs star level power in sweeping reroll changes

The TFT Set 8 meta right now is firmly in the reroll camp. No matter whether you’re a Yuumi abuser, Supers slammer, or any other combination under the sun, rerolling is the name of the game.

Riot is trying to add a bit of diversity to the meta by nerfing the strategy across the board. The star level stat buffs have been cut slightly, making every unit slightly weaker with each upgrade. Specific units such as Galio, Annie, and Yuumi are also being targeted with extensive nerfs, and some toxic combos with Blue Battery and other Augments have been removed.

This should at least make rerolling less oppressive with the higher player damage in early stages in Set 8, and allow players to at least have a chance of stabilizing before the late game if they have a rough start.

Riot Games Draven is one of a select few low-cost carries being buffed despite the reroll nerfs.

A.D.M.I.N. rework adds “on kill” conditions

A.D.M.I.N. is one of TFT’s most innovative traits, allowing players to pick and choose whatever they want (out of a limited selection, of course) to build the optimum strategy. However the trait has fallen flat in some regards, Riot admits.

“Many of the A.D.M.I.N. effects that exclusively affect A.D.M.I.N. champions have been underperforming, while a few teamwide cause and effects have found much success, especially when combined with other traits that can compound their effects,” they said.

“We’re going through and leveling the variability in A.D.M.I.N. power, but expect most of these changes to result in a measurable buff for the trait.”

In addition to this, there is now a selection of “on kill” parameters now available again, which can stack permanent or temporary stats for your team based on takedowns in combat.

You can find the full TFT patch 13.1 notes below, courtesy of Riot. The update goes live on January 11, 2023.

TFT patch 13.1 notes

Champions

1-cost

Ashe

Mana: 0/60 → 0/50

Blitzcrank

Static Defense damage reduction: 45/55/65% → 55/60/65%

Galio

Mana: 60/120 → 70/140

Outta My Way! Shield: 250/300/375 → 200/240/280

Lux

Lucent Singularity Damage: 190/285/425 → 200/300/450

Poppy

Buckler Toss shield: 250/300/375 → 300/350/425

Sylas

Health: 650 → 700

Battle Blast Heal Amount: 130/150/170 → 150/170/190

Talon

Attack Speed: 0.65 → 0.7

OX-ian Diplomacy Damage: 160/240/360 → 170/250/370

2-cost

Annie

Mana: 20/80 → 30/90

Burst Shield shield: 325/400/500 → 300/350/425

Camille

Tactical Sweep Attack Damage ratio: 180/200/225% → 190/200/215%

Draven

Attack Speed: 0.7 → 0.75

Ezreal

Sabotage Damage: 215/320/510 → 230/345/535

Jinx

Attack Damage: 45 → 50

Fishbones Damage: 200/300/480 → 225/335/525

Vi

Blast Shield Sunder (Armor Shred): 40/50/70% → 50/50/50%

Yuumi

Range: 5 → 4

Prowling Projectile Damage: 255/385/600 → 220/330/510

3-cost

Cho’Gath

Bellow Magic Resist ratio: 150/200/250 → 150/190/240%

Jax

Attack Damage: 50 → 45

Adaptive Strike Damage: 110/165/285 → 100/150/250

Adaptive Strike Damage Per Stack: 30/45/75 → 20/30/50

Adaptive Strike Max (at full stacks) Damage: 320/480/810 → 240/360/600

Kai’Sa

Starcharged Attack Speed: 40/50/65% → 40/45/55%

LeBlanc

Sigil of Malice Damage: 80/100/130 → 85/105/130

Nilah

Apotheosis Heal: 275/325/400 → 250/300/350

Rammus

Sand Slam Armor ratio: 130/175/225% → 150/175/205%

Senna

Piercing Darkness Attack Damage ratio: 170/180/190% → 175/185/190%

Piercing Darkness Base Damage: 45/65/120 → 45/65/125

Vayne

Silver Bolts Attack Damage ratio: 120/120/130% → 130/130/140%

Silver Bolts Base Damage: 18/25/40 → 18/25/45

Vel’koz

Mana: 0/60 → 0/70

Frozen Tomb damage: 300/450/775 → 275/415/680

4-cost

Aurelion Sol

Meteor Shower Damage: 135/200/450 → 135/200/400

Bel’Veth

Fixed a major bug that caused her to not scale with Attack Damage granted by items properly. This is a massive buff, so we’re also making some adjustments.

Attack Damage: 85 → 80

Attack Speed Per Cast: 30% → 25%

Endless Banquet Damage: 25/40/160 → 20/30/150

Miss Fortune

Now casts toward the largest clump of enemies

Now turns slightly faster when there are no more enemies in her cone

Bullet Time first bullet damage: 50/70/250 → 45/65/210

Samira

Flair Attack Damage ratio: 500/525/1000 → 500/525/1500%

Sett

Health: 900 → 1000

Mecha SLAM! Channel Time: 2.5 → 2 sec

Mecha SLAM! Max Attack Damage ratio: 280/300/600% → 300/320/800%

Soraka

Starcall empowered 3rd cast stars: 3/3/5 → 3/3/4

Starcall self max Heal: 10% → 8%

Viego

Health: 900 → 950

Heartbreaker: 250/375/850 → 260/390/850

Zac

Symbiotic Split current Health damage ratio: 18% → 25%

Symbiotic Split missing Health percent heal: 20% → 30%

Symbiotic Split passive Zac blobs spawn 100% faster when his passive is triggered

Zed

Empowered Kill Mode duration: 6/6/15 → 7/7/7 sec

Empowered Kill Mode 3rd attack base bonus Damage: 30/45/200 → 40/60/300

5-cost

Aphelios

Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage ratio: 160/160/800 → 150/150/1500%

Infernum (Blue) Attack Damage ratio: 200/200/800 → 225/225/1500%

Severum (Red) Attack Damage ratio: 270/270/800 → 300/300/2000%

Fiddlesticks

Mana: 90/90 → 66/66

Armor & Magic Resist: 60 → 70

Dark Harvest Damage: 100/150/900 → 111/166/1000

Corrupted awakening max Health threshold: 60% → 70%

Mordekaiser

Mana: 50/150 → 60/150

Skylines Damage: 400/600/3000 → 420/630/5555

Nunu & Willump

Biggest Roboball Ever! Damage: 135/205/2000 → 125/190/2000

Syndra

Mana: 90/140 → 70/125

Urgot

Undertow passive autos Attack Damage ratio: 30% → 40%

Undertow passive autos Attack Speed ratio: 10% → 20%

Undertow stun duration: 1.25/1.5/5 sec → 1/1.5/5 sec

Undertow Treasure Chest dredge chance: 12/15/100% → 15/25/100%

Undertow Treasure Chest chance for item component: 20/30/90% → 15/25/75%

Traits

Ace

Execution Threshold: 12/30% → 15/30%

A.D.M.I.N.

A.D.M.I.N. 6 piece bonus: +80% → +100%

A.D.M.I.N. “On Kill” cause has been re-enabled

On Kill, champion (can be any on team) gains permanent Health: 20

On Kill, champion gains Attack Damage: 25%

On Kill, champion gains Ability Power: 25

On Kill, champion gains Attack Speed: 25%

On Kill, champion gains Mana: 40

On Kill, champion heals: 350

On Kill, champion has a chance to drop gold: 50%

When A.D.M.I.N. drops below 40% Health gain permanent Health: 50 → 60

When A.D.M.I.N. drops below 40% Health gain Attack Damage: 75 → 80

When A.D.M.I.N. drops below 40% Health gain Ability Power: 75 → 80

When A.D.M.I.N. drops below 40% Health gain gain Attack Speed: 75 → 80

On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. champions gain Ability Power: 18 → 20

On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. champions gain Mana: 30 → 40

On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. champions heal: 250 → 350

On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. champions chance to Drop Gold: 33% → 40%

On Spell Cast, A.D.M.I.N. champions heal: 150 → 200

On Combat Start, A.D.M.I.N. champions gain Attack Damage: 60 → 50

On Combat Start, your TEAM gains permanent Health: 20 → 15

On Combat Start, your TEAM gains Ability Power: 30 → 25

On Combat Start, your TEAM gains AD: 30 → 25

On Combat Start, your TEAM champion’s chance to Drop Gold: 20% → 25%

Every 5 seconds, ADMIN champion chance to Drop Gold: 20% → 25%

Every 5 seconds, your TEAM gains permanent Health: 7 → 5

Every 5 seconds, your TEAM gains Attack Speed: 10% → 12%

Every 5 seconds, your TEAM champion’s chance to Drop Gold: 10% → 12%

Anima Squad

Attack Damage & Ability Power: 10/30/50 → 10/30/55

Brawler

Max Health Bonus: 20/40/70/111% → 20/40/65/90%

Duelist

Attack Speed Per Auto: 6/12/20/30% → 5/10/16/24%

Max Stacks: 10 → 12

LaserCorps

Damage: 60/150/150 → 65/165/200

Mascot

Max Health Regen per 2 seconds: 1.5/3.25/6.5/12% → 1.5/2.5/4.5/10%

MECHA: Prime

Attack Damage & Ability Power: 60/45% → 70/50%

Ox Force

Max Attack Speed: 30/70/140/250 → 30/80/150/300%

Recon

Dash AI updated to better avoid crowds

Renegade

Bonus Damage: 40/80% → 40/70%

Supers

Base Damage Increase: 20% → 18%

Bonus Damage per 3-star: 5% → 3%

Spellslinger

Ability Power: 25/60/100/150 → 25/55/85/125

Meteor Ability Power ratio: 50/50/50/200% → 50/50/50/150%

Spellslingers no longer launch meteors as their first attack in combat

Augments

Hero Augments

Alistar – Behemoth Bonus Health: 300 → 450

Alistar – Smash! Mana regen: 10 → 15

Annie – Reflector Shield damage proc internal cooldown: 0.5 sec → 0.2 sec

Aphelios – Armor Piercing Rounds Armor Sunder: 10% → 20%

Aphelios – Locked and Loaded Attack Damage per 5 sec: 10% → 5%

Aphelios – Locked and Loaded bonus Attack Damage: 15% → 10%

Ashe – Laser Focus bonus Attack Speed: 40% → 45%

Aurelion Sol – Impact Velocity Stun duration: 2 → 1.75 sec

Bel’Veth – Voidmother Voidling Health Percent: 75% → 60%

Cho’gath – Cosmic Barrier Magic Resist: 40 → 35

Ezreal – Raider’s Spoils Gold: 1 → 0 (Note: The tooltip will say 0g until 13.2 due to our translation lock times)

Ezreal – Rising Spell Force bonus Attack Speed & Ability Power: 25% → 20%

Fiddlesticks – Traumatic Memories Health gained per ally death: 200 → 350

Gangplank – Flaming Ricochet bonus Damage: 75% → 90%

Lee Sin – Flurry reworked to Cleansing Safeguard

Lee Sin – Cleansing Safeguard: Gain a Lee Sin. His Ability costs 30 less Mana to cast. When he casts, he sheds all negative effects and heals 18% of his missing Health.

Lulu – Foster Growth bonus Ability Power for allies holding items: 35 → 40

Lulu – Growth Spurt bonus Ability Power per cast: 25 → 20

Lux – Illuminating Singularity second cast Damage increase: 180% → 150%

Lux – Lucent Barrier Ability Power: 40 → 35

Lux – Lucent Barrier Health shield: 400 → 350

Nunu – They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 30 → 10

Rammus – Armored-dillo Armor: 40 → 35

Rammus – Spiked Shell Armor damage ratio: 180% → 150%

Renekton – Reign of Anger bonus Attack Speed: 40% → 60%

Samira – Daredevil Attack Speed per 10 missing Tactician Health: 4.5% → 3.5%

Sona – Power Grid Bonus Ability Power: 30 → 10

Sylas – Kingslayer bonus max Health: 20% → 30%

Syndra – Empowered Reserves bonus Ability Power per champion on the bench: 6 → 5

Taliyah – Be the Stone max Health: 60% → 50%

Taliyah – Stoneweaver bonus Ability Power: 25 → 20

Taliyah – Stoneweaver bonus Damage to enemies above 1600 max Health: 30% → 20%

Vayne – Spread Shot extra shot Damage: 50% → 75%

Vel’koz – Frozen Tundra Chill duration: 6 → 8 sec

Vi – Boxing Lessons Health: 200 → 180

Wukong – Re-Energize team Mana restore: 75% → 60%

Yasuo – Siphoning Winds Omnivamp: 66% → 50%

Yuumi – Predatory Precision bonus Ability Power: 30 → 5

Zed – Contempt for the Weak team Attack Speed: 9% → 7%

Regular Augments

Blue Battery has been disabled

Built Different I has been disabled

Double Trouble I has been disabled

Pandora’s Items has been disabled

Built Different II Health: 250/275/300/350 → 175/225/275/325

Built Different III Health: 300/350/400/450 → 225/300/375/450

Double Trouble II AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 35 → 30

Double Trouble III AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 45 → 40

Electrocharge I Damage: 35/55/70/90 → 30/50/70/90

Electrocharge II Damage: 60/80/100/120 → 50/70/90/110

Electrocharge III Damage: 105/140/175/210 → 95/125/155/185

High Roller Gold: 6 → 3

Jeweled Lotus bonus Crit Chance: 25% → 20%

Luden’s Echo I Damage: 35/55/70/90 → 35/50/65/80

Luden’s Echo II Damage: 50/80/110/140 → 50/70/90/110

Luden’s Echo III Damage: 80/125/170/215 → 80/115/150/185

Think Fast Gold: 8 → 3

Thrill of the Hunt I Heal: 300 → 350

Trade Sector+ Gold: 12 → 10

Items

Blue Buff

Bonus Ability Power: 15 → 10

Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant Protector’s Vow)

Shield duration: 5 → 10 sec

Demon Slayer (Radiant Giant Slayer)

Bonus Attack Damage & Ability Power: 30 → 40

Dragon’s Claw

Bonus Magic Resist: 20 → 30 (Total 70 MR)

Giant Slayer

Bonus Damage to giants: 30% → 25%

Hextech Gunblade

Omnivamp: 20% → 25%

Infinity Edge

Bonus Attack Damage: 15% → 20% (Total 30%)

System Changes

Augment distribution

Hero Augment armories that appear on round 4-2 now have a 5% chance to be all 5-cost units

Silver Augment in a game: 52% → 37%

Gold Augment in a game: 71% → 92%

Prismatic Augment in a game: 35% → 20%

Hero Augment in a game: 95% → 92%

Hero/Prismatic/Silver → Hero/Prismatic/Gold

Prismatic/Hero/Prismatic → Prismatic/Hero/Gold

Prismatic/Prismatic/Hero → Gold/Prismatic/Hero

Krugs

Krugs are now guaranteed to drop at least 2 item components.

Carousel adjustments

The 3x Tear of the Goddess / 3x Sparring Gloves / 3x Random Components carousel has been changed to 3x Tears / 3x Gloves / 3x Giant’s Belts

Champion star level scaling

3-star two cost champions spell scaling: 60% → 55%

3-star three cost champions spell scaling: 75% → 65%

Annie 3 Burst Shield Damage: 335 → 325

Draven 3 Whirling Death Damage: 175 → 150

Fiora 3 En Garde! Attack Damage ratio: 250% → 235%

Malphite 3 Ground Slam Damage: 335 → 325

Rell 3 Iron Bond Damage: 335 → 325

Sivir 3 Pizza Delivery Attack Damage ratio: 425% → 410%

Yasuo 3 Steel Tempest Damage: 500 → 485

Alistar 3 Pulverize Damage: 375 → 350

Kai’Sa 3 Starcharged Damage: 385 → 370

Nilah 3 Apotheosis start & end Damage: 235 → 225

Riven 3 Bunny Blade Damage: 235 → 225

Sona 3 Crescendo Sequence (1st cast, damage only) Damage: 450 → 430

Sona 3 Crescendo Sequence (3rd cast, stun) Damage: 315 → 300

Zoe 3 Trouble Bubble Damage: 1000 → 925

Bug Fixes