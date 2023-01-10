TFT patch 13.1 notes: Sweeping reroll nerfs, new Fortune’s Favor game mode

TFT patch 13.1 is here to sort out the meta issues that cropped up over the holidays. Riot is pushing some sweeping reroll nerfs to stop the Yuumi players, and there’s also some high-cost carry buffs and a new game mode to play in Fortune’s Favor: here’s the patch notes.
TFT Set 8 has survived the holidays, and players can look forward to a slight meta shift as Riot returns to the office and tinkers with balance with TFT patch 13.1.
While the patch is headlined by a new event in Lunar Gala, bringing the new Fortune’s Favor game mode to all, for those only interested in the ranked grind there will be some pressure points relieved.
Significant reroll nerfs are on the cards to at least make the strategy tolerable, and some high-cost units are being shuffled around in priority to increase carry diversity. Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 13.1, including the full notes.
What’s changing in TFT patch 13.1?
Lunar Gala event adds new Fortune’s Favor game mode
TFT patch 13.1 is kicking off the new year with a new in-game event. The Lunar Gala is here, and you need to help Annie keep the celebrations rolling despite Aurelion Sol’s best efforts.
There’s the usual affair of missions and rewards to grind through, but for the first time ever, there is an event-exclusive game mode in Fortune’s Favor. It’s every TFT high rollers dream, with big rewards from Stage 1 and plenty of wacky builds possible with the shower of loot.
The Lunar Gala event kicks off on January 12, 2023, just after TFT patch 13.1 goes live.
Riot nerfs star level power in sweeping reroll changes
The TFT Set 8 meta right now is firmly in the reroll camp. No matter whether you’re a Yuumi abuser, Supers slammer, or any other combination under the sun, rerolling is the name of the game.
Riot is trying to add a bit of diversity to the meta by nerfing the strategy across the board. The star level stat buffs have been cut slightly, making every unit slightly weaker with each upgrade. Specific units such as Galio, Annie, and Yuumi are also being targeted with extensive nerfs, and some toxic combos with Blue Battery and other Augments have been removed.
This should at least make rerolling less oppressive with the higher player damage in early stages in Set 8, and allow players to at least have a chance of stabilizing before the late game if they have a rough start.
A.D.M.I.N. rework adds “on kill” conditions
A.D.M.I.N. is one of TFT’s most innovative traits, allowing players to pick and choose whatever they want (out of a limited selection, of course) to build the optimum strategy. However the trait has fallen flat in some regards, Riot admits.
“Many of the A.D.M.I.N. effects that exclusively affect A.D.M.I.N. champions have been underperforming, while a few teamwide cause and effects have found much success, especially when combined with other traits that can compound their effects,” they said.
“We’re going through and leveling the variability in A.D.M.I.N. power, but expect most of these changes to result in a measurable buff for the trait.”
In addition to this, there is now a selection of “on kill” parameters now available again, which can stack permanent or temporary stats for your team based on takedowns in combat.
You can find the full TFT patch 13.1 notes below, courtesy of Riot. The update goes live on January 11, 2023.
TFT patch 13.1 notes
Champions
1-cost
Ashe
- Mana: 0/60 → 0/50
Blitzcrank
- Static Defense damage reduction: 45/55/65% → 55/60/65%
Galio
- Mana: 60/120 → 70/140
- Outta My Way! Shield: 250/300/375 → 200/240/280
Lux
- Lucent Singularity Damage: 190/285/425 → 200/300/450
Poppy
- Buckler Toss shield: 250/300/375 → 300/350/425
Sylas
- Health: 650 → 700
- Battle Blast Heal Amount: 130/150/170 → 150/170/190
Talon
- Attack Speed: 0.65 → 0.7
- OX-ian Diplomacy Damage: 160/240/360 → 170/250/370
2-cost
Annie
- Mana: 20/80 → 30/90
- Burst Shield shield: 325/400/500 → 300/350/425
Camille
- Tactical Sweep Attack Damage ratio: 180/200/225% → 190/200/215%
Draven
- Attack Speed: 0.7 → 0.75
Ezreal
- Sabotage Damage: 215/320/510 → 230/345/535
Jinx
- Attack Damage: 45 → 50
- Fishbones Damage: 200/300/480 → 225/335/525
Vi
- Blast Shield Sunder (Armor Shred): 40/50/70% → 50/50/50%
Yuumi
- Range: 5 → 4
- Prowling Projectile Damage: 255/385/600 → 220/330/510
3-cost
Cho’Gath
- Bellow Magic Resist ratio: 150/200/250 → 150/190/240%
Jax
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Attack Damage: 50 → 45
- Adaptive Strike Damage: 110/165/285 → 100/150/250
- Adaptive Strike Damage Per Stack: 30/45/75 → 20/30/50
- Adaptive Strike Max (at full stacks) Damage: 320/480/810 → 240/360/600
Kai’Sa
- Starcharged Attack Speed: 40/50/65% → 40/45/55%
LeBlanc
- Sigil of Malice Damage: 80/100/130 → 85/105/130
Nilah
- Apotheosis Heal: 275/325/400 → 250/300/350
Rammus
- Sand Slam Armor ratio: 130/175/225% → 150/175/205%
Senna
- Piercing Darkness Attack Damage ratio: 170/180/190% → 175/185/190%
- Piercing Darkness Base Damage: 45/65/120 → 45/65/125
Vayne
- Silver Bolts Attack Damage ratio: 120/120/130% → 130/130/140%
- Silver Bolts Base Damage: 18/25/40 → 18/25/45
Vel’koz
- Mana: 0/60 → 0/70
- Frozen Tomb damage: 300/450/775 → 275/415/680
4-cost
Aurelion Sol
- Meteor Shower Damage: 135/200/450 → 135/200/400
Bel’Veth
- Fixed a major bug that caused her to not scale with Attack Damage granted by items properly. This is a massive buff, so we’re also making some adjustments.
- Attack Damage: 85 → 80
- Attack Speed Per Cast: 30% → 25%
- Endless Banquet Damage: 25/40/160 → 20/30/150
Miss Fortune
- Now casts toward the largest clump of enemies
- Now turns slightly faster when there are no more enemies in her cone
- Bullet Time first bullet damage: 50/70/250 → 45/65/210
Samira
- Flair Attack Damage ratio: 500/525/1000 → 500/525/1500%
Sett
- Health: 900 → 1000
- Mecha SLAM! Channel Time: 2.5 → 2 sec
- Mecha SLAM! Max Attack Damage ratio: 280/300/600% → 300/320/800%
Soraka
- Starcall empowered 3rd cast stars: 3/3/5 → 3/3/4
- Starcall self max Heal: 10% → 8%
Viego
- Health: 900 → 950
- Heartbreaker: 250/375/850 → 260/390/850
Zac
- Symbiotic Split current Health damage ratio: 18% → 25%
- Symbiotic Split missing Health percent heal: 20% → 30%
- Symbiotic Split passive Zac blobs spawn 100% faster when his passive is triggered
Zed
- Empowered Kill Mode duration: 6/6/15 → 7/7/7 sec
- Empowered Kill Mode 3rd attack base bonus Damage: 30/45/200 → 40/60/300
5-cost
Aphelios
- Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage ratio: 160/160/800 → 150/150/1500%
- Infernum (Blue) Attack Damage ratio: 200/200/800 → 225/225/1500%
- Severum (Red) Attack Damage ratio: 270/270/800 → 300/300/2000%
Fiddlesticks
- Mana: 90/90 → 66/66
- Armor & Magic Resist: 60 → 70
- Dark Harvest Damage: 100/150/900 → 111/166/1000
- Corrupted awakening max Health threshold: 60% → 70%
Mordekaiser
- Mana: 50/150 → 60/150
- Skylines Damage: 400/600/3000 → 420/630/5555
Nunu & Willump
- Biggest Roboball Ever! Damage: 135/205/2000 → 125/190/2000
Syndra
- Mana: 90/140 → 70/125
Urgot
- Undertow passive autos Attack Damage ratio: 30% → 40%
- Undertow passive autos Attack Speed ratio: 10% → 20%
- Undertow stun duration: 1.25/1.5/5 sec → 1/1.5/5 sec
- Undertow Treasure Chest dredge chance: 12/15/100% → 15/25/100%
- Undertow Treasure Chest chance for item component: 20/30/90% → 15/25/75%
Traits
Ace
- Execution Threshold: 12/30% → 15/30%
A.D.M.I.N.
- A.D.M.I.N. 6 piece bonus: +80% → +100%
- A.D.M.I.N. “On Kill” cause has been re-enabled
- On Kill, champion (can be any on team) gains permanent Health: 20
- On Kill, champion gains Attack Damage: 25%
- On Kill, champion gains Ability Power: 25
- On Kill, champion gains Attack Speed: 25%
- On Kill, champion gains Mana: 40
- On Kill, champion heals: 350
- On Kill, champion has a chance to drop gold: 50%
- When A.D.M.I.N. drops below 40% Health gain permanent Health: 50 → 60
- When A.D.M.I.N. drops below 40% Health gain Attack Damage: 75 → 80
- When A.D.M.I.N. drops below 40% Health gain Ability Power: 75 → 80
- When A.D.M.I.N. drops below 40% Health gain gain Attack Speed: 75 → 80
- On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. champions gain Ability Power: 18 → 20
- On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. champions gain Mana: 30 → 40
- On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. champions heal: 250 → 350
- On Ally Death, A.D.M.I.N. champions chance to Drop Gold: 33% → 40%
- On Spell Cast, A.D.M.I.N. champions heal: 150 → 200
- On Combat Start, A.D.M.I.N. champions gain Attack Damage: 60 → 50
- On Combat Start, your TEAM gains permanent Health: 20 → 15
- On Combat Start, your TEAM gains Ability Power: 30 → 25
- On Combat Start, your TEAM gains AD: 30 → 25
- On Combat Start, your TEAM champion’s chance to Drop Gold: 20% → 25%
- Every 5 seconds, ADMIN champion chance to Drop Gold: 20% → 25%
- Every 5 seconds, your TEAM gains permanent Health: 7 → 5
- Every 5 seconds, your TEAM gains Attack Speed: 10% → 12%
- Every 5 seconds, your TEAM champion’s chance to Drop Gold: 10% → 12%
Anima Squad
- Attack Damage & Ability Power: 10/30/50 → 10/30/55
Brawler
- Max Health Bonus: 20/40/70/111% → 20/40/65/90%
Duelist
- Attack Speed Per Auto: 6/12/20/30% → 5/10/16/24%
- Max Stacks: 10 → 12
LaserCorps
- Damage: 60/150/150 → 65/165/200
Mascot
- Max Health Regen per 2 seconds: 1.5/3.25/6.5/12% → 1.5/2.5/4.5/10%
MECHA: Prime
- Attack Damage & Ability Power: 60/45% → 70/50%
Ox Force
- Max Attack Speed: 30/70/140/250 → 30/80/150/300%
Recon
- Dash AI updated to better avoid crowds
Renegade
- Bonus Damage: 40/80% → 40/70%
Supers
- Base Damage Increase: 20% → 18%
- Bonus Damage per 3-star: 5% → 3%
Spellslinger
- Ability Power: 25/60/100/150 → 25/55/85/125
- Meteor Ability Power ratio: 50/50/50/200% → 50/50/50/150%
- Spellslingers no longer launch meteors as their first attack in combat
Augments
Hero Augments
- Alistar – Behemoth Bonus Health: 300 → 450
- Alistar – Smash! Mana regen: 10 → 15
- Annie – Reflector Shield damage proc internal cooldown: 0.5 sec → 0.2 sec
- Aphelios – Armor Piercing Rounds Armor Sunder: 10% → 20%
- Aphelios – Locked and Loaded Attack Damage per 5 sec: 10% → 5%
- Aphelios – Locked and Loaded bonus Attack Damage: 15% → 10%
- Ashe – Laser Focus bonus Attack Speed: 40% → 45%
- Aurelion Sol – Impact Velocity Stun duration: 2 → 1.75 sec
- Bel’Veth – Voidmother Voidling Health Percent: 75% → 60%
- Cho’gath – Cosmic Barrier Magic Resist: 40 → 35
- Ezreal – Raider’s Spoils Gold: 1 → 0 (Note: The tooltip will say 0g until 13.2 due to our translation lock times)
- Ezreal – Rising Spell Force bonus Attack Speed & Ability Power: 25% → 20%
- Fiddlesticks – Traumatic Memories Health gained per ally death: 200 → 350
- Gangplank – Flaming Ricochet bonus Damage: 75% → 90%
- Lee Sin – Flurry reworked to Cleansing Safeguard
- Lee Sin – Cleansing Safeguard: Gain a Lee Sin. His Ability costs 30 less Mana to cast. When he casts, he sheds all negative effects and heals 18% of his missing Health.
- Lulu – Foster Growth bonus Ability Power for allies holding items: 35 → 40
- Lulu – Growth Spurt bonus Ability Power per cast: 25 → 20
- Lux – Illuminating Singularity second cast Damage increase: 180% → 150%
- Lux – Lucent Barrier Ability Power: 40 → 35
- Lux – Lucent Barrier Health shield: 400 → 350
- Nunu – They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 30 → 10
- Rammus – Armored-dillo Armor: 40 → 35
- Rammus – Spiked Shell Armor damage ratio: 180% → 150%
- Renekton – Reign of Anger bonus Attack Speed: 40% → 60%
- Samira – Daredevil Attack Speed per 10 missing Tactician Health: 4.5% → 3.5%
- Sona – Power Grid Bonus Ability Power: 30 → 10
- Sylas – Kingslayer bonus max Health: 20% → 30%
- Syndra – Empowered Reserves bonus Ability Power per champion on the bench: 6 → 5
- Taliyah – Be the Stone max Health: 60% → 50%
- Taliyah – Stoneweaver bonus Ability Power: 25 → 20
- Taliyah – Stoneweaver bonus Damage to enemies above 1600 max Health: 30% → 20%
- Vayne – Spread Shot extra shot Damage: 50% → 75%
- Vel’koz – Frozen Tundra Chill duration: 6 → 8 sec
- Vi – Boxing Lessons Health: 200 → 180
- Wukong – Re-Energize team Mana restore: 75% → 60%
- Yasuo – Siphoning Winds Omnivamp: 66% → 50%
- Yuumi – Predatory Precision bonus Ability Power: 30 → 5
- Zed – Contempt for the Weak team Attack Speed: 9% → 7%
Regular Augments
- Blue Battery has been disabled
- Built Different I has been disabled
- Double Trouble I has been disabled
- Pandora’s Items has been disabled
- Built Different II Health: 250/275/300/350 → 175/225/275/325
- Built Different III Health: 300/350/400/450 → 225/300/375/450
- Double Trouble II AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 35 → 30
- Double Trouble III AD, AP, Armor, and MR: 45 → 40
- Electrocharge I Damage: 35/55/70/90 → 30/50/70/90
- Electrocharge II Damage: 60/80/100/120 → 50/70/90/110
- Electrocharge III Damage: 105/140/175/210 → 95/125/155/185
- High Roller Gold: 6 → 3
- Jeweled Lotus bonus Crit Chance: 25% → 20%
- Luden’s Echo I Damage: 35/55/70/90 → 35/50/65/80
- Luden’s Echo II Damage: 50/80/110/140 → 50/70/90/110
- Luden’s Echo III Damage: 80/125/170/215 → 80/115/150/185
- Think Fast Gold: 8 → 3
- Thrill of the Hunt I Heal: 300 → 350
- Trade Sector+ Gold: 12 → 10
Items
Blue Buff
- Bonus Ability Power: 15 → 10
Bulwark’s Oath (Radiant Protector’s Vow)
- Shield duration: 5 → 10 sec
Demon Slayer (Radiant Giant Slayer)
- Bonus Attack Damage & Ability Power: 30 → 40
Dragon’s Claw
- Bonus Magic Resist: 20 → 30 (Total 70 MR)
Giant Slayer
- Bonus Damage to giants: 30% → 25%
Hextech Gunblade
- Omnivamp: 20% → 25%
Infinity Edge
- Bonus Attack Damage: 15% → 20% (Total 30%)
System Changes
Augment distribution
- Hero Augment armories that appear on round 4-2 now have a 5% chance to be all 5-cost units
- Silver Augment in a game: 52% → 37%
- Gold Augment in a game: 71% → 92%
- Prismatic Augment in a game: 35% → 20%
- Hero Augment in a game: 95% → 92%
- Hero/Prismatic/Silver → Hero/Prismatic/Gold
- Prismatic/Hero/Prismatic → Prismatic/Hero/Gold
- Prismatic/Prismatic/Hero → Gold/Prismatic/Hero
Krugs
- Krugs are now guaranteed to drop at least 2 item components.
Carousel adjustments
- The 3x Tear of the Goddess / 3x Sparring Gloves / 3x Random Components carousel has been changed to 3x Tears / 3x Gloves / 3x Giant’s Belts
Champion star level scaling
- 3-star two cost champions spell scaling: 60% → 55%
- 3-star three cost champions spell scaling: 75% → 65%
- Annie 3 Burst Shield Damage: 335 → 325
- Draven 3 Whirling Death Damage: 175 → 150
- Fiora 3 En Garde! Attack Damage ratio: 250% → 235%
- Malphite 3 Ground Slam Damage: 335 → 325
- Rell 3 Iron Bond Damage: 335 → 325
- Sivir 3 Pizza Delivery Attack Damage ratio: 425% → 410%
- Yasuo 3 Steel Tempest Damage: 500 → 485
- Alistar 3 Pulverize Damage: 375 → 350
- Kai’Sa 3 Starcharged Damage: 385 → 370
- Nilah 3 Apotheosis start & end Damage: 235 → 225
- Riven 3 Bunny Blade Damage: 235 → 225
- Sona 3 Crescendo Sequence (1st cast, damage only) Damage: 450 → 430
- Sona 3 Crescendo Sequence (3rd cast, stun) Damage: 315 → 300
- Zoe 3 Trouble Bubble Damage: 1000 → 925
Bug Fixes
- More invigorating than you thought: Lee Sin Invigorate Hero Augment tooltip updated to correctly state that your units gain Attack Speed when receiving any shield, not specifically Lee Sin’s. Behavior is unchanged.
- Taliyah Be the Stone Augment now works on ghost armies
- Viego Partners in Crime Augment now works on ghost armies
- Defenders will no longer taunt enemies already attacking Defenders at the start of combat.
- Poser: Lee Sin will no longer t-pose if he dies while casting his spell
- Clear Mind no longer treats Anvils as champions
- Hacker, Hecarim riders, should no longer switch combat targets while their target is alive
- A.D.M.I.N. Tooltip Correction: “On kill” tooltips have been changed to properly reflect that the bonus is being given to the killer
- Two Vel’Koz casting on the same unit should no longer fizzle the first to cast
- Urgot tooltip fixed to clarify Attack Speed modifier.
- Lucky Gloves now grants Nilah tank items
- Lucky Gloves will not grant Fiddlesticks Mana items
- Lucky Gloves no longer grants Kai’Sa AD items
- Bloodthirster shield now correctly procs once when multiple Bloodthirsters are equipped (triggered shields still stack)
- Sivir no longer pauses while waiting for her pizzas to be delivered to her allies
- LaserCorps drones no longer benefit from damage increasing items, such as Giant Slayer.
- Fixed a bug with Underground that allowed for an exploitative advantage
- Fixed a bug where one of the Underground 4 Heist payouts offered less value than intended.
- Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth would visually register attacks as critical strikes when they were not.