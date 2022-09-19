TFT patch 12.18 notes: Dragonmancer Nunu nerfs, Dragon buffs

TFT patch 12.18 is on its way as Riot gives Uncharted Realms its first major balance change. First on the list is the obviously overpowered Dragonmancer Nunu build, but everything from reroll to Dragons is being touched: here’s the patch notes.

With TFT Set 7.5, Uncharted Realms, launching with patch 12.17, Riot has been working hard to try and keep on top of the new set balance.

A mid-patch update ⁠— TFT patch 12.17b ⁠— cured some of the issues relating to Aphelios and Xayah, but new comps like Nunu have emerged since then.

The major balancing pass of TFT patch 12.18 will try to solve some of those woes. However Riot aren’t pulling out the nerf hammer too much. Instead the developers are buffing underrated comps and units into the meta to spice things up.

Check out the full TFT patch 12.18 notes below ahead of its September 21 release.

When is TFT patch 12.18?

TFT patch 12.18 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.18?

Dragonmancer Nunu nerfed after terrorizing meta

While week one of Uncharted Realms was the week of Aphelios and Xayah, after TFT patch 12.17b every lobby has been overrun by Dragonmancer Nunu. The moment you could slam an Emblem on the Mirage Cavalier unit, you were set for the game.

Every lobby has multiple players contesting the unit, and Riot is trying to curb its power with a two-fold nerf in TFT patch 12.18. A bug fix for Nunu’s damage amplification with Giant Slayer coupled with a damage nerf is coming, as well as a Dragonmancer trait change. Other Dragonmancer units, like Karma, will be buffed as compensation.

Riot Games With Nunu’s dominance forcing Dragonmancer trait nerfs, other units like Karma will get some help individually.

While Riot is happy with the state of Xayah post mid-patch update, Aphelios is getting another tune down.

Most Dragons buffed after rework

Outside of the Nunu and Aphelios changes, there’s buffs galore in TFT patch 12.18. Multiple Dragons are being buffed after they were hit a bit too hard in the Mid-Set update nerf-wise. This includes new ones like Zippy, as well as old faithfuls like Shi Oh Yu and Daeja.

Astral is also another composition facing big changes. The loot table is being buffed off the back of a nerf capping the Star Level counter based on duplicate champions. Lux’s ability is being slightly buffed with a faster cast time (but lower damage to compensate), and Aurelion Sol is also in those Dragon buffs.

Other changes to reroll comps such as Wukong and Sett are also in TFT patch 12.18, adding a bit more comp diversity.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.18 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog. The update goes live on September 21, 2022.

TFT patch 12.18 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Karma

Inner Flame damage: 210/280/350 ⇒ 210/280/420

Nasus

Fury of the Sands health: 225/350/550 ⇒ 225/350/650

Fury of the Sands damage: 70/100/170 ⇒ 70/100/185

Sett

Knuckle Down AD scaling: 150/155/160% ⇒ 150/155/170%

Wukong

Crushing Blow AD scaling: 165/180/195% ⇒ 185/200/230%

Tier 2

Aphelios

Attack speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7

Jax

Armor and magic resist: 40 ⇒ 45

Kai’Sa

Icathian Rain damage: 35/55/75 ⇒ 40/60/85

Lux

Light Binding damage: 350/425/575 ⇒ 325/400/525

Lux’s ability animation is now slightly faster

Zac

Unstable Current heal: 200/220/270 ⇒ 220/250/300

Tier 3

Lee Sin

Mana: 30/80 ⇒ 30/90

Nunu

Consume health threshold damage amplification: 33% ⇒ 20%

Bug fix: Nunu’s amplified bite no longer scales multiplicatively with Giant Slayer’s damage amplification.

Volibear

Relentless Storm damage: 110/155/215 ⇒ 125/175/240

Zeri

Ultrashock Laser damage: 160/240/420 ⇒ 200/300/475

Zippy

Attack damage: 80 ⇒ 85

Bug fix: Zippy should more reliably attack his spell target.

Tier 4

Daeja

Attack damage: 0 ⇒ 20

Windblast passive damage: 40/60/180 ⇒ 25/40/150

Shi Oh Yu

Jade Form damage reduction: 15/20/50% ⇒ 20/25/50%

AD scaling: 230/250/1000% ⇒ 250/275/1000%

Sohm

Tideblossom explode damage: 275/375/1500 ⇒ 300/420/1500

Tyrant Swain

Missing health heal: 11% ⇒ 12%

Tier 5

Aurelion Sol

Black Hole damage: 325/550/4000 ⇒ 350/575/4000

Ascended damage increase: 15% ⇒ 20%

Traits

Astral

Star Level count for orbs no longer includes duplicate Astral champions

There are no longer ‘breakpoints’, and the quality of Astral Orbs increases at every star level. This means average orb quality is up across the board. Item components and full items can drop earlier than before.

Cannoneer

Cannonball AD scaling: 150/300/475% ⇒ 150/250/450%

Dragonmancer

Base health: 250/600/900/1200 ⇒ 250/600/800/1000

Base ability power: 18/30/50/75 ⇒ 18/30/50/70

Mage

AP scaling: 75/100/125/150% ⇒ 75/110/145/180%

Ragewing

Attack speed: 50/100/175/250% ⇒ 50/100/150/250%

Scalescorn

Bonus magic damage: 15/50/115% ⇒ 15/50/100%

Shimmerscale

Crown of Champions damage cooldown: 6 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

Determined Investor gold granted: 10 ⇒ 15

Goldmancer’s Staff chance to proc: 33% ⇒ 40%

Goldmancer’s Staff base AP and mana: 15 ⇒ 20

Needlessly Big Gem units per gold: 3 ⇒ 2

Mogul’s Mail base health: 200 ⇒ 350

Augments

Cutthroat

Mana reave: 50% ⇒ 65%

Dragonmancer Conference

New Augment in Silver tier

Every two rounds, a random Dragonmancer appears on your bench. Gain a Kai’Sa.

Hero-In-Training

Buff percentage: 50% ⇒ 66%

Lucky Gloves

Frontline AD champions will now receive a better selection of items.

Now always grants full items, even before Level 7

Removed some weaker options to improve average Augment strength

Ricochet

Bounce damage reduction: 33% ⇒ 50%

Verdant Veil

Crowd control immunity duration: 15 seconds ⇒ 20 seconds

Weakspot

Armor penetration: 20% ⇒ 10%

Items

Final Whisper (Radiant Last Whisper)

Armor penetration: 60% ⇒ 50%

Last Whisper

Armor penetration: 60% ⇒ 50%

Bug fixes