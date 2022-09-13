TFT patch 12.17b notes: Aphelios & Xayah nerfs, CC changes

TFT patch 12.17b is coming to help settle the meta following Set 7.5’s release. Aphelios and Xayah have landed too strong in Uncharted Realms, and Riot is also cutting some of the crowd control in the update: here’s the full patch notes.

Uncharted Realms has finally launched in Teamfight Tactics, and players are already adjusting to the new TFT Set 7.5 meta. For most, that meant a lot of games of Darkflight Cannoneers with Aphelios, as well as the glorious return of Guild Xayah.

Those two meta comps are on the chopping block in Riot’s first set of changes since the Mid-Set in TFT patch 12.17b. Other meta comps are also in their sights ⁠— Olaf and Whispers, to name two ⁠— as well as the amount of crowd control available to players in certain comps.

It’s all nerfs in TFT patch 12.17b, so check out which comps will be hurting the most after the updates below with the full patch notes.

Riot Games Olaf is one of a few comps being nerfed in TFT patch 12.17b.

When is TFT patch 12.17b?

TFT patch 12.17b will be going live on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There won’t be any global rollout ⁠— all players and servers will receive the same changes at once. There also won’t be any downtime for the hotfix.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.17b?

Aphelios, Xayah headline nerfs

The first week of Uncharted Realms has been dominated by two comps: Darkflight Cannoneers and Guild Xayah. So it’s no surprise the two carries of both comps, Aphelios and Xayah, are being nerfed in TFT patch 12.17b.

Aphelios’ base stats are taking a major hit with both AD and attack speed nerfs. This is on top of health nerfs to Darkflight, making it worse when splashed in at two and four units, as well as Cannoneer at all levels.

Xayah is facing a smaller nerf to herself ⁠— just an AD reduction ⁠— but other units in her comp like Jayce and Shyvana are also facing some changes with stun duration nerfs.

Riot Games New set, same old Xayah nerfs in TFT patch 12.17b.

Olaf, Pantheon also toned back

Outside of the two meta compositions, Olaf and Pantheon (Whispers) have also been performing exceptionally well. They are also the subject of nerfs as the TFT patch 12.17 meta settles down.

Olaf is having his initial starting mana cut, and he will gain less AD from his passive after dying each combat. Pantheon will now be properly mana locked during his ability, and said ability now does less damage at all ranks.

For any Lagoon, Astral, or other AP players out there: none of those comps have been nerfed in TFT patch 12.17b.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.17b notes below, courtesy of Mortdog.

TFT patch 12.17b notes

Champions

Tier 2

Aphelios

Attack damage: 65 ⇒ 60

Attack speed: 0.8 ⇒ 0.75

Tier 3

Olaf

Mana: 50/100 ⇒ 30/100

Passive attack damage scaling: 5 ⇒ 4

Tier 4

Jayce

Stun duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.25 seconds

Pantheon

Spell damage: 280/300/400% ⇒ 265/280/380%

Bug fix: Pantheon is now mana locked for the duration of his spell

Xayah

Attack damage: 75 ⇒ 70

Tier 5

Shyvana

Stun duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.25 seconds

Traits

Cannoneer

Cannonball damage: 175/350/550% AD ⇒ 150/300/475% AD

Darkflight

Health gained: 600/800/1000/1800 ⇒ 500/750/1000/1800

Augments

Knife’s Edge I / II / III