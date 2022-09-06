TFT patch 12.17 notes: Uncharted Realms release, Set 7.5 details

TFT patch 12.17 marks the launch of Set 7.5 and the Dragonlands Mid-Set update. Named Uncharted Realms, more than 20 new units are being added to the autobattler along with new traits and major changes to the Dragon mechanic ⁠— here’s the full notes.

TFT players are gearing up for change in the Dragonlands with TFT patch 12.17. With Set 7 coming to a close, the Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update will shake up the game’s roster and many of the mechanics that came along with the initial launch.

Dragons will play a more prevalent part in gameplay ⁠— in a more engaging way ⁠— and Riot is adding a bit of spice with new units, traits, Augments, and system changes. Plus, some of the existing champions will be balanced around their new allies.

Find out all you need to know about TFT patch 12.17, including the full notes, below.

Riot Games TFT patch 12.17 is bringing all the Uncharted Realms changes to the Convergence.

When is TFT patch 12.17?

TFT patch 12.17 is expected to roll out on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.17?

Uncharted Realms release: TFT Set 7.5 units & traits

For those sick of the Dragonlands, TFT Set 7.5 is here to shake things up in patch 12.17. Named Uncharted Realms, Riot has pulled no punches in trying to freshen up the autobattler experience.

More than 20 new units are being added, including five Dragons as Riot expands the namesake roster from seven to 12. They are replacing some toxic traits like Legend and Revel with new tools like Darkflight and Lagoon, and also adding more than 30 Draconic Augments.

You can find out more information in our TFT Set 7.5 hub.

Riot Games Sohm (pictured) is one of five new Dragons added in TFT patch 12.17.

Dragon mechanic overhauled for Set 7.5

The biggest change ⁠— outside of the new champions and traits ⁠— is the Dragon mechanic being entirely overhauled for TFT Set 7.5. Instead of players being limited to one Dragon for their board, Riot is encouraging players to play vertical Dragons as its own trait.

It now scales up to 5 Dragon, each giving your team (and the Dragons on it) bigger bonuses. On top of that, there are new Augments that power up your Dragons more than Alliance or Horde giving you bonus stats.

New Order and Chaos Treasure Dragons

While players have loved the agency the Stage 4-7 Treasure Dragon has afforded them, Riot are throwing a curveball into the mix by adding two new variants to the PvE round with Order and Chaos.

The original Treasure Dragon will still spawn 40% of the time, but the other two will occur in 30% of games each. The Order Treasure Dragon contains amazing loot, including Radiant items and huge amounts of gold. The Chaos Treasure Dragon is a bit more variable ⁠— it can be good, but it can also be mediocre.

Riot Games The Order and Chaos Treasure Dragons add some variance to the Stage 4-7 mechanic.

With PBE testing still live, the full TFT patch 12.17 notes aren’t yet confirmed by Riot. However check out all our hubs regarding the Mid-Set update above for the general details, and we’ll confirm it all come September 8.