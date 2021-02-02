 TFT patch 11.3 notes: Tristana & Darius buffs, Trait changes, more - Dexerto
League of Legends

TFT patch 11.3 notes: Tristana & Darius buffs, Trait changes, more

Published: 2/Feb/2021 20:02 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 22:38

by Brad Norton
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

The latest Teamfight Tactics update is almost upon us, bringing with it a handful of Champion tweaks as well as a few key Trait buffs all packed into this week’s 11.3 patch notes.

With each passing month comes a new TFT patch set to shake up the meta and change how you approach the game. The start of 2021 has been no different and the next major update is almost here.

TFT’s 11.3 update is all set to go live in the coming days, boasting a number of key balance adjustments to bring certain Champions and Traits in line.

Before you download the update and get cracking, here’s a complete rundown on the incoming TFT patch to get you up to speed.

Champions changed in TFT 11.3 patch

Elise artwork from TFT
Riot Games
Elise has been targeted in the latest TFT patch.

Firstly, the biggest draw of the new update is the Champion adjustments. A few popular characters are being tweaked in the 11.3 patch with some being buffed and others being hit with nerfs.

Elise has been targeted the most of any Champion in this update with two key changes landing soon. Her ability bonus health has been scaled back while the next enemy spell cost has been increased ever so slightly.

Tristana and Darius are among others in the spotlight with this patch. The former has an attack speed buff on the way while the latter will be dealing more damage with abilities moving forward.

Last but not least, Brand and Diana have also received a few changes. Brand now has a much-improved range of attack while Diana’s orbs will now span further away from her body as she grows.

Slayer, Spirit, more Traits changed in TFT 11.3 patch

TFT artwork
Riot Games
A handful of Traits are being adjusted in the latest TFT patch.

Up next are four subtle balance updates for Traits in TFT. Specifically, Slayer, Spirit, Dragonsoul, and Divine have all been targeted in an attempt to alter the flow of the game.

Slayer will be more powerful than ever with an increase to both lifesteal potential and overall unit damage. Meanwhile, Spirit has been hit with a slight nerf when it comes to attack speed. Divine has seen a slight improvement as well, and Dragonsoul should work more effectively moving forward.

The full patch notes for the 11.3 TFT update can be found below, courtesy of Riot Games.

TFT Champions

Tier 1

Tristana

  • Tristana Rapid Fire Attack Speed: 50/60/80% ⇒ 60/70/90%

Elise

  • Elise Health on Spider Form Transformation: 35/40/45% ⇒ 25/30/45%
  • Elise’s attacks in Spider Form now increase the cost of her target’s next spell by 35/35/50%

Brand

  • Attack Range: 660 ⇒ 890

Diana

  • Diana Pale Cascade Orbs now spawn further away from her body when her size increases (ie: Titan’s Resolve)

Tier 3

Darius

  • Darius Fortune’s Guillotine Damage: 550/800/1300 ⇒ 550/850/1400

TFT Traits

Slayer

  • Slayer Lifesteal: 15-30 / 25-50% ⇒ 15-30 / 30-60%
  • Slayer Damage: 20-45 / 30-75% ⇒ 20-45 / 35-80%

Spirit

  • Attack Speed: 20/40% ⇒ 20/35%

Dragonsoul

  • Upon passing the blessing after death, the ally’s next basic attack will immediately trigger the Dragon Breath

Divine

  • Buff Duration: 3/6/9/15 ⇒ 6 seconds across all
  • Buff Damage Reduction: 45% ⇒ 35/45/55/65%
  • Buff Bonus True Damage: 45% ⇒ 35/45/55/65%

Items

  • Shroud of Stillness Mana Cost Increase: 33% ⇒ 35%
Call of Duty

Activision ban 60,000 Warzone cheaters after finally confirming there’s anti-cheat

Published: 2/Feb/2021 23:07 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 23:23

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Warzone

Activision has finally responded to the ongoing cheating crisis affecting the popular battle royale game Warzone, revealing that it has issued over 60,000 bans in its latest wave and announcing enhancements to the game’s anti-cheat system.

If you’ve been eager for Activision to say literally anything about the cheating problems affecting Warzone then there’s some good news.

The publishing giant has confirmed that they have issued a large number of bans in their latest attempt to eradicate the game of cheaters: “Today we banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone, bringing our total to date of more than 300,000 permabans worldwide since launch.”

This would make the February 2 ban-wave the second-largest in the game’s history following the 70,000 cheaters they removed in April of 2020, just a month after the game was released.

Activision
Activision has confirmed that it has issued 60,000 new bans to Warzone players.

While no other details were specified about the nature of the accounts that they struck, Vice reported, based on their sources, that most of the affected players were using hacks purchased from EngineOwning – one of the biggest distributors of video game cheats, especially in Warzone.

The company’s Discord channel was filled with customers complaining that the hacks they’d bought had been exposed and led to their account being banned, while the EngineOwning website itself was showing the Warzone hacks as “updating,” while all of the other games were “undetected.”

Purchases of the Warzone cheating software are currently disabled while the company makes these changes.

EngineOwning
EngineOwning cheats have once again taken a hit as Activision issues 60,000 new bans for Warzone players.

That’s not the only big news to come out of Activision’s February 2 announcement; at last, after nearly a year of being kept in the dark, the publishers finally confirmed that Warzone does have an internal anti-cheat system that they’re working to improve, including better reporting, monitoring, and detection technology.

That was just one of several items on their to-do list when it comes to this issue:

  • Enhancements to our internal anti-cheat software
  • Additional detection technology
  • Adding new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement
  • Regular communication updates on progress; more two-way dialogue
  • Zero tolerance for cheat providers
  • Consistent and timely bans

Finally, Activision also confirmed that it will be looking to broker a more consistent line communication between Raven Software and the Warzone player-base. The publisher is pledging to provide updates on bans, anti-cheats, etc at least once a month, and possibly even weekly.

Activision
Cheating in Warzone has been an issue for since launch, despite some bans from Activision.

This news comes after a slew of content creators and players announced that they were either considering or have already decided to step away from Warzone until something is done to mitigate the hacking issue.

Most recently, star content creator Vikkstar confirmed he was quitting the game after witnessing blatant cheaters streaming on Facebook with no repercussions, which then forced Facebook Gaming to respond with stricter policies regarding streamers who broadcast themselves cheating.

To date, Activision has issued 300,000 bans in both Warzone and Modern Warfare, although most would probably agree that these efforts haven’t done much to nip the issue in the bud. Here’s hoping that these changes finally bring an end, or at least significantly address, the cheating issue plaguing the game.