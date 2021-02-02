TFT patch 11.3 notes: Tristana & Darius buffs, Trait changes, more - Dexerto

The latest Teamfight Tactics update is almost upon us, bringing with it a handful of Champion tweaks as well as a few key Trait buffs all packed into this week’s 11.3 patch notes.

With each passing month comes a new TFT patch set to shake up the meta and change how you approach the game. The start of 2021 has been no different and the next major update is almost here.

TFT’s 11.3 update is all set to go live in the coming days, boasting a number of key balance adjustments to bring certain Champions and Traits in line.

Before you download the update and get cracking, here’s a complete rundown on the incoming TFT patch to get you up to speed.

Champions changed in TFT 11.3 patch

Firstly, the biggest draw of the new update is the Champion adjustments. A few popular characters are being tweaked in the 11.3 patch with some being buffed and others being hit with nerfs.

Elise has been targeted the most of any Champion in this update with two key changes landing soon. Her ability bonus health has been scaled back while the next enemy spell cost has been increased ever so slightly.

Tristana and Darius are among others in the spotlight with this patch. The former has an attack speed buff on the way while the latter will be dealing more damage with abilities moving forward.

Last but not least, Brand and Diana have also received a few changes. Brand now has a much-improved range of attack while Diana’s orbs will now span further away from her body as she grows.

Slayer, Spirit, more Traits changed in TFT 11.3 patch

Up next are four subtle balance updates for Traits in TFT. Specifically, Slayer, Spirit, Dragonsoul, and Divine have all been targeted in an attempt to alter the flow of the game.

Slayer will be more powerful than ever with an increase to both lifesteal potential and overall unit damage. Meanwhile, Spirit has been hit with a slight nerf when it comes to attack speed. Divine has seen a slight improvement as well, and Dragonsoul should work more effectively moving forward.

The full patch notes for the 11.3 TFT update can be found below, courtesy of Riot Games.

TFT Champions

Tier 1

Tristana

Tristana Rapid Fire Attack Speed: 50/60/80% ⇒ 60/70/90%

Elise

Elise Health on Spider Form Transformation: 35/40/45% ⇒ 25/30/45%

Elise’s attacks in Spider Form now increase the cost of her target’s next spell by 35/35/50%

Brand

Attack Range: 660 ⇒ 890

Diana

Diana Pale Cascade Orbs now spawn further away from her body when her size increases (ie: Titan’s Resolve)

Tier 3

Darius

Darius Fortune’s Guillotine Damage: 550/800/1300 ⇒ 550/850/1400

TFT Traits

Slayer

Slayer Lifesteal: 15-30 / 25-50% ⇒ 15-30 / 30-60%

Slayer Damage: 20-45 / 30-75% ⇒ 20-45 / 35-80%

Spirit

Attack Speed: 20/40% ⇒ 20/35%

Dragonsoul

Upon passing the blessing after death, the ally’s next basic attack will immediately trigger the Dragon Breath

Divine

Buff Duration: 3/6/9/15 ⇒ 6 seconds across all

Buff Damage Reduction: 45% ⇒ 35/45/55/65%

Buff Bonus True Damage: 45% ⇒ 35/45/55/65%

Items