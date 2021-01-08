TFT patch 11.2 marks Set 4.5 launch: new Festival of Beasts champions, more - Dexerto

TFT patch 11.2 is going to be a big one. The Festival of Beasts is finally coming, with the Mid-Set expansion for Set 4 finally launching on the January 21 patch. Players can expect 20 new champions and a bunch of new traits, as well as a new battle pass.

Riot aren’t doing things by halves to kick off 2021 in Teamfight Tactics. The big Mid-Set update for Fates, Festival of Beasts, is set to roll out in patch 11.2 after two weeks of testing on the PBE.

The update features 20 new champions, a bunch of new traits, as well as reworks to the likes of Sharpshooter, Vanguard, Brawler, and more. There’s also new content in the form of a battle pass players can grind. Here’s what to expect on January 21.

Festival of Beasts introduces 20 new champions to TFT Fates

20 favorites from the TFT Fates roster will be departing the convergence, being replaced by a new set of champions to bring in the new year. The Festival of Beasts set has a distinct Chinese New Year theme, featuring the all new Lunar Revel skins as well as deity-themed traits.

There’s too much to list here, but if you’re looking for all the information on the new champions and traits, check out our guide here.

Read More: Everything coming in TFT Festival of Beasts

Right from day one, players will have the chance to grind the new battle pass too. With 45 tiers ⁠— the same size as the TFT Fates one ⁠— there’s plenty of rewards on offer for just 1295 RP. You can find full details right here.

Vanguard, Brawler, more reworks currently in testing

Festival of Beasts isn’t just about bringing in new content. Some of the game’s pre-existing traits are getting reworked as well. Vanguard, Brawler, and Sharpshooter are the big three getting changes in the new set.

Vanguard will now give its users Magic Resist in the trait, making it a bit more diverse. Brawlers will also have access to attack damage, which is very handy if you decide to play the newly-released Shyvana.

Read More: TFT Festival of Beasts battle pass details

Sharpshooters also spread their damage more with 2/3/4 ricochets at 2/4/6 instead of 1/2/3. While they do less damage, it means more Teemo blinds, and more mana-generating bounces.

Enlightened has been buffed to give more mana, while Cultist is getting a buff to entice people into going the whole hog and playing 9 Cultist instead of splashing in three. Assassin, Duelist, Elderwood, Keeper, Mage, Mystic, and Spirit have all been changed too.

TFT patch 11.2 will go live on January 21. You can find preview patch notes below, courtesy of [email protected].

TFT patch 11.2 preview notes

Festival of Beasts

New Champions

Aurelion Sol (4 cost Dragonsoul Mage)

Brand (1 cost Dragonsoul Mage)

Braum (2 cost Dragonsoul Vanguard)

Cho’Gath (4 cost Fabled Brawler)

Darius (3 cost Fortune Fabled)

Kayle (4 cost Divine Executioner)

Nasus (1 cost Divine Siphoner)

Nautilus (2 cost Fabled Vanguard)

Neeko (3 cost Fabled Mystic)

Olaf (4 cost Dragonsoul Slayer)

Ornn (5 cost Elderwood Vanguard Blacksmith)

Rakan (2 cost Elderwood Keeper)

Samira (5 cost Daredevil Sharpshooter Slayer)

Shyvana (3 cost Dragonsoul Brawler)

Sivir (3 cost Cultist Sharpshooter)

Swain (5 cost Dragonsoul Siphoner)

Tristana (1 cost Dragonsoul Sharpshooter)

Tryndamere (4 cost Warlord Duelist Slayer)

Vlad (2 cost Cultist Siphoner)

Xayah (4 cost Elderwood Keeper Executioner)

New Traits

Blacksmith: After participating in combat, Blacksmiths will begin forging an Artifact item. The higher their star-level, the faster they work. Once the Artifact is complete, it will be able to bestow upon an ally. Champions: Ornn

After participating in combat, Blacksmiths will begin forging an Artifact item. The higher their star-level, the faster they work. Once the Artifact is complete, it will be able to bestow upon an ally. Daredevil: Every other basic attack, Daredevils will acquire a new target. If that target is out of her range, she will dash towards them. With each attack on a new target, her Combo Rating will increase. Champions: Samira

Every other basic attack, Daredevils will acquire a new target. If that target is out of her range, she will dash towards them. With each attack on a new target, her Combo Rating will increase. Dragonsoul: On death, this blessing passes to the closest Dragonsoul ally. Active at 3/6/9 units. Champions: Tristana, Brand, Braum, Shyvana, Olaf, Aurelion Sol, Swain

On death, this blessing passes to the closest Dragonsoul ally. Active at 3/6/9 units. Executioner: Executioners’ basic attacks and spells always critically strike targets below a certain amount of health. Active at 2/3/4 units. Champions: Kindred, Kayle, Xayah

Executioners’ basic attacks and spells always critically strike targets below a certain amount of health. Active at 2/3/4 units. Fabled: Fabled champions’ spells gain an additional effect. Active at three units. Champions: Neeko, Cho’Gath, unknown

Fabled champions’ spells gain an additional effect. Active at three units. Slayer: Slayers gain Lifesteal that increases at lower Health, and deal bonus damage that increases based off their target’s missing Health. Active at 3/6 units. Champions: Zed, Olaf, Samira, Tryndamere, Darius

Slayers gain Lifesteal that increases at lower Health, and deal bonus damage that increases based off their target’s missing Health. Active at 3/6 units. Syphoner: All allies heal for some of the damage they deal with spells and attacks. Active at 2/4 units. Champions: Nasus, Vladimir, Morgana, Swain

All allies heal for some of the damage they deal with spells and attacks. Active at 2/4 units.

Changes to Live from 11.1

Champions

1 cost

Diana

Is now a Spirit Assassin

HP: 500 >>> 550

Spell Shield: 200/300/400 >>> 200/300/450

Spell Orbs: 4/5/6 >>> 4/5/7

2 cost

Pyke

Is now a Cultist Assassin Slayer

Mana: 75/125 >>> 60/120

Spell Damage: 125/200/375 >>> 100/175/275

Zed

Is now a Ninja Slayer

AS: 0.75 >>> 0.8

3 cost

Kindred

Is now a Spirit Executioner

Veigar

Mana: 0/55 >>> 30/70

Attack Speed: 0.6 >>> 0.65

4 cost

Aatrox

Spell Damage: 250/450/1250 >>> 350/550/1500

Morgana

Is now an Enlightened Syphoner

Spell no longer heals Morgana for a portion of the damage dealt. Now instead reduces enemy AD by a percentage.

5 cost

Azir

Knock Up Duration: 2 >>> 1.5 sec

Slow Duration: 4 >>> 3

Lee Sin

Spell Damage: 250/450/1000 >>> 200/375/1000

Yone

Armor and MR Reduction: 60% >>> 40%

Traits

Assassin

Critical Strike Damage: 30/60/90 >>> 25/60/120

Brawler Now additionally grants 20/50/100/200 bonus AD to the Brawlers

Cultist

Galio Health: 800/1400/2000 >>> 800/1325/2000

Galio AD: 75/160/280 >>> 80/175/330

Galio Star Multiplier: 14% >>> 16%

Duelist

Attack Speed per Stack: 12/20/35/60 >>> 12/20/40/60

Elderwood

Armor & MR Per Stack: 20/30/40 >>> 15/25/40

Enlightened

Mana Bonus: 50/70/100% >>> 50/100/150%

Keeper

Shield: 150/225/350 >>> 125/200/250

Mage

Reworked from 3/6/9 breakpoints to 3/5/7 Mage (3): 80% of spellpower Mage (5): 100% of spellpower Mage (7): 150% of spellpower



Mystic

MR Bonus: 40/100/200 >>> 40/120/300

Sharpshooter

Number of Bounces: 1/2/3 >>> 2/3/4

Damage Reduction per Bounce: 55/50/45% >>> 65/50/35%

Spirit

Rework: Spirit will now grant flat attack speed the first time a Spirit unit casts Spirit (2): 20% Attack Speed Spirit (4): 35% Attack Speed

Chosen Spirit champions grant double the attack speed

Vanguard

Now additionally grants 20/40/70/100 Magic Resist to the Vanguards

Items