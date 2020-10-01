TFT Patch 10.21 to feature Moonlight & Divine rework, Duelist buff, more

Riot kept things measured for the last update, but in TFT Patch 10.21, some bigger changes are on the way. Moonlight and Divine are getting mini reworks, and a host of other traits like Duelist, Shade, and Vanguard are getting buffed.

TFT Fates is currently in a pretty good spot of balance. Riot remarked before the release of TFT Patch 10.20 that they are looking to just make small changes to not throw the balance of power out.

However, TFT Patch 10.21 will definitely shake things up on the face of it. Two trait reworks, a lot of buffs, and more ⁠— the meta could shift when the update drops on October 14.

Moonlight now gives two four-star champions

You can currently get Moonlight Chosen to help set up your composition with two units instead of three. However, there’s four Moonlight units, so getting any more is a bit of a waste considering the trait caps out at three units.

In TFT Patch 10.21 though, you might actually have a reason to pursue a five Moonlight composition. The trait is getting a five-unit buff, where it stars up two units instead of one. This means you can actually get two four-star champions.

However, it raises the dilemma. Do you pursue two four-stars ⁠— especially with Diana nerfs also in the pipeline ⁠— or do you build out into more useful traits? If you land the early three-stars it’ll be worth, but be careful pushing for it too hard.

Divine to give more powerful, but temporary buff

Divine currently in TFT is a bit underutilized. While the buff is powerful with the bonus true damage, it lurks in the shadows of other powerful traits like Dusk and Spirit. However, that might chance in TFT Patch 10.21.

The new Divine trait will give a more powerful buff, but it’ll only be temporary. It’ll have the same activation ⁠— six attacks, or dropping below 50% health ⁠— but activating it will instantly cleanse all crowd control.

Divine champions will then take 80% reduced damage and deal 50% bonus true damage. The buff duration will increase in length from three to 15 seconds depending on the number of Divine units you have. This more powerful buff might be enough to make Divine worth pursuing.

Duelist, Shade, Vanguard all buffed

There’s also a handful of other buffs currently on the PBE waiting for TFT Patch 10.21. After buffing a number of duelists in TFT Patch 10.20, the trait as a whole is getting some extra attack speed at all levels.

Shade is also getting extra damage at all levels, while there’s a new Vanguard eight-unit bonus giving units 2,000 armor ⁠— good luck shredding through that. Assassin is getting some bonus damage at six champions too.

Champions-wise, Fiora and Nidalee are set to get buffs. Fiora is getting longer stuns, which partnered with the Nami stun buff in TFT Patch 10.20 will be infuriating to play against.

Diana, as we mentioned earlier, is getting a nerf after her recent buff though. She will have less orbs at four stars, meaning her ability is less of a nuke.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.21 preview below, courtesy of [email protected] We will keep this updated as more changes hit the PBE.

TFT Patch 10.21 preview notes

Champions

Tier 1

Diana

Ability orbs lowered from 4/5/6/10 to 4/5/6/8

Fiora

Ability stun duration increased from 1.5/2/3 to 2/3/4

Nidalee

Ability damage amp per hex increased from 10% to 20%

Traits

Assassin

6 unit critical strike chance increased from 40% to 50%

Divine

Changed effect: Upon attacking 6 times of dropping below 50% health, Divine champions remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 80% reduced damage and dealing 50% bonus true damage for the duration.

2 units: 3 seconds

4 units: 6 seconds

6 units: 10 seconds

8 units: 15 seconds

Duelist

2 unit AS per stack increased from 12 to 15

4 unit AS per stack increased from 20 to 25

6 unit AS per stack increased from 35 to 40

8 unit AS per stack increased from 60 to 80

Moonlight

Changed effect: At the start of combat, the lowest star-level Moonlight Champions star up until combat ends. (If tied, the champion with the most items is chosen.)

3 units: 1 champion

5 units: 2 champions

Shade

2 unit bonus damage increased from 100 to 150

3 unit bonus damage increased from 325 to 400

4 unit bonus damage increased from 650 to 750

Vanguard