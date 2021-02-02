TFT patch 11.3 early notes: Tristana & Darius buffs, Trait changes, more - Dexerto

The latest Teamfight Tactics update is almost upon us, bringing with it a handful of Champion tweaks as well as a few key Trait buffs all packed into the 11.3 patch.
With each passing month comes a new TFT patch set to shake up the meta and change how you approach the game. The start of 2021 has been no different and the next major update is almost here.
TFT’s 11.3 update is all set to go live in the coming days, boasting a number of key balance adjustments to bring certain Champions and Traits in line.
Before you download the update and get cracking, here’s a complete rundown on the incoming TFT patch to get you up to speed.
Champions changed in TFT 11.3 patch
Elise has been targeted in the latest TFT patch.
Firstly, the biggest draw of the new update is the Champion adjustments. A few popular characters are being tweaked in the 11.3 patch with some being buffed and others being hit with nerfs.
Elise has been targeted the most of any Champion in this update with two key changes landing soon. Her ability bonus health has been scaled back while the next enemy spell cost has been increased ever so slightly.
Tristana and Darius are among others in the spotlight with this patch. The former has an attack speed buff on the way while the latter will be dealing more damage with abilities moving forward.
Slayer will be more powerful than ever with an increase to both lifesteal potential and overall unit damage. Meanwhile, Spirit has been hit with a slight nerf when it comes to attack speed. Divine has seen a slight improvement as well, and Dragonsoul should work more effectively moving forward.
League of Legends patch 11.3 is now on its way — here’s everything we know about the Feb. 3 update so far, including patch notes, all the balance changes, the new “Lunar Beast” and “Withered Rose” skins, and plenty more.
Riot’s popular title has been overshadowed by healing in recent patches, so much so the balance team is now moving quickly to cowl a number of “problem” items.
This includes one half of the notorious “Moonstone Staff” combo — the non-Mythic side, Staff of Flowing Water, is being nerfed — as well as a small power reduction for Goredrinker’s active, which delivers a hefty chunk of health back for damaged tanks.
Rell, the Iron Maiden, is also copping a small rework.
On top of that, the LoL balance team is taking a “big sweep” through Season 11’s items to “find over and underperformers,” and give them a tweak.
Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.3, coming this week.
When is League patch 11.3 coming?
The next League of Legends patch of Season 11 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, February 3. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST, and will be rolled out to all regions around 6am PT (8am GMT) from there.
Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the League servers will be disabled three hours before the new patch is deployed. This will begin around 3am PT on Feb. 3 for NA players, and 5am GMT for EU players.
League patch 11.3 is taking a “big sweep” through underperformers.
League patch 11.3 early notes
Goredrinker, Staff of Flowing Water cop nerfs
Riot has decided to hit the dreaded “Moonstone Staff” combo by taking power out of the non-Mythic side. This leaves Moonstone Renewer untouched, but should cowl the “broken” healing synergy that has reigned supreme in Season 11.
The Staff isn’t the only item under the microscope this patch. Goredrinker has also had some of its power stripped; it’s active now delivers less health back (8% instead of its original 12%).
Other top-tier items like Deadman’s Plate, Zhonya’s Hourglass, and Sterak’s Gage have also been nerfed. Heading the other way are struggling items like Phantom Dancer, marksman mythic Immortal Shieldbow, and Chemtech Purifier.
Healing in League should drop a little if Riot can get the “Moonstone Staff” combo under control.
Riot runs ruler over Rell in patch 11.3
The Iron Maiden has been handed a number of changes in patch 11.3, in an effort to mitigate her impact a little. She currently boasts a 54.23% win rate in high-ranked solo queue, according to Lolalytics.
League leak site [email protected] has already mined a number of Rell changes from the PBE testing server. The Iron Maiden will have damage and shielding taken out of her W ability, “Ferromancy,” as well as her E ally bind, “Attract and Repel.”
To counteract these power shifts, Rell’s ultimate — “Magnet Storm” — now deals 40% more damage through ability power, though her base 120-280 damage dealt via the signature ability still stays the same.
Rell is getting some work done to her passive, W, E, and R this patch.
LoL patch 11.3 adds “Lunar Beast” skins, more
The next League skin line, Lunar Beast, has arrived in patch 11.3. Five champs have been handed new cosmetics, including Aphelios. There will also be a special, pricey Prestige skin for top lane duelist Fiora.
Here’s the full list of champs getting ‘Lunar Beast’ skins:
Alistar
Annie
Aphelios
Darius
Jarvan IV
Fiora (Standard & Prestige)
League patch 11.3 is actually chock full of new skins too. Swain and Zyra will get “Crystal Rose” variants, while Syndra and Talon will get “Withered Rose” skins.
Swain and Zyra have been given new “Crystal Rose” skins in League patch 11.3.
Here’s the full League patch 11.3 notes.
The Feb. 3 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them, as OCE servers begin downtime at 2pm (PT) on Tuesday.