TFT patch 11.3 early notes: Tristana & Darius buffs, Trait changes, more - Dexerto

TFT patch 11.3 early notes: Tristana & Darius buffs, Trait changes, more

Published: 2/Feb/2021 5:51

by Brad Norton
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

The latest Teamfight Tactics update is almost upon us, bringing with it a handful of Champion tweaks as well as a few key Trait buffs all packed into the 11.3 patch.

With each passing month comes a new TFT patch set to shake up the meta and change how you approach the game. The start of 2021 has been no different and the next major update is almost here.

TFT’s 11.3 update is all set to go live in the coming days, boasting a number of key balance adjustments to bring certain Champions and Traits in line.

Before you download the update and get cracking, here’s a complete rundown on the incoming TFT patch to get you up to speed.

Champions changed in TFT 11.3 patch

Elise artwork from TFT
Riot Games
Elise has been targeted in the latest TFT patch.

Firstly, the biggest draw of the new update is the Champion adjustments. A few popular characters are being tweaked in the 11.3 patch with some being buffed and others being hit with nerfs.

Elise has been targeted the most of any Champion in this update with two key changes landing soon. Her ability bonus health has been scaled back while the next enemy spell cost has been increased ever so slightly.

Tristana and Darius are among others in the spotlight with this patch. The former has an attack speed buff on the way while the latter will be dealing more damage with abilities moving forward.

Last but not least, Brand and Diana have also received a few changes. Brand now has a much-improved range of attack while Diana’s orbs will now span further away from her body as she grows.

Slayer, Spirit, more Traits changed in TFT 11.3 patch

TFT artwork
Riot Games
A handful of Traits are being adjusted in the latest TFT patch.

Up next are four subtle balance updates for Traits in TFT. Specifically, Slayer, Spirit, Dragonsoul, and Divine have all been targeted in an attempt to alter the flow of the game.

Slayer will be more powerful than ever with an increase to both lifesteal potential and overall unit damage. Meanwhile, Spirit has been hit with a slight nerf when it comes to attack speed. Divine has seen a slight improvement as well, and Dragonsoul should work more effectively moving forward.

The early patch notes for the 11.3 TFT update can be found below.

TFT Champions

Tier 1

Tristana

  • Ability bonus attack speed increased from 50/60/80% to 60/70/90%

Elise

  • Ability bonus health lowered from 35/40/45% to 25/30/45%
  • Enemy next spell cost amp increased from 33% to 35/35/50%

Brand

  • 660 to 890 Attack Range

Diana

  • Orbs now span further away from her body when she increases in size.

Tier 3

Darius

  • Ability damage increased from 550/800/1300 to 550/850/1400

TFT Traits

Slayer

  • 6 unit lifesteal increased from 25-30% to 30-60%
  • 6 unit bonus damage increased from 30-75% to 35-80%

Spirit

  • 4 unit attack speed lowered from 40% to 35%

Dragonsoul

  • When the blessing is passed on after death, the ally’s next basic attack will immediately trigger the Dragon Breath

Divine

  • 3/6/9/15 – 6 seconds at all ranks.
  • 45% to 35/45/55/65% True Damage & Damage Reduction

 

League of Legends

League of Legends patch 11.3: early notes, release time, more

Published: 2/Feb/2021 7:01

by Isaac McIntyre
Syndra and Talon "Twisted Rose" skins next to League of Legends patch 11.3.
Riot Games

League of Legends patch 11.3 is now on its way ⁠— here’s everything we know about the Feb. 3 update so far, including patch notes, all the balance changes, the new “Lunar Beast” and “Withered Rose” skins, and plenty more.

Riot’s popular title has been overshadowed by healing in recent patches, so much so the balance team is now moving quickly to cowl a number of “problem” items.

This includes one half of the notorious “Moonstone Staff” combo ⁠— the non-Mythic side, Staff of Flowing Water, ⁠is being nerfed — as well as a small power reduction for Goredrinker’s active, which delivers a hefty chunk of health back for damaged tanks.

Rell, the Iron Maiden, is also copping a small rework.

On top of that, the LoL balance team is taking a “big sweep” through Season 11’s items to “find over and underperformers,” and give them a tweak.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.3, coming this week.

When is League patch 11.3 coming?

The next League of Legends patch of Season 11 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, February 3. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST, and will be rolled out to all regions around 6am PT (8am GMT) from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the League servers will be disabled three hours before the new patch is deployed. This will begin around 3am PT on Feb. 3 for NA players, and 5am GMT for EU players.

League patch 11.3 is taking a "big sweep" through underperformers.
Riot Games
League patch 11.3 is taking a “big sweep” through underperformers.

League patch 11.3 early notes

Goredrinker, Staff of Flowing Water cop nerfs

Riot has decided to hit the dreaded “Moonstone Staff” combo by taking power out of the non-Mythic side. This leaves Moonstone Renewer untouched, but should cowl the “broken” healing synergy that has reigned supreme in Season 11.

The Staff isn’t the only item under the microscope this patch. Goredrinker has also had some of its power stripped; it’s active now delivers less health back (8% instead of its original 12%).

Other top-tier items like Deadman’s Plate, Zhonya’s Hourglass, and Sterak’s Gage have also been nerfed. Heading the other way are struggling items like Phantom Dancer, marksman mythic Immortal Shieldbow, and Chemtech Purifier.

Healing in League should drop a little if Riot can get the "Moonstone Staff" combo under control.
Riot Games
Healing in League should drop a little if Riot can get the “Moonstone Staff” combo under control.

Riot runs ruler over Rell in patch 11.3

The Iron Maiden has been handed a number of changes in patch 11.3, in an effort to mitigate her impact a little. She currently boasts a 54.23% win rate in high-ranked solo queue, according to Lolalytics.

League leak site [email protected] has already mined a number of Rell changes from the PBE testing server. The Iron Maiden will have damage and shielding taken out of her W ability, “Ferromancy,” as well as her E ally bind, “Attract and Repel.”

To counteract these power shifts, Rell’s ultimate ⁠— “Magnet Storm” ⁠— now deals 40% more damage through ability power, though her base 120-280 damage dealt via the signature ability still stays the same.

Battle Queen Rell in League of Legends
Riot Games
Rell is getting some work done to her passive, W, E, and R this patch.

LoL patch 11.3 adds “Lunar Beast” skins, more

The next League skin line, Lunar Beast, has arrived in patch 11.3. Five champs have been handed new cosmetics, including Aphelios. There will also be a special, pricey Prestige skin for top lane duelist Fiora.

Here’s the full list of champs getting ‘Lunar Beast’ skins:

  • Alistar
  • Annie
  • Aphelios
  • Darius
  • Jarvan IV
  • Fiora (Standard & Prestige)

League patch 11.3 is actually chock full of new skins too. Swain and Zyra will get “Crystal Rose” variants, while Syndra and Talon will get “Withered Rose” skins.

Swain and Zyra are getting new "Crystal Rose" skins in patch 11.3.
Riot Games
Swain and Zyra have been given new “Crystal Rose” skins in League patch 11.3.

Here’s the full League patch 11.3 notes. 

The Feb. 3 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them, as OCE servers begin downtime at 2pm (PT) on Tuesday.

League of Legends patch 11.3: full notes

Champions

Anivia

  • Q damage 70-210 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 60-200 (+45% ability power).
  • R cooldown 4-1 ⇒ 4-2.

Cho’Gath

  • E damage 22-82 ⇒ 22-70.

Elise

  • Human Q damage 40-180 ⇒ 40-160.
  • W spider attack speed 60-140 ⇒ 60-100%.

Ezreal

  • Q attack damage ratio 120 ⇒ 130%.

Ivern

  • Health per level 95 ⇒ 85.
  • E shield 80-220 ⇒ 80-200.

Jinx

  • Q range extension 75-175 ⇒ 100-200.

Karma

  • Q mana cost 65 ⇒ 55.
  • Mana regeneration 11.5 ⇒ 13.

Mordekaiser

  • E cooldown 24-12 ⇒ 22-10.

Olaf

  • Base health 597 ⇒ 575.
  • Passive attack speed 0-100% ⇒ 0-70% based on missing health.

Pantheon

  • Q deals 70% damage to minions ⇒ minions and monsters, cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 13-8.

Rammus

  • E cooldown 12-10s ⇒ 12s.

Riven

  • E cooldown 12-8 ⇒ 10-6.

Seraphine

  • Passive note damage 5-20 ⇒ 4-16.
  • W base shield 60-120 ⇒ 50-100, Seraphine shield 90-180 ⇒ 75-150.

Shyvana

  • Q ability power ratio 0% ⇒ 40%.
  • W movement speed ability power ratio 0% ⇒ 8% per 100 ability power.

Singed

  • Q ability power ratio 80% ⇒ 90% (over 2 seconds).

Sylas

  • Q mana cost 50-75 ⇒ 55.
  • W damage 65-205 (+85% ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+90% ability power).

Taliyah

  • Passive movement speed 12-40% ⇒ 20-45%.
  • Q stone damage to monsters after the first 100% ⇒ 80%.

Udyr

  • R aura damage 50-300 ⇒ 50-275 (over 4 seconds).

Vladimir

  • R cooldown 150-120 ⇒ 120.

Rell (minor rework)

  • W damage 70-210 (+40 bonus ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+60 bonus ability power), shield 40-160 (+13% max health) ⇒ 20-120 (+13% max health).
  • Passive armor 10% ⇒ 20%, magic resist 10 ⇒ 20%, additional damage 10-70 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 10-70 (+40% ability power).
  • E allied armor 10% ⇒ 5%, allied magic resist 10% ⇒ 5%, damage 80-240 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 80-200 (+40% ability power).
  • R damage 120-280 (+70% ability power) ⇒ 120-280 (+110% ability power).

Items

Banshee’s Veil

  • Ability power 65 ⇒ 80.
  • Cost 2500 ⇒ 2600.

Chemtech Purifier

  • Ability haste 15 ⇒ 20.
  • [New] Healing or shielding an ally will cause their next damage to inflict 60% Grievous Wounds for three seconds.

Deadman’s Plate

  • Health 475 ⇒ 400.

Eclipse

  • Shield 150 (75 ranged) ⇒ 180 (90 ranged).
  • Omnivamp 10% ⇒ 5-10% by champion level.

Force of Nature

  • Movement speed per stack 6 (max 30) ⇒ 8 (max 40).

Frozen Heart

  • Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.
  • Armor 80 ⇒ 70.

Goredrinker

  • Active heal 12% ⇒ 8% missing health.

Horizon Focus

  • Ability power 100 ⇒ 115.
  • Hypershot minimum range 750 ⇒ 700.

Immortal Shieldbow

  • Attack damage 50 ⇒ 60.
  • Attack speed 15% ⇒ 20%.

Ironspike Whip

  • Removed: “Minions and monsters take double damage below 50% health.”

Leeching Leer

  • Omnivamp 10% ⇒ 5%.
  • Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

  • Armor penetration 25% ⇒ 35%.

Phantom Dancer

  • Attack damage 0 ⇒ 20.
  • Attack speed 45 ⇒ 25%.
  • Long sword replaces Dagger in build.
  • Max stacks to get bonus attack speed 5 ⇒ 3.
  • Bonus attack speed at max stacks 40% ⇒ 30%.

Ravenous Hydra

  • Omnivamp 15% ⇒ 8-16% per champion level.

Riftmaker

  • Omnivamp 15% ⇒ 8-16% by champion level.
  • Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Silvermere Dawn

  • Coming soon…

Staff of Flowing Water

  • Ability power 60 ⇒ 50.

Sterak’s Gage

  • Base shield 200 ⇒ 100.
  • Shield duration 5s ⇒ 4s.

Verdant Barrier

  • Passive reworked: “Killing a united grants one (1) magic resist (max 15).”
  • Cost 1200 ⇒ 1000.

Zhonya’s Hourglass

  • Seekers cost 900 ⇒ 1000.
  • Total cost 2500 ⇒ 2600.