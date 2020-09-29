TFT Patch 10.20 early patch notes: balance changes, release, more

TFT Patch 10.20 is here, and so are the first major balance changes for TFT Fates. Riot have targeted two traits in particular for nerfs, while a handful of underpowered units will be getting a leg-up. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fates has now been on live servers for two weeks, and Riot are pretty pleased with where it has landed so far.

Advertisement

“We’re very happy with the state of balance so far, with what’s arguably the most varied meta on release we’ve seen for TFT so far,” League design director Meddler said on September 25.

The first Fates patch is right around the corner. Here's the TFT Patch 10.20 Preview! pic.twitter.com/F80EBDjUTy — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) September 25, 2020

However, they are keeping their eye on the power balance keenly. One slip and it could descend into madness. That’s why Riot are treading around TFT Patch 10.20 carefully, with needed but measured changes to Dusk, Spirit, Moonlight, and more.

Advertisement

When does TFT Patch 10.20 release?

TFT Patch 10.20 is expected to come on schedule, at the same time as League Patch 10.20. The update should ship live on September 30, at around 8am local time depending on your server location.

Before that though, the servers must come down. There will be maintenance running for three hours before the update shoots live, so be sure to get your last games in before 5am local time.

Dusk & Spirit targeted as two traits dominate meta

The TFT Fates meta has been pretty open thanks to the Chosen mechanic. However, there've been two traits pulling ahead of the rest ⁠— Dusk and Spirit. The spell power and attack speed buffing traits have given defensive units a lot of offensive power.

Advertisement

Riot are toning that back a bit. For Dusk, the TFT devs are nerfing its spell power bonuses at six units, to make it less powerful late. Riven, as one of the strongest champions in the set, is also losing some of her shielding and damage at three-star. This will stop Dusk from being an automatic win condition with enough of a high roll.

As for Spirit, Riot are toning down its attack speed at four units. This should hopefully decrease the power of certain sharpshooter comps that have risen up with Spirit. It’ll also be a huge nerf to Ahri’s ability to stack her board wipe.

Cultist is also getting a slight nerf, but only at lower levels. The 3-unit Galio will have slightly less HP and AD, making it less of a threat in the early game, and less of a splashable trait late.

Advertisement

Moonlight buffed early with changes to Aphelios, Diana, Lissandra

Moonlight is meant to be a composition built around one four-star hypercarry. However, despite its incredible power at full build, it falls off very hard early.

Riot are solving this problem by buffing individual Moonlight units early. Aphelios, Diana, and Lissandra are all getting buffs to their one and two-star forms. Aphelios will get extra turret duration, Diana more orbs, and Lissandra more spell damage.

The TFT devs don’t just have their eyes on Moonlight though. Fortune, Keeper, and Mage are also in line for buffs in the first big Fates update. Nami, Vayne, Annie, Hecarim, Jax, Xin Zhao, Yuumi, Shen, Lee Sin, and Yone are also getting a leg-up.

Read more: TFT Fates battle pass details

On the flipside, Veigar and Sett are sliding down the nerf column. Sett has been one of the most potent five-cost units in the game, but he will have a sharp increase on his ability mana cost added, reducing the amount of slams he can do in a round.

You can find the full early patch notes for TFT Patch 10.20 below, courtesy of Mortdog. We will update this with the official notes once the patch goes live.

TFT Patch 10.20 early notes

Champions

Tier 1

Diana

Ability orbs increased from 3/4/6/10 to 4/5/6/10

Lissandra

Ability damage increased from 300/400/600/900 to 350/450/600/900

Nami

Stun duration increased from 2/2.5/3 to 2.5/3/4

Vayne

Attack speed increased from 0.8 to 0.9

Tier 2

Annie

Ability damage increased from 200/300/450 to 250/350/450

Ability shield increased from 400/600/900 to 500/700/900

Aphelios

Ability duration increased from 6/7/8/11 to 7/8/9/11

Hecarim

Ability healing increased from 250/350/500 to 250/400/600

Jax

Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.75

Mana lowered from 50/125 to 50/100

Tier 3

Jinx

Spell is now an actual spell instead of auto-attack override. Adds mana lock for 1 second after stun.



Veigar

Targeting changed to lowest total health

Spell power per kill lowered from 1/2/5 to 1/2/4

Spell damage lowered from 500/650/1150 to 500/650/1000

Xin Zhao

Mana lowered from 0/50 to 0/30

Spell now goes through auto-attack system Counts as single attack for Shiv and Rageblade Healing comes from Bloodthirster, not Gunblade



Yuumi

Spell healing increased from 30/45/60% to 30/45/75%

Bonus attack speed increased from 30/40/50% to 30/40/60%

Tier 4

Riven

Spell shield and damage lowered from 175/250/1000 to 175/250/750

Wave damage lowered from 300/450/2000 to 300/450/1500

Shen

Armor increased from 50 to 60

Mana lowered from 60/125 to 50/100

Shield and taunt duration increased from 4/4/4 to 4/4/8

Tier 5

Lee Sin

Mana lowered from 0/50 to 0/40

Sett

Mana increased from 50/125 to 75/175

Yone

Mana lowered from 0/100 to 0/80

Zilean

Can no longer ult himself (can ult other Zileans)

Traits

Cultist

Galio health lowered from 1800 to 1600

Galio AD lowered from 150 to 125

Dusk

6 unit spell power lowered from 50/75% to 40/70%

Fortune

Increased the approximate gold value of 3 unit Fortune at all levels, and removed "All Gold" drops at higher levels of losses.

Spatulas can drop from 5 losses on.

6 unit loot table average value increased from 9.25 gold to 10.25 gold.

Added very rare "Jackpot"

Keeper

6 unit shield value increased from 325 to 400

Mage

3 unit spell power increased from 70% to 80%

Spirit

4 unit attack speed lowered from 90% to 80%

Items

Luden's Echo

Damage increased from 180 to 200

Statikk Shiv

Damage increased from 80 to 85

Sunfire Cape

Tick rate lowered from every 1 second to every 2 seconds

Systems

Combat Recap

Can now see Damage Blocked (armor and magic resist) and Shields & Healing graphs

Rolling Odds

Level 8: 14/20/35/25/6 > 14/25/35/20/6

Bug fixes