TFT Patch 10.20 to feature Dusk nerfs, Moonlight buffs, more

The TFT Fates meta is slowly falling into place, and Riot are ready to shake things up in Patch 10.20. Their initial focus is on two traits in particular, Dusk and Moonlight, as they plan on nerfing the former and buffing the latter.

TFT Fates has now been on live servers for a week. Many have praised it for being the best set since Teamfight Tactics launched in 2019, with the Chosen mechanic making games more exciting and unpredictable.

However, despite this, there’s been a few compositions that have risen to the top. Riot are keeping their eyes on the power rankings though, and are set to tune two traits in particular in Patch 10.20: Dusk and Moonlight.

Dusk nerfed after dominating meta

As the meta has settled down since the beginning of the set, one comp has arguably reigned supreme ⁠— Dusk. The spell power increases mean that you can still build defensively on a lot of your carries and dish out tons of damage.

This is especially evident with Riven, who is one of the strongest units in Fates. However, in Patch 10.20, all five Dusk units are having their power toned down. Riot are dropping the six unit spell power from 50% for all and 75% for Dusk units, down to 40% and 70%.

This change won’t take the trait out of the meta, but it’ll at least make 6 Dusk comps a little bit less powerful in the late game.

Aphelios, Lissandra, and Diana buffs good for Moonlight comps

Moonlight has fallen a bit flat, outside of Aphelios. It’s very reliant on hitting power early, but if you fail to get those 3-star units, you’re likely to fail. However, Riot are set on changing this in TFT Patch 10.20.

Diana will now get more orbs with her ability at 1-star and 2-star, making her more powerful early. Lissandra is also getting extra damage at the same levels, while Aphelios is also getting a buff to his turret duration all the way up to 3-star.

These changes might open up some flexibility in Moonlight comps, and make them a bit more powerful in the early game when things are just getting set up.

Annie and Hecarim are also on the buff list, with Annie getting extra damage and shielding, while Hecarim is getting extra healing.

You can find the full preview changes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep this updated throughout the PBE cycle until Patch 10.20 launches on September 30.

TFT Patch 10.20 preview notes

Champions

Tier 1

Diana

Ability orbs increased from 3/4/6/10 to 4/5/6/10

Lissandra

Ability damage increased from 300/400/600/900 to 350/450/600/900

Secondary damage increased from 150/200/300/450 to 175/225/300/450

Tier 2

Annie

Ability damage increased from 200/300/450 to 250/350/450

Ability shield increased from 400/600/900 to 500/700/900

Aphelios

Ability duration increased from 6/7/8/11 to 7/8/9/11

Hecarim

Ability healing increased from 250/350/500 to 250/400/600

Traits

Dusk