TFT Patch 10.19: Fates hits live, early notes, release timing, more

TFT Fates is finally hitting live servers in Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.19. Everything is arriving on schedule, with a host of new champions, a new Chosen mechanic, and a whole new way to play Riot’s League of Legends-inspired autobattler.

Out with Galaxies, it’s time to choose your fate. Teamfight Tactics’ Galaxies set is driving out into the sunset, and with it, a new dawn is arriving with Fates. The autobattler’s fourth set since its release in 2019 has been widely praised on the PBE, and now, it’s time to go live.

Advertisement

58 new champions, dozens of new origins and classes, an all-new Chosen mechanic, and a fresh battle pass bigger than any before it awaits players after TFT Patch 10.19. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does TFT Patch 10.19 go live?

TFT Patch 10.19 is all set to be pushed live on Wednesday, September 16. The patch should swap over at around 8am local time, depending on where your server is located. Before then, the servers will go down for three hours at around 5am to implement the changes.

Advertisement

If you are grinding TFT Galaxies, be sure to get your final game in before then and try to get that next rank, or finish that battle pass. After Patch 10.19 goes live, you will not be able to play the set again.

TFT Fates launches

It’s been the big talking point for weeks in Teamfight Tactics, and now it’s time for it to go live. Teamfight Tactics’ fourth set, titled Fates, will be shipped live on TFT Patch 10.19. This marks the start of a new battle pass, all-new mechanics, and a new way to play the autobattler.

To help guide you through this set, here’s a breakdown of everything coming.

Advertisement

58 new champions, dozens of new origins and classes

TFT Fates is the biggest set yet, with nearly 60 champions arriving on Patch 10.19. While some old faces like Vayne, Maokai, Kennen, and Akali return, there’s also some new blood like Yone and Lillia.

Fates has a heavy spirit-based theme. There’s even an origin named Spirit. Ninjas are back after a notable absence since Set 1. There are also new origins like Cultist, which summons a mega Galio to carry your team, and Warlord, buffing you up as you win more battles.

Class-wise, the usual suspects like Assassin, Mage, Mystic, and Vanguard have returned, albeit some have been changed slightly. There are also some new additions, like the attack damage reducing Dazzler, or the attack speed slowing Adept.

Advertisement

Chosen mechanic replaces Galaxies

There’s also an all-new set mechanic that you’ll need to play around every game. The Chosen mechanic is different to previous sets ⁠— buffing up individual units and their compositions, instead of changing the board for everyone.

You’ll have the chance to choose the Chosen champion you want when it pops up in your shop. It’ll automatically be two-star, have a double trait, and extra stats on top of that. They can help you build out team comps with less units, or gun for those juicy nine-unit bonuses.

Once you pick a Chosen, no more Chosens will appear in your shop until you sell yours. It’s worth sometimes getting an early Chosen, and then upgrading it as the game progresses. However, don’t build your entire game plan around one Chosen, as you might not find it.

Fates pass with new Little Legends, booms, arenas, more

Finally, the new set means a new pass too. The TFT Fates pass is bigger than any other pass added to Teamfight Tactics, with 45 tiers of rewards including Little Legends, booms, arenas, and more.

It costs 1295 RP for the Pass+, which will drastically increase the amount of rewards you can redeem. If you want to get your hands on the limited edition Little Legends, you’ll need to upgrade from the free track.

Read more: TFT Fates battle pass details

We’ve got a summary of all the patch notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will add the more in-depth notes once Riot sends the patch live in Oceania.

TFT Patch 10.19 early notes

New champions

Aatrox: 4 cost Cultist Vanguard

Ahri: 4 cost Spirit Mage

Akali: 3 cost Ninja Assassin

Annie: 2 cost Fortune Mage

Aphelios: 2 cost Moonlight Hunter

Ashe: 4 cost Elderwood Hunter

Azir: 5 cost Warlord Keeper Emperor

Cassiopeia: 4 cost Dusk Mystic

Diana: 1 cost Moonlight Assassin

Elise: 1 cost Cultist Keeper

Evelynn: 3 cost Cultist Shade

Ezreal: 5 cost Elderwood Dazzler

Fiora: 1 cost Enlightened Duelist

Garen: 1 cost Warlord Vanguard

Hecarim: 2 cost Elderwood Vanguard

Irelia: 3 cost Enlightened Divine Adept

Janna: 2 cost Enlightened Mystic

Jarvan IV: 2 cost Warlord Keeper

Jax: 2 cost Divine Duelist

Jhin: 4 cost Cultist Sharpshooter

Jinx: 3 cost Fortune Sharpshooter

Kalista: 3 cost Cultist Duelist

Katarina: 3 cost Warlord Fortune Assassin

Kayn: 5 cost Tormented Shade

Kennen: 3 cost Ninja Keeper

Kindred: 3 cost Spirit Hunter

Lee Sin: 5 cost Divine Duelist

Lillia: 5 cost Dusk Mage

Lissandra: 1 cost Moonlight Dazzler

Lulu: 2 cost Elderwood Mage

Lux: 3 cost Divine Dazzler

Maokai: 1 cost Elderwood Brawler

Morgana: 4 cost Enlightened Dazzler

Nami: 1 cost Enlightened Mage

Nidalee: 1 cost Warlord Sharpshooter

Nunu: 3 cost Elderwood Brawler

Pyke: 2 cost Cultist Assasin

Riven: 4 cost Dusk Keeper

Sejuani: 4 cost Fortune Vanguard

Sett: 5 cost The Boss Brawler

Shen: 4 cost Ninja Adept

Sylas: 2 cost Moonlight Brawler

Tahm Kench: 1 cost Fortune Brawler

Talon: 4 cost Enlightened Assassin

Teemo: 2 cost Spirit Sharpshooter

Thresh: 2 cost Dusk Vanguard

Twisted Fate: 1 cost Cultist Mage

Vayne: 1 cost Dusk Sharpshooter

Veigar: 3 cost Elderwood Mage

Vi: 2 cost Warlord Brawler

Warwick: 4 cost Divine Brawler Hunter

Wukong: 1 cost Divine Vanguard

Xin Zhao: 3 cost Warlord Duelist

Yasuo: 1 cost Exile Duelist

Yone: 5 cost Exile Adept

Yuumi: 3 cost Spirit Mystic

Zed: 2 cost Ninja Shade

Zilean: 5 cost Cultist Mystic

New origins

Cultist: summons Galio at under 50% health, slamming into the enemy team

Divine: after attacking or being taken to low health, become ascended and deal bonus true damage

Dusk: increase all allies spell power

Enlightened: increased mana generation

Elderwood: stacking armor, magic resist, attack damage, and spell power over combat

Exile: bonus shielding and healing if not placed next to allied unit at start of round

Fortune: bonus orbs for winning combat

Moonlight: level up lowest star level Moonlight champion (can go to four-star)

Ninja: gain bonus attack damage and spell power

Spirit: allies gain attack speed based off spell mana cost

Warlord: bonus health and spell power, stacking with each victory

The Boss: removes Sett from combat after dropping below 40% health to heal up, coming back Pumped Up

Tormented: gives Kayn the option to transform after three combats into Darkin or Shadow Assassin.

New classes