TFT Patch 10.19: Fates hits live, early notes, release timing, more

TFT Fates is finally hitting live servers in Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.19. Everything is arriving on schedule, with a host of new champions, a new Chosen mechanic, and a whole new way to play Riot’s League of Legends-inspired autobattler.
Out with Galaxies, it’s time to choose your fate. Teamfight Tactics’ Galaxies set is driving out into the sunset, and with it, a new dawn is arriving with Fates. The autobattler’s fourth set since its release in 2019 has been widely praised on the PBE, and now, it’s time to go live.
58 new champions, dozens of new origins and classes, an all-new Chosen mechanic, and a fresh battle pass bigger than any before it awaits players after TFT Patch 10.19. Here’s everything you need to know.
When does TFT Patch 10.19 go live?
TFT Patch 10.19 is all set to be pushed live on Wednesday, September 16. The patch should swap over at around 8am local time, depending on where your server is located. Before then, the servers will go down for three hours at around 5am to implement the changes.
If you are grinding TFT Galaxies, be sure to get your final game in before then and try to get that next rank, or finish that battle pass. After Patch 10.19 goes live, you will not be able to play the set again.
TFT Fates launches
It’s been the big talking point for weeks in Teamfight Tactics, and now it’s time for it to go live. Teamfight Tactics’ fourth set, titled Fates, will be shipped live on TFT Patch 10.19. This marks the start of a new battle pass, all-new mechanics, and a new way to play the autobattler.
To help guide you through this set, here’s a breakdown of everything coming.
58 new champions, dozens of new origins and classes
TFT Fates is the biggest set yet, with nearly 60 champions arriving on Patch 10.19. While some old faces like Vayne, Maokai, Kennen, and Akali return, there’s also some new blood like Yone and Lillia.
Fates has a heavy spirit-based theme. There’s even an origin named Spirit. Ninjas are back after a notable absence since Set 1. There are also new origins like Cultist, which summons a mega Galio to carry your team, and Warlord, buffing you up as you win more battles.
Class-wise, the usual suspects like Assassin, Mage, Mystic, and Vanguard have returned, albeit some have been changed slightly. There are also some new additions, like the attack damage reducing Dazzler, or the attack speed slowing Adept.
Chosen mechanic replaces Galaxies
There’s also an all-new set mechanic that you’ll need to play around every game. The Chosen mechanic is different to previous sets — buffing up individual units and their compositions, instead of changing the board for everyone.
You’ll have the chance to choose the Chosen champion you want when it pops up in your shop. It’ll automatically be two-star, have a double trait, and extra stats on top of that. They can help you build out team comps with less units, or gun for those juicy nine-unit bonuses.
Once you pick a Chosen, no more Chosens will appear in your shop until you sell yours. It’s worth sometimes getting an early Chosen, and then upgrading it as the game progresses. However, don’t build your entire game plan around one Chosen, as you might not find it.
Fates pass with new Little Legends, booms, arenas, more
Finally, the new set means a new pass too. The TFT Fates pass is bigger than any other pass added to Teamfight Tactics, with 45 tiers of rewards including Little Legends, booms, arenas, and more.
It costs 1295 RP for the Pass+, which will drastically increase the amount of rewards you can redeem. If you want to get your hands on the limited edition Little Legends, you’ll need to upgrade from the free track.
TFT Patch 10.19 early notes
TFT Patch 10.19 early notes
New champions
- Aatrox: 4 cost Cultist Vanguard
- Ahri: 4 cost Spirit Mage
- Akali: 3 cost Ninja Assassin
- Annie: 2 cost Fortune Mage
- Aphelios: 2 cost Moonlight Hunter
- Ashe: 4 cost Elderwood Hunter
- Azir: 5 cost Warlord Keeper Emperor
- Cassiopeia: 4 cost Dusk Mystic
- Diana: 1 cost Moonlight Assassin
- Elise: 1 cost Cultist Keeper
- Evelynn: 3 cost Cultist Shade
- Ezreal: 5 cost Elderwood Dazzler
- Fiora: 1 cost Enlightened Duelist
- Garen: 1 cost Warlord Vanguard
- Hecarim: 2 cost Elderwood Vanguard
- Irelia: 3 cost Enlightened Divine Adept
- Janna: 2 cost Enlightened Mystic
- Jarvan IV: 2 cost Warlord Keeper
- Jax: 2 cost Divine Duelist
- Jhin: 4 cost Cultist Sharpshooter
- Jinx: 3 cost Fortune Sharpshooter
- Kalista: 3 cost Cultist Duelist
- Katarina: 3 cost Warlord Fortune Assassin
- Kayn: 5 cost Tormented Shade
- Kennen: 3 cost Ninja Keeper
- Kindred: 3 cost Spirit Hunter
- Lee Sin: 5 cost Divine Duelist
- Lillia: 5 cost Dusk Mage
- Lissandra: 1 cost Moonlight Dazzler
- Lulu: 2 cost Elderwood Mage
- Lux: 3 cost Divine Dazzler
- Maokai: 1 cost Elderwood Brawler
- Morgana: 4 cost Enlightened Dazzler
- Nami: 1 cost Enlightened Mage
- Nidalee: 1 cost Warlord Sharpshooter
- Nunu: 3 cost Elderwood Brawler
- Pyke: 2 cost Cultist Assasin
- Riven: 4 cost Dusk Keeper
- Sejuani: 4 cost Fortune Vanguard
- Sett: 5 cost The Boss Brawler
- Shen: 4 cost Ninja Adept
- Sylas: 2 cost Moonlight Brawler
- Tahm Kench: 1 cost Fortune Brawler
- Talon: 4 cost Enlightened Assassin
- Teemo: 2 cost Spirit Sharpshooter
- Thresh: 2 cost Dusk Vanguard
- Twisted Fate: 1 cost Cultist Mage
- Vayne: 1 cost Dusk Sharpshooter
- Veigar: 3 cost Elderwood Mage
- Vi: 2 cost Warlord Brawler
- Warwick: 4 cost Divine Brawler Hunter
- Wukong: 1 cost Divine Vanguard
- Xin Zhao: 3 cost Warlord Duelist
- Yasuo: 1 cost Exile Duelist
- Yone: 5 cost Exile Adept
- Yuumi: 3 cost Spirit Mystic
- Zed: 2 cost Ninja Shade
- Zilean: 5 cost Cultist Mystic
New origins
- Cultist: summons Galio at under 50% health, slamming into the enemy team
- Divine: after attacking or being taken to low health, become ascended and deal bonus true damage
- Dusk: increase all allies spell power
- Enlightened: increased mana generation
- Elderwood: stacking armor, magic resist, attack damage, and spell power over combat
- Exile: bonus shielding and healing if not placed next to allied unit at start of round
- Fortune: bonus orbs for winning combat
- Moonlight: level up lowest star level Moonlight champion (can go to four-star)
- Ninja: gain bonus attack damage and spell power
- Spirit: allies gain attack speed based off spell mana cost
- Warlord: bonus health and spell power, stacking with each victory
- The Boss: removes Sett from combat after dropping below 40% health to heal up, coming back Pumped Up
- Tormented: gives Kayn the option to transform after three combats into Darkin or Shadow Assassin.
New classes
- Adept: reduce enemy attack speed
- Assassin: increased crit chance and damage
- Brawler: increased max health
- Dazzler: reduce enemy attack damage
- Duelist: increased attack speed, stacking with each attack
- Emperor: deploy two additional units that move separately to Azir
- Hunter: bonus damage against lowest health enemy
- Keeper: increased shielding at start of round
- Mage: can cast twice and have increased spell power
- Mystic: increased magic resist
- Shade: teleport to enemy backline, stealthing every third attack to do more damage
- Sharpshooter: attacks ricochet to nearby enemies, dealing more damage
- Vanguard: increased armor