TFT Patch 10.18 early notes: release time, balance changes, more

TFT Patch 10.18 is almost here, and so is the new set, Fates. This update marks Galaxies’ last hurrah, with a final set of balance changes to Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, and Ezreal, as well as a new Big Bang galaxy.

Galaxies has been the one and only set for Teamfight Tactics for six months now. Time really does fly sometimes. While the game has felt completely new since the Mid-Set update, it’s time to retire the set.

Advertisement

Patch 10.18 is supposed to be Galaxies’ final hurrah before TFT Fates, and let’s just say ⁠— it’s going out with a big bang. A new galaxy, aptly titled the Big Bang, is the headline act of the final Galaxies update, before TFT Fates drops on Patch 10.19 on September 16.

When does TFT Patch 10.18 release?

TFT Patch 10.18 is set to release on all servers on Wednesday, September 2. Typically, the updates are shipped out at 8am local time, depending on what server you play on.

Advertisement

Matchmade queues will shut off three hours ahead of time to prepare for the update, so if you’re up late, be sure to get your final game in before 5am.

The servers will be back online shortly after 8am. The full, official patch notes will be released when Oceanic servers come up.

New Big Bang galaxy, buffs to Cassiopeia, Mordekaiser, Ezreal

TFT Patch 10.18 doesn’t feature a lot of major changes. The new Big Bang galaxy is the major hallmark of the final update for Set 3. Players will be treated to one of their most game-changing battlefields yet.

Advertisement

In the Big Bang galaxy, players get a free reroll every round, a free Force of Nature at 3-1, and an orb on every minion and monster kill. The Big Bang galaxy will appear 20% of the time on Patch 10.18. It also replaces Dwarf Planet, so no more shrunken boards.

Three champions are also getting buffs to help tweak the meta slightly ahead of TFT Worlds. Cassiopeia is getting more Spell Damage at all levels, while Ezreal and Mordekaiser are getting base attack damage and magic resist increases.

Final update before TFT Fates

If you want to muck around with the Galaxies, be sure to do it sooner rather than later. On September 16, when Patch 10.19 drops, TFT Galaxies will be gone for good. Set 4, titled Fates, will be replacing it on live servers.

Advertisement

Fates will feature 58 new champions, an abundance of new traits and classes, and the all-new Chosen mechanic. It’ll be an entirely different experience to TFT Galaxies ⁠— which will be a breath of fresh air for players.

Better start planning — Fates is coming to PBE on September 1 and live on Patch 10.19. What comp are you running first?



🌸Download here: https://t.co/FXqsVW8RY6 pic.twitter.com/HUB9U55Ng4 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) August 31, 2020

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.18 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog’s rundown earlier this week. We will update these with the final, official notes once they drop at around 11am PT on September 1.

TFT Patch 10.18 early notes

Champions

Tier 2

Mordekaiser

Magic resist: 35 > 40

Tier 3

Cassiopeia

Spell damage: 700/1500/3500 > 750/1600/4000

Ezreal

Attack damage: 50 > 55

Systems

New Galaxy: The Big Bang Players receive a free reroll each round, a Force of Nature when Stage 3 begins, and loot orbs from all minions and monsters. 20% chance to play on The Big Bang on Patch 10.18.

Dwarf Planet removed

Bug fixes