TFT Patch 10.16 to feature Battlecast buffs, three-star changes, more

The Teamfight Tactics update numbers are getting big with TFT Patch 10.16 just around the corner, with the Galaxies set nearing its eventual conclusion. However, Riot has a few more curveballs to throw into the mix, including a potential meta shift with numerous three-star buffs on their way.

Between Mechs, Protectors, and certain hypercarries like Jinx, the TFT Galaxies meta has been pretty solved for most of the set. While it’s fluctuated here and there, the premise behind most compositions has been the same.

Advertisement

The meta hasn’t been boring by any stretch of the imagination, but players could be in for a shock on TFT Patch 10.16. While there are certain smaller buffs for traits and champions, a trend has been found ⁠— three star units are getting buffed massively, and a hyper roll meta could be on the way.

All this and more are what’s to be expected for the next Teamfight Tactics patch update, which is set to drop on Wednesday, August 5.

Advertisement

Underpowered Battlecast trait receives more buffs

Battlecast has been buffed and buffed again since the Mid-Set update in TFT Galaxies. The new trait has fallen flat, and while specific units like Urgot have found their way into the meta, the others haven’t.

Riot are planning on giving the trait yet another leg up in TFT Patch 10.16. The unit healing and damage at four, six, and eight units will be increased by 20, 70, and 220 respectively for every 10 instances of dealing or taking damage.

Battlecast units Illaoi and Nocturne will also be receiving individual buffs. Illaoi’s ability damage and resistance steal will be increased drastically at three stars, while Nocturne will also be receiving a damage boost at max rank.

Advertisement

Major three-star unit buffs sparks concerns about new hyper roll meta

Speaking of Illaoi and Nocturne’s three-star buffs, they are somewhat of a trend on TFT Patch 10.16. Riot are seemingly looking to increase the power of maxed-out champions by shipping numerous buffs to units at all costs.

In total, 21 of the game’s units are being buffed. All of these changes will have some effect on their stats at three stars, mostly targeting ability damage. This includes the likes of Riven, who is getting increased shields and damage, Vayne with extra AD, and Nautilus with longer stuns.

Read more: How to gain Spirit Bonds favor with champions in Spirit Blossom event

These changes ⁠— and the amount being shipped ⁠— has concerned players about potentially falling back into a hyper roll meta. While Riot has been public in saying they believe the current TFT meta is in a good spot, these changes could swing the tides of battle as we near the end of the Galaxies set.

Advertisement

You can find the full list of current planned changes for TFT Patch 10.16 below, courtesy of [email protected]. The patch is expected to drop on August 5.

TFT Patch 10.16 preview notes

Champions

Tier 1

Illaoi

Ability damage increased from 125/200/325 to 125/200/500

Armor & MR steal increased from 30/40/60 to 30/50/90

Leona

Ability damage reduction increased from 40/80/200 to 40/80/400

Malphite

Shield increased from 40/45/60% to 40/45/70%

Nocturne

Ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500

Poppy

Ability damage increased from 100/150/200 to 100/150/225

Shield value increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450

Tier 2

Ahri

Ability damage increased from 175/250/375 to 175/250/425

Annie

Ability damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700

Shield value increased from 400/500/700 to 400/500/800

Blitzcrank

Ability damage increased from 200/350/850 to 200/350/1500

Darius

Ability damage increased from 400/550/800 to 400/550/850

Mordekaiser

Shield value increased from 350/500/800 to 350/500/950

Nautilus

Ability damage increased from 100/200/400 to 100/200/500

Stun duration increased from 3/3/5 to 3/3/6

Shen

Ability duration increased from 2.5/3/5 to 2.5/3/6

Magic resist increased from 15/30/45 to 15/30/90

Zed

Attack damage steal increased from 20/25/40% to 20/33/50%

Tier 3

Ezreal

Ability damage increased from 100/150/400 to 100/175/800

Rumble

Ability damage increased from 500/750/1500 to 500/750/1800

Vayne

Ability AD increased from 175/200/225% to 175/200/275%

Vi

Ability damage increased from 350/550/1100 to 350/550/1350

Knock up damage increased from 150/200/500 to 150/200/600

Tier 4

Gnar

Mega Gnar health increased from 750/1250/4000 to 750/1250/5000

Riven

Ability damage increased from 100/150/450 to 100/150/600

Shield value increased from 200/350/1000 to 200/350/1200

Soraka

Heal lowered from 375/550/20000 to 325/500/20000

Wukong

Stun duration increased from 2/2/5 to 2/2/7

Tier 5

Janna

Stun duration changed from 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/10

Traits

Infiltrator

6 unit attack speed increased from 120% to 150%

Battlecast

4 unit healing or damage increased from 180 to 200

6 unit healing or damage increased from 480 to 550

8 unit healing or damage increased from 880 to 1100

Rebel

9 unit shield value increased from 330 to 400

9 unit AD increased from 15 to 20

Celestial

2 unit healing lowered from 20% to 15%

Star Guardian

9 unit mana increased from 45 to 60

Dark Star