TFT Patch 10.13 to remove Medium Legends, Nerf Mystic, Cybernetic, more

Riot Games has revealed an early look at Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Patch 10.13 which features a ton of buffs and nerfs for different champions, traits, and items, as well as the removal of the Medium Legends Galaxy.

Following the massive 10.12 update for TFT on June 19, which shook things up with the removal of Valkyries and Void champions from the game, Riot has now revealed what they have planned for the next stage of the Galaxies season.

Patch 10.13 will include a good mix of adjustments and balancing changes, as well as the removal of Galaxy modes that was recently added to TFT, Medium Legends, which starts players off with more health points than usual.

Riot released a list of tentative changes for the upcoming patch on June 19, revealing that they would be adding a new 'Binary Star' Galaxy, that will only allow champions to hold two items instead of three.

There are many buffs listed in the upcoming patch for different items, traits, and champions, with characters such as Illaoi, Xayah, and Bard all set to receive a boost on June 24.

Nerfs are also coming to three different traits: Blademaster, Cybernetic, and Mystic, as well as a wide range of champions which could shift the meta in TFT.

There are also adjustments planned for Gnar, who was only just added to the Teamfight Tactics in the latest mid-set update, with his stun effect expected to be slightly reduced as well as receiving some health and damage buffs in 10.13.

Urgot and Vanguard adjustments are noticeably absent from the list after many TFT players have deemed them to be overpowered in the current state of the game.

It is worth noting that more changes could be made to TFT's patch 10.13 ahead of its release on June 24, however, with only a few days remaining it is likely that players will have to put up with Urgot and Vanguard for a bit longer. You can find the full preview of Teamfight Tactics' 10.13 patch below.

TFT 10.13 early patch notes

Traits

Buff

Battlecast

Dark Star

Infiltrator

Nerf

Blademaster

Cybernetic

Mystic

Champions

Buff

Bard

Darius

Gnar

Illaoi

Kog’Maw

Nocturne

Xayah

Nerf

Cassiopeia

Ekko

Fizz

Jayce

Jinx

Master Yi

Nautilus

Riven

Teemo

Thresh

Items

Buff

Bloodthirster

Hextech Gunblade

Jeweled Gauntlet

Statikk Shiv

ZZ’rot Portal

Galaxies