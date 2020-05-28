TFT Patch 10.11 buffs Chrono, nerfs Xayah, adds new Galaxy, more

Teamfight Tactics’ (TFT) final patch before the mid-set update is here. Patch 10.11 will see nerfs dished out to Xayah and Kayle, a buff to Chrono, and the addition of a new Littler Legends Galaxy.

While there won’t be too much of a meta shift off the back of this patch, some strong carries will have the wind taken out of their sails.

Xayah and Kayle nerfed

Xayah and Kayle have been the cornerstones of two of TFT’s most oppressive compositions. However, in Patch 10.11, they are getting their power toned down.

Their mana costs are both being increased to 70, which means they should take a bit longer in a fight to get online. While it’s not a direct hit to their damage, it’s a reduction in their DPS.

Caitlyn, Graves, Blitzcrank, and Last Whisper all also received nerfs in Patch 10.11 ⁠— mostly to ability damage.

Chrono attack speed buff

The buffs to Chrono units as a whole are the most notable on Patch 10.11. At four and six units, the attack speed buff will stack quicker ⁠— 3.5 seconds for four units, and 1.5 seconds for six units.

The half-second shaved off of both tiers will make a huge impact as fights drag on. For the case of a four-unit Chrono composition, it’s an extra tick if you can be in the fight for 28 seconds. For six-Chrono compos, it's every 6 seconds.

Outside of Chrono, Infiltrators got an adjustment to jump immediately as combat starts, not slightly after. Lucian got extra damage on his ability at three-star, Master Yi received an attack speed buff, and Cho’Gath has some extra starting mana.

New Littler Legends Galaxy

The Medium Legends Galaxy added a few patches ago gave players more life. Well, now we’ve gone backwards with the Littler Legends Galaxy.

In this new battlefield, players will spawn with 15% less health. Every player will start the game off with 85 health, making the early game a high-risk battle.

If you can navigate your way safely through the early game without losing too much health, you’ll be well equipped for the late game. However, if you choose to run a loss streak, prepare to fall out earlier than expected.

You can find the full Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11 notes below.

Here's the TFT Patch 10.11 Preview! Looking at some light bonks from the buff and nerf bats this time around. pic.twitter.com/QijICSn4yx — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) May 22, 2020

Champions

Tier 1 Champions

Caitlyn Ace in the Hole Damage: 750/1500/3000 > 750/1500/2250.

Graves Smoke Grenade Blind Duration: 3/4/5 > 2/3/5 seconds.

Jarvan Ageless Standard Attack Speed Boost: 50/75/100% > 65/75/85%.

Xayah Mana: 0/50 > 0/70.

Tier 2 Champions

Blitzcrank Rocket Grab Damage: 250/400/900 > 200/350/850.

Lucian Relentless Pursuit Damage: 150/200/325 > 150/200/375.

Tier 3 Champions

Master Yi Attack Speed: 0.8 > 0.85.

Tier 4 Champions

Cho’Gath Starting/Total Mana: 50/150 > 75/150.

Kayle Total Mana: 60 > 70.

Traits

Chrono: 8/4/2 seconds > 8/3.5/1.5 seconds.

Infiltrator: Now always jump immediately at the beginning of combat rather than with a slight delay.

Items

Last Whisper: 90% Armor Reduction > 75% Armor Reduction.

Systems

Littler Little Legends: Everyone starts with 85 health instead of 100.

Quality of Life