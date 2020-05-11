TFT Patch 10.10 to nerf Poppy, Twisted Fate, add Galactic Armory, more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Patch 10.10 is going to be a small one ahead of the 10.12 ranked reset. Over-tuned champions Poppy and Twisted Fate headline the nerfs, while the new Galactic Armory Galaxy will arrive in May 13's update.

TFT’s mid-season ranked reset is approaching, and with it comes the mad dash to lock in the highest ranks possible. Riot confirmed they will “slow down” changes over the next two patches. This should allow players a "stable" end-of-split grind.

“We are trying to make the next few patches a little more stable,” TFT lead Stephen 'Mortdog' Mortimer said. “Expect smaller patches. Trying to keep the meta where it is, but just improved, so you can go into rank and end the act on a good spot.”

TFT Patch 10.10 features small nerfs & buffs across the board

To that end, Patch 10.10 is bringing with it a number of small buffs and nerfs, mainly to reign in “overpowered” units. Poppy and Twisted Fate headline the nerfs champs. Xayah and Kayle are also in line for minor tweaks.

A bundle of units are locked in for buffs on the other side of the coin too. Yasuo will benefit the most in TFT Patch 10.10, with a 100 HP boost. There are already small buffs planned for Karma, Syndra, Vel’koz, Wukong, and Ziggs.

Mort explained that Patch 10.9 ⁠— which shipped a major Chrono trait rework and Dark Star nerfs ⁠— ended up being “a little bigger” than Riot were planning. That meant they wanted to scale back 10.10 and 10.11 to compensate.

“10.9 ended up being a pretty large meta shift, probably larger than we intended,” TFT’s lead designer said. “Certainly, it did hit the goal of making one-cost three-star units desirable. But it has been a very diverse meta.”

Champion units aren't the only in-game picks being tweaked either. Four items — Chalice of Harmony, Deathblade, Morellonomicon, and Red Buff — will also come under Riot's microscope to bring them in line over the next two patches.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0OCi1_mX54

Finally, Patch 10.10 will see the Galactic Armory Galaxy added to the game’s random-pick galaxy pool. There will also be minor Trait changes for Mech Pilot, Infiltrator, Space Pirate, and Rebel to balance their late-season strengths.

Read the full early patch notes for TFT’s May 13 update here.

TFT Patch 10.10 preview notes

Galaxy

TFT Patch 10.10 will introduce the Galactic Armory Galaxy, where all players start with two completed items.

System Galaxy changes

Superdense Galaxy now grants a free Force of Nature at stage 3-1 instead of at level five.

If a player attempts to use a Neeko’s help on a champion with no copies left in the bag, an error message will appear.

Chances of a random full item carousel have been reduced significantly, especially in earlier carousels.

Item drops are more likely to appear in earlier PvE stages.

Trait changes

Mech Pilot: Mech gets another nerf with 100 percent of Pilot’s AD reduced to a base 80 AD and takes 45 percent of the Pilot’s base AD.

Rebel: 10/12/15 percent to 10/15/20 percent.

Infiltrator: Will jump regardless if there is a target in attack range.

Space Pirate: Chance to drop an item increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Champion changes

Poppy

No nerf at one-star.

Two-star: 25 damage and 50 shield nerf.

Three-star: 50 damage nerf and 100 shield.

Twisted Fate

Three-star: Nerf from 550 to 450.

Xayah

Slight reduction in AD from 55 to 50.

Ziggs

Buffing Ziggs back to 40 mana to combat early-game Vanguard comps.

Yasuo

Big buff to compensate for his change in paradigm, from 600 to 700 HP.

An increase in HP, however, results in a nerf to his mana from 100 to 90.

Karma

Bonus attack speed increase from 35/50/100 percent to 50/75/125 percent.

Syndra

Spell damage buff from 80/120/200 to 100/150/250.

Kayle

Three-star nerf in spell damage: 750 to 600.

Vel’Koz

Slight buff from 425/550/2,000 to 450/600/2,000 spell damage.

Wukong

Wukong is getting a buff that prioritizes hitting the closest enemy he hasn’t hit instead of at random.

Item changes

Chalice of Harmony

Nerf of mana from 10 to eight.

Deathblade

Deathblade has been underperforming, Mort revealed.

Starts at one stack.

Displays the amount of bonus AD instead of the number of stacks.

Morellonomicon

Nerf in True Damage Burn from 27 percent to 25 percent.

Red Buff