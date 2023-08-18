TFT lead dev teases players with “forced bedtime feature” to prevent late night grinds

Teamfight Tactics lead developer Mortdog teased players with a new “forced bedtime feature” which will automatically prevent them from playing at night, ensuring everyone gets a good night of rest.

Riot’s popular auto battler Teamfight Tactics has to be one of the most addictive games available. Rolling for units to create the perfect army and watching them battle it out is an incredibly satisfying feeling, even more so when you manage to beat out the rest of the competition.

Article continues after ad

This is particularly true when it comes to grinding out the ranked ladder for the game, as players can spend hours upon hours trying their best to reach the top of the ranked ladder. The most committed of these players are the ones who stay up late at night, grinding away in the ranked queues.

Article continues after ad

It’s these ranked gremlins who were the most surprised to see a huge announcement from Teamfight Tactics game design director Riot Mort.

Article continues after ad

TFT game design director jokingly enforces new “bedtime feature”

Mort took to Twitter to announce one of the biggest changes coming to Teamfight Tactics, the “forced bedtime feature”.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

This new feature will enforce a shutdown from the hours of 9.45 pm to 7 am local time, essentially reducing the playable hours to only the daytime. Now players will be forced to maintain a decent sleep schedule in order to catch their daily hours of Teamfight Tactics.

“Everyone should be in bed by 10 and get a minimum of 8 hours of sleep,” the developer ordered.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many players were devastated to hear the news, with some stating that Mortdog had just nerfed Teamfight Tactics. Some asked the dev if the announcement was a joke, which Mortdog cryptically responded to with a “JK… unless?”

Word is still out on whether or not these changes will go through, but the fates of Teamfight Tactics and players are at the mercy of Mortdog’s hands.