TFT Fates battle pass details: cost, tiers, rewards, more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Fates is almost here, which means a new battle pass is coming too. This one for Set 4 is bigger than any TFT battle pass previously, with an extra 12 tiers to grind through, which means even more rewards.

TFT Fates officially launches on September 16 with Patch 10.19. 58 new champions are descending onto the Convergence, including some special Chosen ones that are powered up to the max.

This set is vastly different to ones before it, and it needs a battle pass to reflect that. Riot have pulled through with the goods though, with the biggest TFT battle pass yet to celebrate Fates. Curious? Let’s break it down.

TFT: Fates is bringing more than just new mechanics and comps to the game:



🌟 Star Shards will allow you to star-up Little Legends in your collection independent of eggs.

🌸 New arenas react to the state of your game!



How much does the battle pass cost?

There are two options for the TFT Fates battle pass: the free track, and the Pass+. The free track is exactly as it says ⁠— free. You won’t have to pay a dime to get it, and you’ll have access to all the same missions as Pass+ players. The rewards you get will be limited.

If you want to get the most out of your TFT Fates experience, you’ll want to pick up the Pass+. For 1295 RP, you’ll get access to dozens more rewards, including little legends, arenas, booms, and more.

If you decide you want to upgrade to a Pass+ later on in the set, you won’t have to start from square one again. All your progress will be saved, and you’ll immediately be able to redeem rewards from tiers you’ve already completed. If you don’t play a lot of TFT normally but end up finishing the pass, you can just pick it up at the end to reap all the rewards.

How many tiers are there in the TFT Fates battle pass?

There are 45 tiers in the TFT Fates battle pass, much more than previous passes for the autobattler. This means that the grind is likely to be a bit steeper this time around compared to the past.

While the experience needed to get from tier-to-tier is unclear, you can probably expect it to take another 10,000 XP or so with the extra 10 tiers compared to the 26,000 XP for Galaxies. This means to max out your battle pass, you’ll need to set aside a few weeks.

Thankfully, to help you out, there’ll be missions released in the client every week to try and get you that much-needed XP. We will table them below as Riot adds them.

TFT Fates battle pass missions

Name Objective Reward Welcome to Fates! Play a match of TFT Fates 200 Pass XP Star of the Show Combine 10 three-star units 200 Pass XP Play Play a match of TFT 400 Pass XP Leveling Up Level up 40 times 200 Pass XP

Based on PBE infomation. Tentative to change before set releases.

What rewards are on offer?

You know what more tiers means? More rewards to earn. The TFT Fates battle pass is chock full of little legends, arenas, booms, emotes, eggs, and more for you to get your hands on.

There’s also new Star Shards involved, allowing you to level up some of your already-owned Little Legends. There’s 360 Star Shards you can pick up, which is enough to star up any Little Legend to three stars.

Most of these rewards are only on offer if you pick up the Pass+ though. If you go down the free path, you’ll only get a few emotes, eggs, and the Journey’s Destination arena at the end. You can find the full list of rewards below.

Level Reward Track 1 Jade Emperor Sprite Pass+ 2 Pwease Emote Free 3 Curtain Call Boom I Pass+ 4 30 Star Shards Pass+ 5 Heroic Hatchling Egg Pass+ 6 Kanmei Burst Boom I Pass+ 7 Random Emote Free 8 30 Star Shards Pass+ 9 Curtain Call Boom II Pass+ 10 30 Star Shards Pass+ 11 Lucky Fuwa I Pass+ 12 Little Legend Egg 1-6 Free 13 Curtain Call Boom III Pass+ 14 30 Star Shards Pass+ 15 Kanmei Burst Boom II Pass+ 16 Random Emote Free 17 30 Star Shards Pass+ 18 Shadow Scrawl Boom I Pass+ 19 30 Star Shards Pass+ 20 Journey's Outset Arena Pass+ 21 Hooray Free 22 Kanmei Burst Boom III Pass+ 23 Heroic Hatchling Egg Pass+ 24 30 Star Shards Pass+ 25 Shadow Scrawl Boom II Pass+ 26 Little Legend Egg 1-6 Free 27 30 Star Shards Pass+ 28 Tidal Leaves Boom I Pass+ 29 30 Star Shards Pass+ 30 Journey's Path Arena Pass+ 31 Random Emote Free 32 Tidal Leaves Boom II Pass+ 33 30 Star Shards Pass+ 34 Shadow Scrawl Boom III Pass+ 35 Heroic Hatchling Egg Pass+ 36 Little Legend Egg 1-6 Free 37 30 Star Shards Pass+ 38 Tidal Leaves Boom III Pass+ 39 30 Star Shards Pass+ 40 Lucky Fuwa II Pass+ 41 Journey's Destination Arena Free 42 Little Legend Egg 1-6 Free 43 Heroic Hatchling Egg Pass+ 44 Legendary Little Legend Egg Pass+ 45 You're Already Dead Egg Pass+

When does the TFT Fates battle pass expire?

The TFT Fates battle pass will run from September 16 when the set launches on Patch 10.19 all the way through to the Mid-Set update. That has been pencilled in for 19 January 2021, so you have about four months to get through it.