TFT event labeled “snoozefest” as just two compositions dominate the finals

Teamfight Tactics’ North American regional finals caused fans to complain after an entire match was filled with the same two meta compositions.

We’re almost finished with Set 9 of Teamfight Tactics. Runeterra Reforged has been quite a wild ride for developers and players alike, introducing the new Legend system, Region portals, and of course, new units and traits to mess around with.

We’re also slowly reaching the world championship for Teamfight Tactics, meaning regions are hosting their own tournaments to send players off to the finals. Unfortunately, the current patch for regionals has been a bit stale balance-wise, and has had two compositions come out on top.

This balancing issue has been highlighted by a recent match in the NA regional finals, where the entire 8 player lobby was dominated by the same two powerful comps.

TFT pro match dominated by two meta compositions

One of the lobbies in the NA regional finals saw every player choose to run Multicasters or Demacia Slayers. Out of the hundred potential combinations of units to go, the entire lobby caved into the meta and ran the same two compositions.

Many players took issue with the stale and unoriginal meta, complaining in the comments.

“Patch was a snooze fest. Sucks this is what regionals became. Less about being a beast and more just hitting Multis or demacia first” one user whined.

“Man this is the worst patch to watch tft tourney, everyone just go more, demacia, or multicast,“ another agreed.

Riot Games Demacia and Multicasters have completely overtaken the TFT meta, causing for players to complain.

Since units in TFT come from a shared pool, it means players are less likely to hit two-star versions of their units. Despite this, players were still more than happy to contest one another, showcasing the overwhelming strength these two strategies have over the game.

It’s unfortunately a bit too late for many large changes to be made for Teamfight Tactics, meaning that the meta is pretty much locked in for the moment.