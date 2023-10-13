TFT devs disable popular augment in mid-patch update due to ‘game-breaking’ power

The Teamfight Tactics developer has disabled a popular augment in Set 9.5 thanks to the overwhelming level of power it provides to specific carry units.

Teamfight Tactics is an incredibly complex and confusing game, with several mechanics that constantly change with each set introduced into the game. No mechanic however is quite as powerful as the augment system introduced in Set 6. Augments are exactly what you’d think, they provide augmented powers that can drastically change how you play the match.

Players are offered three throughout the duration of the match and can include bonuses like bonus gold, combat power, or experience. The power of these augments can often vary greatly depending on a bunch of factors, so choosing the best augment for your team comp is part of the skill.

One of the augments that soared in popularity after the mid-set for Runeterra Reforged was Scoped Weapons. The augment provided bonus range and attack speed to your units, which are both powerful stats. With many melee carry units like Nilah and Mordekaiser being introduced, Scoped Weapons became a top-tier pick, causing it to be removed by Riot after they deemed it too powerful.

Riot Games Melee carries like Nilah and Mordekaiser are considered too powerful with Scoped Weapons.

In the mid-patch update of Patch 13.20, Riot announced that they’ve completely disabled Scoped Weapons. Their reasoning behind the change was that the augment shifted the power of units like Nilah and Mordekaiser far too greatly, which made balancing tough.

“The way it breaks weaknesses in champions like Mordekaiser and Nilah, creates a situation where we either have to balance them around access to the Augment, or disable the Augment entirely. We’re not a fan of completely disabling an Augment, but when the alternative is gating the success of Mordekaiser and Nilah behind access to this Augment, the decision is obvious.” the patch notes read.

As a result, Riot decided that they would be completely disabling the augment, giving more room for them to balance melee carry units.

With Set 10 slowly creeping around the corner, it is possible we see the augment return to form once more, but in its current state with units like Nilah and Mordekaiser, it seems like the devs have had no other option.