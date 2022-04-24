TFT patch 12.8 notes: balance changes, release date

TFT patch 12.8 is coming, but it’s nothing too special. With the World Championship being played on the previous update, Riot are just making sure nothing is too gamebreaking as Set 6 reaches its pointy end. Here’s the patch notes.

Finally, after nearly six months live, Gizmos & Gadgets is being sunsetted. TFT Set 6 has taken players by storm with the introduction of Hextech Augments ⁠— something that will be continued into the dragon-inspired Set 7.

However, before then, there’s still a couple of updates left. With still a month left in the Set, TFT patch 12.8 is set to be the penultimate of Gizmos & Gadgets.

Don’t expect anything wild though ⁠— Riot are heads down developing Set 7 and from here on out, with the meta pretty solved, nothing too much will be changing balance-wise.

Here’s what we know about TFT patch 12.8 so far, including when the April update will hit live servers.

When is TFT patch 12.8?

TFT patch 12.8 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 ⁠— just a few days before the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.8?

Riot not “fine tuning meta” as Worlds nears

The big thing to expect out of TFT patch 12.8 is nothing at all, really. Riot avoided shipping a b-patch in the lead up to Worlds to make sure the best players in the world could get optimal practice.

“We’re not seeing any major balance outliers and with many competitors already prepping for Worlds on this patch, we don’t want to throw off their practice by fine tuning the meta,” developer ‘Kent’ said on April 18.

There’s still going to be some updates to try and iron out the tiny kinks.

Innovators have seen a return to form thanks to Seraphine buffs last patch, and could be on the list. Talon is also overperforming as an Assassin board, while Syndicates might be on Riot’s hitlist with Ashe reroll also finding its way back into the meta.

However, this is all speculation for now. We will share the full TFT patch 12.8 notes when they drop on April 27.