TFT patch 12.3 early notes: Tome of Traits rework, balance changes

TFT patch 12.3 is here ⁠— the last of Set 6 before the Neon Nights Mid-Set update. A Tome of Traits rework is on the way with more clear rules, as well as some mild balance changes. Here’s what we know about the February update.

Neon Nights are the two words on every TFT player’s lips right now, but don’t skip too far ahead of February 2’s patch 12.3. Before the Mid-Set update rolls in there is still one two-week cycle to go through.

Riot are keeping the changes pretty small for TFT patch 12.3, mostly adjusting some mechanics ahead of Set 6.5. However, there’ll still be some balance changes that’ll impact the meta. Here’s what we know so far.

When is TFT patch 12.3?

TFT patch 12.3 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, right on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 12.3?

Riot reworks Tome of Traits to increase clarity

One thing Riot are working on alongside the Neon Nights Mid-Set is a rework for Tome of Traits. The item, which was added in Set 5.5, has enabled players to build out their comps with an armory of traits.

The rules were murky however, and Riot is now improving the item’s clarity so you know what you’re getting yourself into. By counting the number of active and inactive traits on board from the previous round, you will get either a totally randomized armory (up to 4 traits on board) to one where four traits you have on your board appear (11 traits or more).

There are some smaller ways of swinging the odds in your favor: there’s no Yordle Emblem for example, so having that trait on your board increases the odds of others appearing. Same goes for unique traits like Cuddly, Transformer, and Glutton. The clearer rules will help with using your Tome at the right time though to give yourself the best chance of hitting the Emblems you want.

Tome of Traits hidden rules were confusing and unclear. So coming in 12.3, we're revamping the rules to something we can share. Count the number of active and inactive traits you had last round. 0-4 = Full Random

5-6 = 1 Tailored

7-8 = 2 Tailored

9-10 = 3 Tailored

Small balance changes expected ahead of Neon Nights

Being the last patch of Gizmos and Gadgets, there’s unlikely to be any major balance changes for TFT patch 12.3. Some of the more meta comps like Syndicate, Innovator, or even Urgot could be toned back a bit.

However, given there’s a massive Mid-Set update in Neon Nights coming in 12.4, a lot of the focus will be making sure all the new champions, traits, and augments are as balanced as possible. Don’t expect Riot to go too crazy with the changes in this patch.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.3 early notes below.

