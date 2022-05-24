TFT patch 12.10 notes: Ahri & Irelia buffs, Orianna nerfs in final Set 6 update

TFT patch 12.10 is just about to hit live servers as Riot gets ready to say goodbye to Gizmos & Gadgets. A couple of balance changes are on their way, focused on four-cost carries like Ahri, Irelia, and Orianna, as attention turns to Set 7 and Dragonlands.

It’s that time of a TFT Set where balance can go out the window. As Riot winds down Gizmos & Gadgets in TFT patch 12.10 though, the status quo will be maintained with a few fresh balance changes to keep things interesting.

Instead all eyes will instead be on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) as TFT Set 7, named Dragonlands, goes into testing. There’s a bunch of new champions, augments, and yes, Dragons.

However, if you’re still keen to play on live servers in that final ranked push, you’ll want to know exactly what’s changing in the upcoming update. Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 12.10.

When is TFT patch 12.10?

TFT patch 12.10 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, right on time. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.10?

Riot adjusts six four-cost carries including Ahri, Irelia, Orianna

Developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said the current version of TFT was arguably the most balanced of Set 6 despite patch 12.9’s wild changes. So, in trying to not rock the ship too much but giving Gizmos & Gadgets a proper send-off, Riot is freshening up four-costs again.

No one is going to believe me, but looking at the data for 12.9 and it…actually looks REALLY balanced!? There's one thing that looks a little OP, but no one is complaining about it…and two things that looks a bit under powered. Otherwise…kind shocked how it landed. Whew! — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) May 17, 2022

Six four-cost carries are in their sights. Four are being buffed, including the dreaded Irelia. She’s getting an attack damage scaling buff on her Bladesurge. Ahri, Kha’Zix, and Renata Glasc are also getting improvements at all star levels.

On the flip side, Draven and Orianna face nerfs. Draven is getting yet another base AD nerf while Orianna’s carry-focused buffs from last patch are being reined in slightly.

Nerfs to Ekko and buffs to Viktor are also planned, as well as changes to nine traits.

TFT Set 7, Dragonlands, goes live on PBE

The main event of TFT patch 12.10 is not the update itself ⁠— it’s the preview of the one coming after. TFT Set 7, Dragonlands, will be replacing Gizmos & Gadgets in two weeks, and a first look at the update will go live on the PBE at the same time as patch 12.10.

There are 58 new units ⁠— including 53 champions and five all-new Dragons ⁠⁠— as the Convergence moves back in time to a pre-Hextech era. There are seven Dragons as part of the new set mechanic (if you think we can’t count, two of them are League champions too), all leading a different nation with mega trait buffs to align with that.

There’s also a new set of Augments, named Draconic Augments for the set swap. A bunch of system changes are coming too, so check up on everything new in our Dragonlands hub.

You can find the full TFT patch 12.10 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog.

TFT patch 12.10 notes

Champions

3-cost

Ekko

Spell damage: 150/200/400 ⇒ 125/200/400

Bonus attack speed to allies: 35/40/50% ⇒ 30/40/50%

4-cost

Ahri

Spell damage: 135/200/450 ⇒ 140/210/500

Draven

Attack damage: 90 ⇒ 85

Irelia

Spell AD%: 185% ⇒ 190%

Kha’Zix

Attack damage: 85 ⇒ 90

Orianna

Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 40/100

Spell shield: 140/200/700 ⇒ 125/200/700

Spell damage: 325/450/1500 ⇒ 300/425/1500

Renata Glasc

Spell damage: 40/65/240 ⇒ 50/75/250

5-cost

Viktor

Bonus damage to shields: 25/33/100% ⇒ 40/50/200%

Traits

Arcanist

Arcanist bonus AP: 20/50/90/135% ⇒ 20/50/100/150%

Bodyguard

Bonus shield: 200/400/800/2000 ⇒ 200/400/800/1800

Colossus

Bonus health: 800/1600 ⇒ 800/1888

Enforcer

5 Enforcer attack speed: 80% ⇒ 100%

Hextech

Base health shield: 100/150/275/375 ⇒ 100/175/300/425

Innovator

3 Innovator Scarab base health: 475 ⇒ 450

5 Innovator Bear base health: 775 ⇒ 725

5 Innovator Bear armor and magic resist: 55 ⇒ 50

7 Innovator Dragon base health: 1025 ⇒ 925

Scholar

Mana regen: 5/15/25 ⇒ 5/15/30

Twinshot

Attack damage: 10/25/40/70 ⇒ 10/25/50/80

Proc change: 40/55/70/100% ⇒ 40/55/75/100%

Yordle