TFT patch 11.18 early notes: Revenant nerfs, Aphelios & Draven buffs

TFT patch 11.18 is live on the PBE. With Riot gearing up for Set 5 Worlds, they’re being light on the changes. However, that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped, with Revenant being the big target of the patch.

Much like how League is approaching its end-of-year World Championship, TFT Set 5 is about to celebrate its massive global event. Riot are tinkering with the meta somewhat, but not hard enough that it completely throws it off-balance during the major qualifiers.

TFT patch 11.18 is going to drop during the middle of some of these big events, so you can expect “light balance adjustments”, rather than the reworks we’ve seen in recent patches.

Advertisement

When is TFT patch 11.18?

TFT patch 11.18 is expected to roll out on Thursday, September 9 ⁠— one day later than usual. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.18?

Mortdog promises Revenant nerf “to open up more endgame builds”

That’s with one exception though, and that’s Revenant. The trait has been one of the strongest all set long, and in Set 5.5, it got a major buff due to the introduction of Fiddlesticks. It is now a core frontline in almost every late-game comp, and Riot wants to add more diversity.

Advertisement

“As we approach the end of the set, [we’re] trying to stabilize and open up as many comps as possible before the finals,” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said on Twitter.

Read More: TFT Reckoning II pass details

The current PBE changes for TFT patch 11.18 don’t really impact Revenant. In fact, Fiddlesticks and Ivern are both being buffed, while Volibear is receiving a damage nerf.

However, until the full list drops, there’s no solid indication on how Riot are tackling the Revenant problem.

Last tweet of the day, time to talk about 11.18 goals. As we approach the end of the set, trying to stabilize and open up as many comps as possible before the finals. pic.twitter.com/5aQXC7SP8w — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 31, 2021

Four-cost carries caught up in sweeping changes

Four-cost carries like Draven, Aphelios, Lucian, and Karma have fleeted in and out of the Set 5 meta. Recently, it’s been Aphelios and Jax as the two power picks. However, the disparity between some four-cost units and their counterparts have been a problem.

Advertisement

Riot are aiming at tightening up the power imbalance within the high-cost units, buffing underpowered picks while nerfing strong meta carries. This includes another set of buffs to Aphelios, Karma, Galio, Fiddlesticks, Diana, and Draven.

Jax, however, will be facing some nerfs.

Most of these changes only impact four-cost champions at three-star ⁠— so they won’t be too revolutionary ⁠— but the Jax and Draven changes will be felt a bit earlier at one and two-star as well.

Riot hits reroll comps as they slide back into TFT meta

Reroll compositions have started to rear their head in the meta again. Hellions might be gone, but new carries like Vayne, Kalista, and Varus are being contested. However, they too will soon be gone ⁠— at least some of them.

Advertisement

Outside of the Vayne and Aatrox nerfs, which shipped in the 11.17 B-patch on August 31, Kalista is also being hit.

Varus reroll, however, isn’t being touched ⁠— and the same goes for many of the three-cost carries like Riven and Yasuo, who have been nerfed patch after patch since Set 5.5 launched.

Outside of the aforementioned changes, Nunu, Kayle, and Viego have some nerfs in testing on PBE, while Gragas is getting buffed. You can find the full list of TFT patch 11.18 early notes below (h/t [email protected]).

TFT patch 11.18 notes

Champions

1-cost

Gragas

Damage increased from 175/250/400 to 175/250/475

Kalista

Bonus damage lowered from 350/600/1000 to 300/600/900

3-cost

Nunu

Damage lowered from 500/750/1800 to 450/700/1750

4-cost

Aphelios

% AD increased from 350/375/425 to 350/375/450

Bonus damage increased from 150/200/400 to 150/200/500

Diana

Damage increased from 300/450/2000 to 300/450/3000

Draven

% AD increased from 170/180/340 to 170/180/400

Damage increased from 150/200/800 to 150/225/900

Fiddlesticks

Damage increased from 150/200/600 to 150/200/750

Galio

Damage increased from 200/300/1200 to 200/300/1500

Damage reduction increased from 60/70/90% to 60/70/95%

Ivern

Daisy Health increased from 1500/2400/10000 to 1600/2600/10000

Jax

% AD increased from 200/220/300 to 200/220/400

attack speed lowered from 30/35/100% to 20/30/100%

Karma

Damage increased from 230/290/750 to 230/290/850

Mana cost reduction increased from 15/15/30 to 15/15/40

5-cost

Kayle

% AD lowered from 80/90/1000 to 60/80/1000

Viego

Damage lowered from 180/360/2000 to 150/400/2000

Volibear

Advertisement