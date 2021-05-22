TFT patch 11.11 early notes: Skirmisher nerfs, Karma & Aphelios buffs, more - Dexerto

If you thought the last update was big, TFT patch 11.11 is definitely going to shake things up. Skirmishers, Nightbringers, items ⁠— nothing is off Riot’s hit-list. Here’s what you need to know.

TFT Reckoning has seen a few wild meta swings across the first two patches. TFT patch 11.11 is likely to swing things yet again.

You can say goodbye to Skirmishers as two new meta carries could re-emerge. Here’s what you need to know.

Move over Skirmisher, a new Monstrosity is in town. Patch 11.11 is around the corner with a number of changes to shake up the meta. Check out the tentative changes below! pic.twitter.com/0JHlElXnue — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) May 22, 2021

When is TFT patch 11.11?

TFT patch 11.11 is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, May 26. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Advertisement

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 11.11?

Skirmisher nerfs hit meta comp hard

The TFT meta on patch 11.10 has been a little bit like “see Skirmisher, buy Skirmisher.” Jax carry, Mordekaiser carry, and Trundle have all been player favorites across the latest update. However, that may change after TFT patch 11.11.

Udyr, Trundle, Pantheon, and Jax are all set for nerfs in the update, as well as the trait as a whole.

Read More: Riot want to add exclusive TFT champions in future sets

Some of the changes are currently live on PBE. The trait shield has been changed from a flat value to a max health scaling value, ultimately making it weaker across the board. Trundle’s stat steal is also being cut, as well as Pantheon’s damage reduction and Jax’s attack speed.

Advertisement

Outside of Skirms, Forgotten and Knight are being nerfed. So too is Varus, Draven, Vel’Koz, Kayle, LeBlanc, and Garen.

Karma & Aphelios buffs could see new meta carries

Karma has been on the precipice of greatness in TFT. She’s a solid carry, especially with Blue Buff. However, other comps have pushed her out of the limelight. That could change in TFT patch 11.11, with a buff to her damage early.

While three-star Karma is being nerfed ⁠— so her overall carry potential is reduced somewhat ⁠— if you only manage two-star, you’ll be able to do a fair bit of work.

The other carry that could rise up after the patch is Aphelios. After being gutted in patch 11.10, Riot are giving him back some power at all levels with more bonus base damage. This, along with buffs to Deathblade and Riskthirster, could make Aphelios great again.

Advertisement

Vladimir, Sejuani, Soraka, Lulu, Morgana, Nidalee, Riven, Ivern, Darius, Heimerdinger, and Volibear are all also getting buffed. Trait-wise, Riot are handing Abomination a leg-up too.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.11 early notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will add more details as they are shipped to the PBE.

TFT patch 11.11 early notes

Champions

Tier 1

Udyr

Percentage attack damage lowered from 130/140/200% to 120/130/180%

Vladimir

Spell damage increased from 250/350/450 to 300/420/540

Tier 2

LeBlanc

Spell damage lowered from 200/300/600 to 200/300/550

Stun duration changed from 1.5/2/2.5 to 2

Sejuani

Spell Armor and MR increased from 60/120/300 to 100/150/300

Varus

Spell bonus magic damage lowered from 40/60/100 to 40/60/90

Tier 3

Lulu

Spell attack speed lowered from 70/80/100% to 70/80/120%

Spell attack speed duration lowered from 5 seconds to 4 seconds

Nidalee

Spell damage increased from 100/150/375 to 120/180/450

Pantheon

Spell damage reduction lowered from 75/80/90 to 65%

Riven

Spell bonus attack damage increased from 90/100/130% to 90/100/150%

Tier 4

Aphelios

Spell bonus damage increased from 100/150/300 to 150/200/400

Draven

Spell percentage attack damage lowered from 180/200/350% to 160/170/340%

Jax

Spell attack speed lowered from 30/35/50% to 20/25/60%

Karma

Spell damage increased from 180/240/700 to 200/250/600

Vel’Koz

Spell damage lowered from 1000/1250/4000 to 900/1100/4000

Tier 5

Darius

Spell armor reduction duration lowered from 10 seconds to 8 seconds

Spell heal on next 2 attacks lowered from 20/25/100% to 15/20/50%

Spell percentage attack damage increased from 160/200/2000% to 180/220/2000%

Garen

Spell magic resist reduction duration lowered from 10 seconds to 8 seconds

Heimerdinger

Spell damage increased from 400/600/7777 to 500/650/7777

Traits

Abomination

4 unit abomination health increased from 1400/150 to 1600/160

5 unit abomination health increased from 1800/200 to 2200/220

Forgotten

9 unit AD lowered from 160% to 140%

Knight

6 unit damage blocked lowered from 90 to 80

Skirmisher