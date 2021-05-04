TFT patch 11.10 early notes: Aphelios & Darius nerfs, Yasuo & Riven buffs - Dexerto

TFT Set 5 has gotten off without a hitch (mostly). However, Riot are ready to tinker with some of Reckoning’s more problematic champions like Aphelios and Darius. Here’s what you can expect come TFT patch 11.10.

TFT Set 5’s launch has been widely regarded as one of the best yet. With more options to play TFT than ever before, it’s certainly kicking off a new era in the autobattler’s history in style.

However, Riot aren’t resting on their laurels. There’s a meta to solve, and some problems to fix. They’ll do just that in TFT patch 11.10. Here’s what we know so far.

When is TFT patch 11.10?

TFT patch 11.10 is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, May 12. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

Before then though, players can expect TFT patch 11.9b to drop late on Wednesday, May 5. We will update you about that patch as it draws nearer.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.10?

Big nerfs to Aphelios after dominating meta

Aphelios has been one of the dominant forces of the TFT Set 5 meta since it launched on PBE. Riot are looking at culling his power big time in patch 11.10, targeting his abilities’ AD scaling and bonus damage to stop him from one-shotting entire teams.

Riot are also looking into Leona, Kennen, Rell, Heimerdinger, and Darius for nerfs, after some of the more utility-based champions landed a bit too well damage-wise.

Other major four-cost carries like Karma and Mordekaiser have seemingly avoided nerfs for now, though. Expect this to potentially change as the patch rolls closer.

Three-cost carries buffed: Yasuo, Riven, Katarina, Nidalee

Much like last set, which had a heavy focus on four-cost carries, three-cost carries were left in the dust (except for Katarina beyblade meta). Riot are trying to avoid this again by also buffing some of the underpowered three-cost units to try and boost their carry potential.

Riven is getting extra bonus AD after using her ability at all ranks, while Katarina, Nidalee, and Yasuo will do extra damage at three-star. The buffs should at least make these carries somewhat viable in the face of four-cost threats.

Warwick, Udyr, Aatrox, Viktor, Ivern, and Teemo are set for buffs too. With three Legionnaires in the patch notes, it’s a good time to be a main of Duelist 2.0.

You can find the full early TFT patch 11.10 notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update this as more updates are pushed to the PBE and made public.

TFT patch 11.10 early notes

Champions

1-cost

Aatrox

Percent AD increased from 220/240/280% to 250/275/350%

Leona

Ability damage reduction lowered from 40/80/400 to 30/60/400

Udyr

Percent AD increased from 110/120/160% to 130/140/200%

Warwick

Ability damage increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450

2-cost

Kennen

Stun duration lowered from 1.5/2/3s to 1.5/2/2.5

Viktor

Damage increased from 300/500/750 to 300/500/850

Shield increased from 150/225/375 to 150/225/425

3-cost

Katarina

Ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500

Secondary damage increased from 100/125/200 to 100/125/250

Nidalee

Ability damage increased from 100/150/300 to 100/150/350

Riven

Bonus AD increased from 80/90/100% to 90/100/120%

Yasuo

Damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700

Bonus true damage increased from 30/40/60 to 30/40/70

4-cost

Aphelios

Ability AD% lowered from 140/160/200% to 140/150/180%

Ability bonus damage lowered from 150/200/400 to 100/150/300

Ivern

Daisy health increased from 1500/2500/10000 to 2000/3000/10000

Secondary Ability power bonus increased from 50/75/300 to 100/150/300

Rell

Stun duration lowered from 2/2.5/8 to 1.5/2/8

5-cost

Darius

Number of wolves lowered from 3/4/10 to 3/3/10

Heimerdinger

Ability damage lowered from 400/600/7777 to 400/550/7777

Teemo