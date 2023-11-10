Teamfight Tactics Set 10 Easter egg finally makes Jhin lore accurate

Teamfight Tactics’ newest set 10 brings an Easter egg for legendary unit Jhin that finally makes the champion lore accurate.

Set 10 for Teamfight Tactics is finally on the PBE. Remix Rumble is a music-inspired TFT set that’s sure to get you bopping along. The set brings about a bunch of new traits (bands), items, and augments, as well as the new Headliner system. The Headliner mechanic is similar to Chosen units in Set 4, providing a buffed unit that has double one of its traits.

Article continues after ad

With a musical set, it’s no surprise champions like Sona and Jhin have been introduced as Legendary units. Capable of summoning turrets on your bench, Jhin is the premiere AD carry for your comp who deals bonus damage to tacticians while fielded.

Article continues after ad

Historically, Jhin has always been a four-cost champion in TFT. As Jhin’s favorite number is 4, the devs made sure to always associate the number with him somehow. Now in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics, this still remains true, as players have discovered an Easter egg that transforms Jhin into a 4-star.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

TFT players discover lore accurate Jhin Easter egg

Players have discovered a way to field a 4-star Jhin in the newest set, allowing Jhin to summon multiple turrets that span all the way to the outside of the Arena.

Obviously, as a 4 star 5 cost unit, it results in a pretty much instant win for the player, but it’s sure to make quite a spectacle.

Article continues after ad

It appears the way to gain a 4-star Jhin in Set 10 is by having them be your Headliner unit, as he automatically upgrades to a 4-star copy. This is no easy feat however, as even at level 9, players only have a 10% chance of receiving a 5-cost Headliner, meaning players will either need to save gold for level 10 or get extremely lucky.