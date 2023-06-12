Teamfight Tactics: Runeterra Reforged to prevent third-party sites from sharing data

Riot has announced that starting from set 9 of Teamfight Tactics, third-party websites will no longer be allowed to share data involving win rates of certain Legends and Augments.

Popular auto battler Teamfight Tactics has become progressively more complicated over its years of existence. With the introduction of augments in Set 6, players could customize their game-to-game experience, carefully selecting bonuses that would provide power to their army. Now in Set 9, we’ve been introduced to Legends, a way in which players can tailor their augment selection to suit their playstyle best.

Article continues after ad

Since the introduction of augments, we’ve seen a rise in third-party websites that share data surrounding the game. These can include information such as top meta compositions and tools that show how to use Loaded Dice correctly. Arguably one of the most important metrics that this website shared however was surrounding augments and their respective win rates.

However, with the release of Set 9: Runeterra Reforged, Riot is cracking down on these sites, and will be preventing them from sharing any data involving win rates for different Legends and Augments.

Article continues after ad

Lead developer Mortdog explains why win-rate data will be banned in Set 9

Teamfight Tactics Lead Designer Riot Mort shared more about why this change was coming on his stream.

“With the release of Runeterra Reforged, third-party sites will not be allowed to share any data around the performance of individual legends, and in a month third-party sites will no longer be allowed to expose the performance data of specific augments.” the developer stated.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’s not about removing ways to learn and in fact we think the stats have actually done a harm to being able to learn… It’s about creating a more subjective reality so that people can talk about it and people can have a conversation. That’s the big thing here and I think it’s going to be healthy in the long term.” Mort continued.

Article continues after ad

The developer stated that they can undo the change if they found it had a negative impact on the game.

“Now, if it’s not. We can undo it. We can. We’re not so stubborn that we refuse to undo it, but it’s just going to be a healthier thing.”

This controversial change will go live with Set 9 of Teamfight Tactics, slated to hit the live servers on June 14, 2023.