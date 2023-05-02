Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.9: Defender & Kai’Sa nerfs, more

Teamfight Tactics changes things up in Patch 13.9, with a few small changes and adjustments to some of the more problematic units and traits.

The mid-set update for Teamfight Tactics, Glitched Out, continues to roll along as the developers make more adjustments to the problematic units and traits.

While not to the same degree as the monster that was Patch 13.8, Teamfight Tactics will get a fair amount of updates in the new patch.

Let’s take a look at the full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.9 notes and all the changes coming to the game.

What’s changing in TFT patch 13.9?

Defender nerfs

The Defender trait (particularly its biggest bully Garen) have become an impediment to most of the previously-powerful AD comps such as Threat Bel’Veth, Renegade Jhin, and Swiftshot Samira.

As a result, Riot is reducing the base armor gained at all levels. This will not only help out those AD comps, but it will also mean that the heavy AP comps like Star Guardian Neeko and Riftwalker Vex will be a bit weaker as they have some competition.

Kai’Sa nerfs

The other terror of Patch 13.8, Kai’Sa is finally (thankfully) getting toned back a bit in the new patch.

Riot is taking off some of her spell damage and the bonus attack speed from her Starcharged ability.

When is TFT Patch 13.9?

As is always the case, TFT patch 13.9 will be released at the same time as the League of Legends Patch 13.9 on May 3, 2023. Expect for a brief server downtime before the patch goes live.

Full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.9 notes

The full patch notes can be found below:

SYSTEM CHANGES

Three-star legendary units

3-star 5-cost champions now all have an additional 4000 health

LARGE CHANGES

Traits

Defender

Team Armor: 25/75/200 ⇒ 25/70/180

Gadgeteen

Damage & Damage Reduction per item: 3/10% ⇒ 4/9%

Units: Tier 1

Gangplank

Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7

Kayle

Starfire Spellblade AD ratio: 155 ⇒ 175%

Units: Tier 2

Camille

Tactical Sweep AD ratio: 210% ⇒ 240%

Tactical Sweep Disarm Duration: 1.5/1.6/1.75 ⇒ 1.75/1.8/2 sec

Units: Tier 3

Kai’Sa

Starcharged Damage: 135/205/335 ⇒ 125/185/310

Starcharged Bonus AS: 75% ⇒ 60%

Units: Tier 4

Aatrox

Soul Crush Damage: 200/300/1200 ⇒ 220/330/1200

The Darkin Blade Damage: 200/300/1200 ⇒ 220/330/1200

Garen

Mana nerf: 90/180 ⇒ 100/200

Jhin

AD: 65 ⇒ 70

Miss Fortune

Bullet Time Damage: 32/50/150 ⇒ 30/45/150

Bullet Time subsequent Damage: 18/27/100 ⇒ 15/24/100

Viego

Health: 950 ⇒ 1000

Heartbreaker Damage: 240/360/800 ⇒ 260/390/900

Hero augments

Ashe

Laser Focus Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 45%

Lux

Illuminating Singularity Bonus Damage: 120% ⇒ 150%

Nasus

Soul Eater Heal on takedown: 300 ⇒ 275

Jinx

Get Excited! Base AS: 35% ⇒ 30%

Lee Sin

Cleansing Safeguard Mana Reduction: 10 ⇒ 15

Pyke

Your Cut Casts per reroll: 3 ⇒ 2

Rell

Hold the Line Bonus AP: 80 ⇒ 60

Yasuo

Winds of the Wanderer Bonus Damage: 20% ⇒ 8%

Jax

Relentless Assault AS per 3 autos: 15% ⇒ 18%

Riven

Triumphant Return HP Shield: 40% ⇒ 45%

Garen

Full Power to Sword Mana Reduction: 30 ⇒ 50

My Sword is Your Shield HP Shield: 15% ⇒ 12%

My Sword is Your Shield, Shield Duration: 6 ⇒ 4 sec

Warwick

Big Data Damage per 100 HP: 0.75% ⇒ 0.65%

Well Fed Starting HP: 40 ⇒ 60

Well Fed+ Starting HP: 140 ⇒ 150

Augments

LaserCorps Heart, LaserCorps Soul, Gadgeteen Heart, Gadgeteen Crest, and Gadgeteen Crown all can now only appear on 4-2.

SMALL CHANGES

Units: Tier 1

Wukong

Stone Skin Damage: 140/210/315 ⇒ 150/225/335

Units: Tier 3

Jax

Adaptive Strike Damage: 80/125/210 ⇒ 85/130/210

Units: Tier 5

Ultimate Ezreal

Alternate Ezrealities AD ratio: 133/133/277 ⇒ 133/133/533%

Syndra

At 3-stars will now always cast her ability 9 times. Even when you don’t have units on the bench.

Ornn (Forge) items

Death’s Defiance AS: 20% ⇒ 30%

Death’s Defiance Armor: 20 ⇒ 30

Obsidian Cleaver HP: 150 ⇒ 250

Obsidian Cleaver AD: 20% ⇒ 25%

Zhonya’s Paradox AP: 40 ⇒ 30

Zhonya’s Paradox Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 30

Radiant items

Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) AD: 10% ⇒ 30%

Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) Armor: 20 ⇒ 30

Locket of Targon Prime (Locket of the Iron Solari) Shield Value: 400/500/600 ⇒ 350/400/450

Bulwark’s Oath (Protector’s Vow) Starting Mana: 45 ⇒ 60

Quickestsilver (Quicksilver) MR: 20 ⇒ 40

Quickestsilver (Quicksilver) Crit Chance: 20% ⇒ 40%

Rapid Lightcannon (Rapid Firecannon) Attack Speed: 99% ⇒ 125%

Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv) Damage: 75 ⇒ 65

NORMALS (WITH PORTALS!?) PATCH 13.9

Stage 2-6 portals

Stage 2-6 Portals have a 75% chance of appearing. Demacia, Piltover, Targon, and No Portals each have an equal chance of appearing.

Demacia: Gain 2 item components

Void: Gain a Thief’s Gloves

Zaun: Gain 10 gold

Stage 3-3 portals

Stage 3-3 Portals have an 8% chance of appearing. That 8% is composed of Portals from Ionia, Shadow Isles, Noxus, and Freljord, all of which have an equal chance of appearing.

Ionia: Target Dummy + 15 gold

Shadow Isles: Neeko + Two 4-cost Champions

Noxus: 2 full Item Anvils

Freljord: Ornn Anvil

Stage 4-3 portals

Stage 4-3 Portals have a 30% chance of appearing. That 30% is composed of Portals from Targon, Piltover, and Shurima, all of which have an equal chance of appearing.

Targon: Gain a Tactician’s Crown

Piltover: Gain a Loaded Dice, a Lesser Champion Duplicator, a Remover, and a Reforger

Shurima: Gain a Tome of Traits and 6 gold

BUG FIXES