Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.9: Defender & Kai’Sa nerfs, more
Teamfight Tactics changes things up in Patch 13.9, with a few small changes and adjustments to some of the more problematic units and traits.
The mid-set update for Teamfight Tactics, Glitched Out, continues to roll along as the developers make more adjustments to the problematic units and traits.
While not to the same degree as the monster that was Patch 13.8, Teamfight Tactics will get a fair amount of updates in the new patch.
Let’s take a look at the full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.9 notes and all the changes coming to the game.
What’s changing in TFT patch 13.9?
Defender nerfs
The Defender trait (particularly its biggest bully Garen) have become an impediment to most of the previously-powerful AD comps such as Threat Bel’Veth, Renegade Jhin, and Swiftshot Samira.
As a result, Riot is reducing the base armor gained at all levels. This will not only help out those AD comps, but it will also mean that the heavy AP comps like Star Guardian Neeko and Riftwalker Vex will be a bit weaker as they have some competition.
Kai’Sa nerfs
The other terror of Patch 13.8, Kai’Sa is finally (thankfully) getting toned back a bit in the new patch.
Riot is taking off some of her spell damage and the bonus attack speed from her Starcharged ability. Hopefully, this will
When is TFT Patch 13.9?
As is always the case, TFT patch 13.9 will be released at the same time as the League of Legends Patch 13.9 on May 3, 2023. Expect for a brief server downtime before the patch goes live.
Full Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.9 notes
The full patch notes can be found below:
SYSTEM CHANGES
Three-star legendary units
- 3-star 5-cost champions now all have an additional 4000 health
LARGE CHANGES
Traits
Defender
- Team Armor: 25/75/200 ⇒ 25/70/180
Gadgeteen
- Damage & Damage Reduction per item: 3/10% ⇒ 4/9%
Units: Tier 1
Gangplank
- Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7
Kayle
- Starfire Spellblade AD ratio: 155 ⇒ 175%
Units: Tier 2
Camille
- Tactical Sweep AD ratio: 210% ⇒ 240%
- Tactical Sweep Disarm Duration: 1.5/1.6/1.75 ⇒ 1.75/1.8/2 sec
Units: Tier 3
Kai’Sa
- Starcharged Damage: 135/205/335 ⇒ 125/185/310
- Starcharged Bonus AS: 75% ⇒ 60%
Units: Tier 4
Aatrox
- Soul Crush Damage: 200/300/1200 ⇒ 220/330/1200
- The Darkin Blade Damage: 200/300/1200 ⇒ 220/330/1200
Garen
- Mana nerf: 90/180 ⇒ 100/200
Jhin
- AD: 65 ⇒ 70
Miss Fortune
- Bullet Time Damage: 32/50/150 ⇒ 30/45/150
- Bullet Time subsequent Damage: 18/27/100 ⇒ 15/24/100
Viego
- Health: 950 ⇒ 1000
- Heartbreaker Damage: 240/360/800 ⇒ 260/390/900
Hero augments
Ashe
- Laser Focus Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 45%
Lux
- Illuminating Singularity Bonus Damage: 120% ⇒ 150%
Nasus
- Soul Eater Heal on takedown: 300 ⇒ 275
Jinx
- Get Excited! Base AS: 35% ⇒ 30%
Lee Sin
- Cleansing Safeguard Mana Reduction: 10 ⇒ 15
Pyke
- Your Cut Casts per reroll: 3 ⇒ 2
Rell
- Hold the Line Bonus AP: 80 ⇒ 60
Yasuo
- Winds of the Wanderer Bonus Damage: 20% ⇒ 8%
Jax
- Relentless Assault AS per 3 autos: 15% ⇒ 18%
Riven
- Triumphant Return HP Shield: 40% ⇒ 45%
Garen
- Full Power to Sword Mana Reduction: 30 ⇒ 50
- My Sword is Your Shield HP Shield: 15% ⇒ 12%
- My Sword is Your Shield, Shield Duration: 6 ⇒ 4 sec
Warwick
- Big Data Damage per 100 HP: 0.75% ⇒ 0.65%
- Well Fed Starting HP: 40 ⇒ 60
- Well Fed+ Starting HP: 140 ⇒ 150
Augments
- LaserCorps Heart, LaserCorps Soul, Gadgeteen Heart, Gadgeteen Crest, and Gadgeteen Crown all can now only appear on 4-2.
SMALL CHANGES
Units: Tier 1
Wukong
- Stone Skin Damage: 140/210/315 ⇒ 150/225/335
Units: Tier 3
Jax
- Adaptive Strike Damage: 80/125/210 ⇒ 85/130/210
Units: Tier 5
Ultimate Ezreal
- Alternate Ezrealities AD ratio: 133/133/277 ⇒ 133/133/533%
Syndra
- At 3-stars will now always cast her ability 9 times. Even when you don’t have units on the bench.
Ornn (Forge) items
- Death’s Defiance AS: 20% ⇒ 30%
- Death’s Defiance Armor: 20 ⇒ 30
- Obsidian Cleaver HP: 150 ⇒ 250
- Obsidian Cleaver AD: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Zhonya’s Paradox AP: 40 ⇒ 30
- Zhonya’s Paradox Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 30
Radiant items
- Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) AD: 10% ⇒ 30%
- Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) Armor: 20 ⇒ 30
- Locket of Targon Prime (Locket of the Iron Solari) Shield Value: 400/500/600 ⇒ 350/400/450
- Bulwark’s Oath (Protector’s Vow) Starting Mana: 45 ⇒ 60
- Quickestsilver (Quicksilver) MR: 20 ⇒ 40
- Quickestsilver (Quicksilver) Crit Chance: 20% ⇒ 40%
- Rapid Lightcannon (Rapid Firecannon) Attack Speed: 99% ⇒ 125%
- Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv) Damage: 75 ⇒ 65
NORMALS (WITH PORTALS!?) PATCH 13.9
Stage 2-6 portals
- Stage 2-6 Portals have a 75% chance of appearing. Demacia, Piltover, Targon, and No Portals each have an equal chance of appearing.
- Demacia: Gain 2 item components
- Void: Gain a Thief’s Gloves
- Zaun: Gain 10 gold
Stage 3-3 portals
- Stage 3-3 Portals have an 8% chance of appearing. That 8% is composed of Portals from Ionia, Shadow Isles, Noxus, and Freljord, all of which have an equal chance of appearing.
- Ionia: Target Dummy + 15 gold
- Shadow Isles: Neeko + Two 4-cost Champions
- Noxus: 2 full Item Anvils
- Freljord: Ornn Anvil
Stage 4-3 portals
- Stage 4-3 Portals have a 30% chance of appearing. That 30% is composed of Portals from Targon, Piltover, and Shurima, all of which have an equal chance of appearing.
- Targon: Gain a Tactician’s Crown
- Piltover: Gain a Loaded Dice, a Lesser Champion Duplicator, a Remover, and a Reforger
- Shurima: Gain a Tome of Traits and 6 gold
BUG FIXES
- Burno has been purged of corruption! Mecha, Feudal Future, & Galactic Victory Burno are no longer plagued by the grey of oblivion during some animations.
- Fixed bug where Hand of Justice was rolling an extra time on invasion
- Un-Optimal Prime: Fixed bug where Exo Prime Selector was being created when trait wasn’t active
- Fixed a bug where Crowns and Crests could fail to grant items if you had a full item bench.
- Bad prank: Gadgeteens no longer lose their Damage done and Damage taken boosts when Prankster procs
- Ironic Spark: Ionic Spark deals damage correctly now.