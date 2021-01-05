Teamfight Tactics is bracing for a huge overhaul in Set 4.5, “Festival of the Beasts,” but first, Riot Games is getting the 2021 season underway with patch 11.1 this week. Here’s all the details on the new January 6 update, including the early TFT patch notes, expected release time, and more.

It’s been a bit of wait for the next TFT patch ⁠— the last one arrived in early December, then Riot took a little Christmas break ⁠— but the update is, finally, just around the corner as we head into League of Legends season 11.

The developers have been relatively quiet about what’s actually coming in patch 11.1, but Dexerto expects it to be a “clean-up” update ahead of the “Festival of the Beasts” set release. One possible headliner for nerfs could be Elderwood Mage, which has ruled 10.25.

Standout units like Zed, Warwick, and Aphelios ⁠— which enables Moonlight comps ⁠— are also expected to come under the microscope in Season 11’s first update.

Again, don’t expect anything groundbreaking from this patch either. Teamfight Tactics head honcho, Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer, warned players they “shouldn’t expect much“. Here’s everything we know, starting with patch times.

When is TFT patch 1.11 coming?

The first Teamfight Tactics patch of the new year will roll out on Wednesday, January 6. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST (4pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 6am PT on Jan. 6 for NA players, and 6am GMT for EUW players.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.1 early notes

This patch, 11.1, marks the last hoorah for “Fates” as it appeared in set 4.0. As a result, there’s probably not going to be too many balance changes shipped; in just two weeks, a lot of the units and items in the auto-battler will be removed anyway!

Teamfight Tactics’ first 2021 update will also be the last chance for players to get their hands on some of the more popular TFT units in set 4.

Here’s all the units being removed in TFT patch 11.1.

Dusk ⁠— Vayne, Thresh, Casseiopeia, Riven, Lillia.

Moonlight ⁠— Lissandra, Aphelios, Syndra.

Tormented ⁠— Kayn.

Shade ⁠— Evelynn, Kayn.

Hunter ⁠— Aphelios, Ashe, Warwick.

Dazzler ⁠— Ezreal, Lux.

Other ⁠— Nami, Hecarim, Xin Zhao, Jhin, Jinx, Ahri.

Right now, details about patch 11.1 balance changes are few and far between. Mortdog has been more focused on the arrival of “Festival of the Beasts,” so we’ll have to wait for the notes to see all the gritty details.

When Riot officially unveils the last “Fates” update on Jan. 6, we’ll make sure to load up all the juicy info in the notes below.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.1: full notes

Coming soon!