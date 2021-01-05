Logo
TFT patch 11.1: early notes, release time, more

Published: 5/Jan/2021 6:01 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 6:21

by Isaac McIntyre
Zed stands over Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch.
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics is bracing for a huge overhaul in Set 4.5, “Festival of the Beasts,” but first, Riot Games is getting the 2021 season underway with patch 11.1 this week. Here’s all the details on the new January 6 update, including the early TFT patch notes, expected release time, and more.

It’s been a bit of wait for the next TFT patch ⁠— the last one arrived in early December, then Riot took a little Christmas break ⁠— but the update is, finally, just around the corner as we head into League of Legends season 11.

The developers have been relatively quiet about what’s actually coming in patch 11.1, but Dexerto expects it to be a “clean-up” update ahead of the “Festival of the Beasts” set release. One possible headliner for nerfs could be Elderwood Mage, which has ruled 10.25.

Standout units like Zed, Warwick, and Aphelios ⁠— which enables Moonlight comps ⁠— are also expected to come under the microscope in Season 11’s first update.

Again, don’t expect anything groundbreaking from this patch either. Teamfight Tactics head honcho, Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer, warned players they “shouldn’t expect much“. Here’s everything we know, starting with patch times.

Warwick has thrown his shadow over the Teamfight Tactics meta for much of Set 4.

When is TFT patch 1.11 coming?

The first Teamfight Tactics patch of the new year will roll out on Wednesday, January 6. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST (4pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 6am PT on Jan. 6 for NA players, and 6am GMT for EUW players.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.1 early notes

This patch, 11.1, marks the last hoorah for “Fates” as it appeared in set 4.0. As a result, there’s probably not going to be too many balance changes shipped; in just two weeks, a lot of the units and items in the auto-battler will be removed anyway!

Teamfight Tactics’ first 2021 update will also be the last chance for players to get their hands on some of the more popular TFT units in set 4.

Here’s all the units being removed in TFT patch 11.1.

  • Dusk ⁠— Vayne, Thresh, Casseiopeia, Riven, Lillia.
  • Moonlight ⁠— Lissandra, Aphelios, Syndra.
  • Tormented ⁠— Kayn.
  • Shade ⁠— Evelynn, Kayn.
  • Hunter ⁠— Aphelios, Ashe, Warwick.
  • Dazzler ⁠— Ezreal, Lux.
  • Other ⁠— Nami, Hecarim, Xin Zhao, Jhin, Jinx, Ahri.
Aphelios is one of the many TFT units getting the boot at the end of patch 11.1.

Right now, details about patch 11.1 balance changes are few and far between. Mortdog has been more focused on the arrival of “Festival of the Beasts,” so we’ll have to wait for the notes to see all the gritty details.

When Riot officially unveils the last “Fates” update on Jan. 6, we’ll make sure to load up all the juicy info in the notes below.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.1: full notes

Coming soon!

When is Overwatch’s Lunar New Year 2021 event? Start date, skins, more

Published: 5/Jan/2021 4:32 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 4:34

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Overwatch Lunar New Year 2021
Blizzard

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year events are always a treat, and it won’t be any different in 2021. Players will be able to play special game modes and get their hands on some unique skins. Here’s everything we know so far.

The new year is finally here, which means Overwatch players can already look forward to the first seasonal event, Overwatch’s Lunar New Year 2021. It’s all about the Chinese New Year and introduces fresh content that revolves around Chinese culture and festivity.

In the past, it’s always included special game modes, map themes, cosmetics, and of course, some extraordinary skins. This year won’t be any different. An official announcement hasn’t been made yet, but we can still speculate on what’s to come.

Overwatch Lunar New Year 2021
Blizzard
Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event is a time for celebration!

What special game modes will the event include?

Last year, Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event introduced Capture The Flag Blitz. In essence, it was a traditional capture the flag mode, but with a twist. Flags were placed much closer to the teams, and six captures were needed instead of three.

It often ended up being a chaotic skirmish, but no two games were the same, and it was incredibly fun. Based on the track record, all the signs point toward a similar event happening this year. However, there’s always a chance Blizzard could introduce something completely new. We’ll have to wait and see.

Overwatch Lunar New Year 2021
Blizzard
Overwatch’s Capture The Flag Blitz is a good casual mode to break up the ranked grind.

Lunar New Year skins

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year events are all about the skins. The previous one added four legendary skins and three epic skins, making it seven in total. Moira, Sombra, Brigitte, Lucio, Winston, Doomfist, and Wrecking ball were the lucky heroes.

Unfortunately, we don’t know which heroes will get skins this year or what they’ll look like. But we’ll be sure to update this article the moment we do and provide a list of them all in this section.

Overwatch Lunar New Year 2021
Blizzard
Last year’s Overwatch New Year event skins were fantastic, and they will be even better this year.

When will the event start?

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year 2021 event doesn’t have a fixed date yet. However, in the last four years, it’s started in late January three times. So, it will probably be the same this year.

Plus, Overwatch events tend to go live on Tuesdays, which means either January 19 or January 26 are good estimates. Either way, it will last for several weeks, running all the way into February.