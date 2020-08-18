Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.17: early patch notes, release date, more

TFT Patch 10.17 is coming soon. With the end of Set 3 coming in just a matter of weeks, and the meta in a healthy spot, Riot isn't messing with things too much. However, there’ll still be some small tweaks to Gangplank, Master Yi, and more.

It goes without saying that Riot are confident in how TFT Galaxies Set 3 is currently balanced. Over the last few patches, there’s been hardly any meta-defining changes. Patch 10.17 is a continuation of that mantra.

Advertisement

The worries of players about a potential shift towards a hyper-roll meta after Patch 10.16 have been quietly answered. Now as Riot approach the home straight of Set 3, there’s not much to fret over.

However, there’s still some fine-tuning that could be done. Gangplank, Master Yi, and Neeko are all getting a look in for some nerfs, as well as Cassiopeia and Xerath.

Advertisement

When will TFT Patch 10.17 launch?

TFT Patch 10.17 won’t be pushed back despite Riot’s week off. It’ll still be coming to live servers on Wednesday, August 19 at around 8am local time (depending on your server location). TFT Patch 10.18 will go live on the PBE shortly after the full launch of Patch 10.17.

You’ll be able to check out the full notes once Oceania gets their patch first on August 19. We will, of course, update this piece with all the official details once they come out.

Small nerfs for Neeko, Master Yi, Gangplank, Sniper

If you were hoping for a major meta shake-up by seeing Dark Stars or Mechs nerfed into the ground, you’ll probably be bitterly disappointed by these changes. Neeko, Master Yi, and Gangplank are the three champions getting hit with nerfs.

Advertisement

All three will have their ability damage lowered. Neeko’s damage at three-star is being scaled back after the Patch 10.16 buffs, Yi is losing some true damage at two and three-star, while Gangplank is getting nerfed at one and two-star.

Sniper as a trait is also getting nerfed ⁠— but it’s very negligible. The trait is losing 1% damage per hex (down to 9%) at two units, and 2% (down to 16%) at four units.

Cassiopeia and Xerath buffed in TFT Patch 10.17

Last patch brought on literally dozens of buffs for champions, and traits. This patch there’s notably less so ⁠— just two. Cassiopeia and Xerath are on Riot’s hit list for Patch 10.18 for a boost.

Advertisement

Read more: Riot confirms second TFT game mode coming in Set 4

Both champions are getting their ability damage amped ⁠— Cassiopeia at three-star, and Xerath at both one and two-star. It should only really be a small difference for Battlecast and Dark Star players, and nothing to really get worried about.

You can find the full preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update these with the official notes once the patch goes live.

TFT Patch 10.17 notes

Champions

Tier 3

Neeko

Ability damage lowered from 150/250/500 to 150/250/450

Master Yi

Ability true damage lowered from 75/100/150 to 70/95/145

Cassiopeia

Ability damage increased from 700/1500/3000 to 700/1500/3500

Tier 5

Gangplank

Ability damage lowered from 550/700/9001 to 525/675/9001

Xerath

Ability damage increased from 300/400/2500 to 320/440/2500

Traits

Sniper