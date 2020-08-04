Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16: early patch notes, release time & more

TFT Patch 10.16 is just around the corner. As we near the end of the Galaxies set, Riot are making a number of minor adjustments to underpowered traits like Chrono and Battlecast. However, the sheer number of changes could swing the meta.

The Galaxies set is just about to wrap up, but it’s not going out without a bang. Riot are still tinkering with the meta to try and bring some undervalued traits like Chrono and Battlecast to the forefront. While the changes aren’t massive, they could certainly tip the balance of power.

It’s not just numerous small buffs to traits either. Over 20 champions are getting buffed at their three-star power spike, leading to player concerns about a potential new hyper roll meta on the horizon.

When does TFT Patch 10.16 release?

TFT Patch 10.16 will be dropping at the same time as the League of Legends update. NA servers will go down for about three hours around 5am PT on August 5. In Europe, you can expect the servers to patch at around 5am GMT.

The servers will be back up shortly after 8am with all the new updates.

Chrono attack speed buffs coupled with Riven, Ezreal buffs

Chrono looks to be the trait Riot are targeting in Patch 10.16. It received a slight rework just a couple of patches into the Set, but the developers are really looking to drive power into it in the next update.

The trait will now activate more regularly at four, six, and eight-units. There will be a half-second shaved off at four and six (down to three and one second respectively), and 0.25 seconds at eight (down to 0.5 seconds). This may seem insignificant, but it means Chrono will now stack way more regularly during fights.

On top of the Chrono trait buff, Riven, Ezreal, Blitzcrank and Shen are receiving a leg-up too. Most of their power will be activated at three-stars, with extra ability damage, duration, and shielding across the board generally. However, in tandem with the trait buff, it could lead to more Chrono compositions entering the meta.

Major three-star champ buffs sparks hyper rolling concern

The four Chronos aren’t the only champions receiving huge buffs to their power at three-stars. 22 champions in total are getting buffs to their power when maxed out, all the way from one-cost to five-cost.

Most of the buffs are insignificant ⁠— an extra 100 damage to abilities, or a little bit more shielding ⁠— but some are massive. Nautilus will have an extra second added on to his five-second stun at three-star, Vayne will get even more extra attack damage, Illaoi is getting even more resistance steal ⁠— the list goes on.

It has led to widespread concern from players though, who fear the game might be falling back into a hyper-roll meta like it did back in Sets 1 and 2. Riot have stated publicly that the meta "is in a good spot", although these changes could swing the balance of power drastically.

New Salvage World galaxy replaces Star Cluster

As with every patch since the Mid-Set update, one new “Galaxy” has been introduced to replace an older one from earlier in the set. This time, the new Salvage World galaxy will be coming in to replace Star Cluster.

The new Galaxy allows you to sell a unit and break their finished items into their individual components. This will allow players to pivot more easily in the mid-game if they need to, or potentially rebuild their carry from the ground up if they find better items later on.

You can find an early preview of the current planned changes for TFT Patch 10.16 below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update this once Riot drops the full update on August 5.

TFT Patch 10.16 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Illaoi

Ability damage increased from 125/200/325 to 125/200/400

Armor & MR steal increased from 30/40/60 to 30/40/80

Leona

Ability damage reduction increased from 40/80/200 to 40/80/400

Malphite

Shield increased from 40/45/60% to 40/45/70%

Nocturne

Ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500

Poppy

Ability damage increased from 100/150/200 to 100/150/225

Shield value increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450

Ziggs

Ability damage increased from 300/400/550 to 300/400/600

Tier 2

Ahri

Ability damage increased from 175/250/375 to 175/250/425

Annie

Ability damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700

Shield value increased from 400/500/700 to 400/500/800

Blitzcrank

Ability damage increased from 200/350/850 to 200/350/1337

Darius

Ability damage increased from 400/550/800 to 400/550/888

Lucian

Ability damage increased from 175/250/550 to 175/250/625

Mordekaiser

Shield value increased from 350/500/800 to 350/500/875

Nautilus

Ability damage increased from 100/200/400 to 100/200/500

Stun duration increased from 3/3/5 to 3/3/6

Shen

Ability duration increased from 2.5/3/5 to 2.5/3/6

Magic resist increased from 15/30/45 to 15/30/90

Zed

Attack damage steal increased from 20/25/40% to 20/33/50%

Tier 3

Bard

Ability mana gain lowered from 8/20/90 to 5/20/90

Ezreal

Ability damage increased from 100/150/400 to 100/150/800

Rumble

Ability damage increased from 500/750/1500 to 500/750/1650

Vayne

Ability AD increased from 175/200/225% to 175/200/275%

Vi

Ability damage increased from 350/550/1100 to 350/550/1350

Knock up damage increased from 150/200/500 to 150/200/600

Tier 4

Fizz

Ability damage lowered from 400/550/4000 to 350/550/4000

Gnar

Mega Gnar health increased from 750/1250/4000 to 750/1250/5000

Jhin

Attack speed lowered from 0.9/0.95/1.2 to 0.85/0.9/1.2

Riven

Ability damage increased from 100/150/450 to 100/150/600

Shield value increased from 200/350/1000 to 200/350/1200

Soraka

Heal lowered from 375/550/20000 to 325/500/20000

Tier 5

Gangplank

Ability damage increased from 450/600/9001 to 550/700/9001

Janna

Stun duration changed from 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/8

Traits

Battlecast

8 unit healing or damage increased from 880 to 1000

Celestial

2 unit healing lowered from 20% to 15%

Chrono

4 unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 3.5 to 3

6 unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 1.5 to 1

8 unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 0.75 to 0.5

Dark Star

8 unit AD and spell power increased from 38 to 48

Infiltrator

6 unit attack speed increased from 120% to 150%

Rebel

6 unit shield value increased from 210 to 225

9 unit shield value increased from 330 to 400

9 unit AD increased from 15 to 20

Space Pirate

4 unit chance for component item increased from 25% to 33%

Star Guardian

9 unit mana increased from 45 to 60

Vanguard