Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16: early patch notes, release time & more

TFT Patch 10.16 is just around the corner. As we near the end of the Galaxies set, Riot are making a number of minor adjustments to underpowered traits like Chrono and Battlecast. However, the sheer number of changes could swing the meta.
It’s not just numerous small buffs to traits either. Over 20 champions are getting buffed at their three-star power spike, leading to player concerns about a potential new hyper roll meta on the horizon.
When does TFT Patch 10.16 release?
TFT Patch 10.16 will be dropping at the same time as the League of Legends update. NA servers will go down for about three hours around 5am PT on August 5. In Europe, you can expect the servers to patch at around 5am GMT.
The servers will be back up shortly after 8am with all the new updates.
Chrono attack speed buffs coupled with Riven, Ezreal buffs
Chrono looks to be the trait Riot are targeting in Patch 10.16. It received a slight rework just a couple of patches into the Set, but the developers are really looking to drive power into it in the next update.
The trait will now activate more regularly at four, six, and eight-units. There will be a half-second shaved off at four and six (down to three and one second respectively), and 0.25 seconds at eight (down to 0.5 seconds). This may seem insignificant, but it means Chrono will now stack way more regularly during fights.
On top of the Chrono trait buff, Riven, Ezreal, Blitzcrank and Shen are receiving a leg-up too. Most of their power will be activated at three-stars, with extra ability damage, duration, and shielding across the board generally. However, in tandem with the trait buff, it could lead to more Chrono compositions entering the meta.
Major three-star champ buffs sparks hyper rolling concern
The four Chronos aren’t the only champions receiving huge buffs to their power at three-stars. 22 champions in total are getting buffs to their power when maxed out, all the way from one-cost to five-cost.
Most of the buffs are insignificant — an extra 100 damage to abilities, or a little bit more shielding — but some are massive. Nautilus will have an extra second added on to his five-second stun at three-star, Vayne will get even more extra attack damage, Illaoi is getting even more resistance steal — the list goes on.
It has led to widespread concern from players though, who fear the game might be falling back into a hyper-roll meta like it did back in Sets 1 and 2. Riot have stated publicly that the meta "is in a good spot", although these changes could swing the balance of power drastically.
New Salvage World galaxy replaces Star Cluster
As with every patch since the Mid-Set update, one new “Galaxy” has been introduced to replace an older one from earlier in the set. This time, the new Salvage World galaxy will be coming in to replace Star Cluster.
The new Galaxy allows you to sell a unit and break their finished items into their individual components. This will allow players to pivot more easily in the mid-game if they need to, or potentially rebuild their carry from the ground up if they find better items later on.
You can find an early preview of the current planned changes for TFT Patch 10.16 below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update this once Riot drops the full update on August 5.
TFT Patch 10.16 notes
Champions
Tier 1
Illaoi
- Ability damage increased from 125/200/325 to 125/200/400
- Armor & MR steal increased from 30/40/60 to 30/40/80
Leona
- Ability damage reduction increased from 40/80/200 to 40/80/400
Malphite
- Shield increased from 40/45/60% to 40/45/70%
Nocturne
- Ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500
Poppy
- Ability damage increased from 100/150/200 to 100/150/225
- Shield value increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450
Ziggs
- Ability damage increased from 300/400/550 to 300/400/600
Tier 2
Ahri
- Ability damage increased from 175/250/375 to 175/250/425
Annie
- Ability damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700
- Shield value increased from 400/500/700 to 400/500/800
Blitzcrank
- Ability damage increased from 200/350/850 to 200/350/1337
Darius
- Ability damage increased from 400/550/800 to 400/550/888
Lucian
- Ability damage increased from 175/250/550 to 175/250/625
Mordekaiser
- Shield value increased from 350/500/800 to 350/500/875
Nautilus
- Ability damage increased from 100/200/400 to 100/200/500
- Stun duration increased from 3/3/5 to 3/3/6
Shen
- Ability duration increased from 2.5/3/5 to 2.5/3/6
- Magic resist increased from 15/30/45 to 15/30/90
Zed
- Attack damage steal increased from 20/25/40% to 20/33/50%
Tier 3
Bard
- Ability mana gain lowered from 8/20/90 to 5/20/90
Ezreal
- Ability damage increased from 100/150/400 to 100/150/800
Rumble
- Ability damage increased from 500/750/1500 to 500/750/1650
Vayne
- Ability AD increased from 175/200/225% to 175/200/275%
Vi
- Ability damage increased from 350/550/1100 to 350/550/1350
- Knock up damage increased from 150/200/500 to 150/200/600
Tier 4
Fizz
- Ability damage lowered from 400/550/4000 to 350/550/4000
Gnar
- Mega Gnar health increased from 750/1250/4000 to 750/1250/5000
Jhin
- Attack speed lowered from 0.9/0.95/1.2 to 0.85/0.9/1.2
Riven
- Ability damage increased from 100/150/450 to 100/150/600
- Shield value increased from 200/350/1000 to 200/350/1200
Soraka
- Heal lowered from 375/550/20000 to 325/500/20000
Tier 5
Gangplank
- Ability damage increased from 450/600/9001 to 550/700/9001
Janna
- Stun duration changed from 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 1.5/1.5/8
Traits
Battlecast
- 8 unit healing or damage increased from 880 to 1000
Celestial
- 2 unit healing lowered from 20% to 15%
Chrono
- 4 unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 3.5 to 3
- 6 unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 1.5 to 1
- 8 unit attack speed cooldown lowered from 0.75 to 0.5
Dark Star
- 8 unit AD and spell power increased from 38 to 48
Infiltrator
- 6 unit attack speed increased from 120% to 150%
Rebel
- 6 unit shield value increased from 210 to 225
- 9 unit shield value increased from 330 to 400
- 9 unit AD increased from 15 to 20
Space Pirate
- 4 unit chance for component item increased from 25% to 33%
Star Guardian
- 9 unit mana increased from 45 to 60
Vanguard
- 6 unit armor lowered from 1000 to 800