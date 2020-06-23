TFT Patch 10.13: early patch notes, release time & more

The fallout of Teamfight Tactics’ (TFT) Mid-Set update was remarkably tame, considering the multitude of changes. However, some things are being finetuned in Patch 10.13, including buffs to the underpowered Battlecast, as well as a new galaxy being added.

The TFT Mid-Set update introduced 14 new champions, a few new traits, and completely shook up the meta. While things are still getting evened out, there are a few things that noticeably need tinkering.

Most notably is the new Battlecast trait, which has fallen a bit flat since arriving in Patch 10.12. Some OP compositions like Cybernetics will be getting changes in the opposite direction. Plus, a new Binary Star galaxy will throw a spanner into the works of some compositions.

Advertisement

When is TFT Patch 10.13 being released?

TFT Patch 10.13 will be dropping at the same time as the League of Legends update. NA servers will go down for about three hours around 5am PT on June 23. In Europe, you can expect the servers to patch at around 5am GMT.

Read more: High Noon 2020 event guide

The servers will be back up shortly after 8am with all the new updates.

Advertisement

Battlecast trait & three champions being buffed

The Battlecast trait ⁠— outside of Urgot and Cassiopeia ⁠— has landed a bit weak in Teamfight Tactics.

In Patch 10.13, Riot are looking to lift the rest of the trait up, buffing Kog’Maw, Nocturne, and Illaoi individually, as well as the class as a whole. Battlecast’s healing and extra damage will be up at all levels ⁠— with an extra 10 at two units, to an extra 280 at eight.

Read more: TFT Galaxies Battle Pass II details

The amount of armor and MR Illaoi steals is also going up, while damage is up across the board for Kog’Maw, and Nocturne. The changes should hopefully make Battlecast a trait worth pursuing.

Advertisement

New Binary Star galaxy replaces Medium Legends

New patch equals a new galaxy in Teamfight Tactics. Each galaxy has the chance to shake up the meta drastically, and the Binary Star universe will certainly throw a spanner in the works every game it comes around.

The Binary Star galaxy will only allow players to equip two items on a champion instead of three. This could have a drastic impact on how some carry comps are played, forcing players to be a bit more diverse in the units they give items to ⁠— and what they equip.

Read more: Riot explain how they choose new League champion skins

Of course, this means one galaxy from the first half of the set will be departing the arena. Medium Legends ⁠— which increased the HP of every player ⁠— will be removed from all queues after the launch of Patch 10.13.

Advertisement

Outside of the changes to Battlecast and the new galaxy, some units are being adjusted slightly. Dark Star champions are getting a buff after a slight rework to the trait was shipped in the Mid-Set update. Bard, Darius, and Xayah are also getting a leg-up.

On the other hand, Cassiopeia, Ekko, Fizz, Jayce, Jinx, Master Yi, Nautilus, Riven, Teemo, and Thresh are being nerfed, alongside Blademasters, Cybernetics, and Mystics.

Advertisement

You can find the full set of early patch notes, courtesy of [email protected], below.

TFT Patch 10.13 early notes

Champion changes

Aurelion Sol

Damage increased from 80/150/750 to 110/150/1000

Cassiopeia

Damage duration increased from 12s to 14s

Darius

Damage increased from 400/500/750 to 400/550/800

Ekko

Ability damage lowered from 100/200/2000 to 100/150/2000

Gnar

Stun duration lowered from 2s to 1.5s

Mega Gnar health increased from 750/1250/2500 to 750/1250/4000

Mega Gnar AD increased from 100/175/400 to 100/175/550

Illaoi

Armor and MR steal increased from 20/30/50 to 30/40/60

Armor & MR steal duration increased from 4s to 6s

Jinx

Attack speed lowered from 60/75/100% to 50/70/100%

Kog'Maw

Ability damage increased from 2/4/7% of target's max health to 2/4/8% target's max health

Master Yi

True damage lowered from 75/100/200 to 75/100/175

Nautilus

Stun duration changed from 3/3.5/4s to 3/3/5s

Nocturne

Damage increased from 200/250/350 to 200/250/400

Riven

Shield value lowered from 250/400/1000 to 225/375/1000

Teemo

Trap damage lowered from 125/175/600 to 125/175/550

Slow duration lowered from 4s to 3s

Trait changes

Battlecast

2 unit healing or damage increased from 70 to 80

4 unit healing or damage increased from 160 too 180

6 unit healing or damage increased from 325 to 480

8 unit healing or damage increased from 600 to 880

Blademaster

6 unit chance to trigger extra attacks lowered from 70% to 65%

Blaster

4 unit additional attacks increased from 5 to 6

Dark Star

4 unit AD and Spell Power increased from 16 to 18

6 unit AD and Spell Power increased from 24 to 28

8 unit AD and Spell Power increased from 32 to 38

Infiltrator

4 unit bonus attack speed increased from 70% to 80%

Mystic