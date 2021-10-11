Team Liquid stun MAD Lions in first Worlds 2021 match

In a result that only diehard NA fans saw coming, Team Liquid stunned LEC top-seed MAD Lions in their first match at Worlds 2021.

The NA gods giveth, and the NA gods taketh away.

After 100 Thieves were soundly beaten by LPL top seeds EDward Gaming, Team Liquid took to the Rift to face the formidable LEC top seeds, MAD Lions.

As it would turn out, TL needed just 27 minutes to take down MAD, securing the first upset of the Worlds 2021 group stage

Team Liquid exploit MAD Lions mistakes

“He [MAD Lions top laner Armut] made a crucial mistake,” Team Liquid top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris said. “He was baited into leashing by jungler, which is a classic solo queue

mistake, and he was dove as a result.”

MAD Lions attempted to put early pressure on the top lane by drafting Jax and Jarvan IV. However, the pairing was unsuccessful and Team Liquid were able to run to an early lead.

While EU’s no.1 seed were able to briefly reel Team Liquid back in, an ill-advised teamfight on the part of MAD sealed their fate even before the game really got underway.

“We had something of a sloppy mid-game,” Alphari conceded. “But we gave them the respect that you need to give a Twisted Fate and it was fine in the end.”

This was a statement win for Team Liquid, who many had counted out in a group with MAD Lions, Gen.G, and LNG.

“I didn’t think they were massive favorites [to win the group],” Alphari said. “And I think lots of Twitter analysts rated us much lower than them, which I never really believed.”

Team Liquid will ride their win into an October 12 meeting with LNG before facing Gen.G on October 13. The LCS second seed will close out their group on October 18.