Team Liquid star CoreJJ set for LCS 2022 debut after green card approval

Team Liquid superstar support Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in is set for his LCS 2022 debut after acquiring his green card ahead of Week 3 of the Spring Split.

Since the 2022 LCS season started, academy support Bill ‘Eyla‘ Nguyen has been playing for Team Liquid while Core went through the motions of returning to NA.

Team Liquid General Manager Jun ‘Dodo’ Kang teased the news with a cryptic tweet showing Twisted Fate holding a green card and was later confirmed in Riot’s Global Contract Database.

CoreJJ to make LCS 2022 debut

CoreJJ is set to make his LCS 2022 debut after finally securing resident status, meaning he will no longer count as an import player for the squad.

TL and the Korean support were attempting to secure a green card before the season kicked off, but the process was delayed.

But all of their troubles now seem to have been solved. With the return of CoreJJ, Team Liquid may finally field the superteam they built in the offseason for the very first time.

LCS rules dictate each team may only have two non-resident players at the same time. The world champion support is listed as ‘Active’ on the Global Contract Database and will not interfere with the status of EU imports Steven ‘Hans Sama’ Liv and Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau, who were acquired in the offseason.

Team Liquid has yet to confirm CoreJJ in its starting roster for the LCS. If the two-time league MVP plays in Week 3, he’ll debut against Evil Geniuses on Saturday and CLG on Sunday.