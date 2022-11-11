Team Heretics close to shock signing of DFM star Evi, according to reports

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

In an unprecedented roster move, Team Heretics have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Evi, one of Japan’s most accomplished players. This would make Evi the first Japanese import in LEC history.

DetonatioN FocusMe is a team that has put Japanese League of Legends on the map. They have consistently represented their region at both MSI and Worlds, and have managed to take games off of major region teams.

Shunsuke ‘Evi’ Murase has put himself at the forefront of DFM. He’s had almost exclusively first-place finishes at LJL Playoffs, only falling short twice and taking second in Summer 2020 and Spring 2018. He’s been the Japanese top laner for years, and had a strong showing at Worlds 2022.

Now, after numerous international appearances and success against the world’s best top laners, multiple reports indicate that Evi has reached a verbal agreement with Team Heretics to play in the LEC for their 2023 debut.

It’s been an unpredictable off-season to say the least. With multiple LEC players that made it to Worlds 2022 not even having a team to play on for the 2023 season, it’s been hard to predict who would make it into the LEC.

Multiple reports have indicated that Japanese top laner Evi would be playing for Team Heretics in their LEC debut. Blix’s Alejandro Gomis originally reported on the roster move, and it was shortly followed up on by LEC Wooloo.

Evi has consistently dominated the competition both in the LEC and internationally. While he can play meta top laners well, this veteran Japanese player is no stranger to playing some off-meta picks. This player has been competing since 2014, and he has enough experience to be comfortable with many top lane champs.

He played 13 different champions in the Summer LJL season, and was able to have a hard-carry performance on Lillia top through Worlds 2022. It’s hard to predict what Evi’s going to pick.

On top of that, Evi brings personality to the table. He’s player with strong camera presence, and every tweet about him has at least a few gifs of his signature thumbs up in the replies.