Tank Senna gets shredded in LoL patch 11.11 as Riot realigns support build - Dexerto

Senna is in Riot’s sights for League of Legends patch 11.11, specifically, her tank Frostfire Gauntlet build. The support’s tankiness is being hit as Riot try to funnel her towards more “on-fantasy” builds like Lethality and AP.

Senna has been dominating the League of Legends meta throughout Season 11. The new item rework has played perfectly into her hands, giving her plenty of options.

Whether feasting or fasting, she boasts one of the highest win rates in support at 50.47% at all ranks, according to stats site U.GG. This includes a 13% pick rate, and the two numbers only go up the higher you go in the ranks.

Her ability to stack souls and infinitely scale damage-wise has proven problematic, especially when paired with her tanky Frostfire Gauntlet build.

The tank item, which replaced Iceborn Gauntlet, allows Senna a little bit too much freedom. She could pick up Grasp of the Undying and become an unkillable beast raining damage down from a mile away.

It’s that exact interaction Riot are targeting in LoL patch 11.11.

While developers didn’t share exactly what their plans were, lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu said they want Senna players to pick “more on-fantasy items.”

“[We’re] working on moving Support Senna’s Mythic builds away from Frostfire Gauntlet into more on-fantasy items like potentially Lethality or AP,” he said.

For the 11.11 patch, Summoner's Rift Team is working on moving Support Senna's Mythic builds away from Frostfire Gauntlet into more on-fantasy items (like potentially Lethality or AP). If you have thoughts, you can hit up @TheTruexy – and as always, be respectful, please.(1/2) — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) May 12, 2021

It comes as Riot was also forced to nerf Senna’s Kraken Slayer-Guinsoo’s Rageblade build earlier in Season 11.

The two builds in tandem have been the support’s go-to all season long, making up over 94% of her builds as of League patch 11.10 according to U.GG. Eclipse comes in third at 2.83%, while Divine Sunderer is fourth at 0.74%. AP items like Imperial Mandate or Moonstone Renewer don’t even feature in Senna’s build path.

We will update you once more details on the upcoming Senna nerfs are made publicly available on the PBE or across social media.